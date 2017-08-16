Ex On The Beach

Love Island's Chloe Crowhurst Is Head Over Heels For THIS Ex On The Beach Hunk After Bitter Split From TOWIE's Jon Clark

"I've never met anyone like him and I've never been happier."

Friday, October 13, 2017 - 12:46

Love Island star Chloe Crowhurst may have only split from TOWIE's Jon Clark over the summer, but the babe is head over heels for a whole new man now.

Chlo clearly has a type, and she's stuck to what she knows by going for another reality star with her new squeeze having appeared on none other than MTV's Ex On The Beach.

Can you guess which one Chloe's bae is on Ex On The Beach 7: Where are they now...

So who is her hunky new guy? It's Dean Ralph, who you will recognise from the most recent series of the hit show. 

The new couple reportedly couldn't keep their hands off each other as they attended the Sixty6 magazine launch party in London last night, the same event Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson were packing on the PDA at.

Chloe Crowhurst and Dean Ralph have been dating for three months / Getty

Love must have been in the air at that party!

Chloe and Dean's public display of affection comes after Chloe gushed about her new man to The Sun Online: "We've been dating for three months, we kept it quiet at first because you don't want things getting out right at the start. But I'm just really happy, that's it."

The Love Island gal was pictured on a romantic holiday with TOWIE's Jon Clark in mid July, but it looks like after a nasty breakup Dean is the only person she has her eye on now.

Office selfies Yano! @essextints

Office selfies Yano! @essextints

A post shared by Jonathan Clark (@jbclark_) on

Chloe revealed the pair "instantly clicked" after meeting on a night out.

"He is beautiful and his personality is just amazing. He's so down to earth, I couldn't have asked for anyone better," she added.

Chloe seems to like him a whole lot: "How beautiful is he? The first time he took his clothes off I was like, 'Oh my God, you are fit'. With Dean I'm just so happy and I'm not going to put that happiness at risk."

Current mood...

Current mood...

A post shared by Chloe Crowhurst (@chloecrowhurstx) on

And what does she have to say to the haters? "I know people think it's fake but it's not. We are real and we get on so so well. I've never met anyone like him and I've never been happier."

Aww, you guys <3

Check out Ex On The Beach: Meet Dean to get to know Chloe's new hunk a bit better...

 

