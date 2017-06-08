Marty McKenna Admits He Wants A Threesome With Megan McKenna And Vicky Pattison
Ex On The Beach starts 20th June at 10pm only on MTV!
Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 15:40
If you are stuck on an island with no contact to the outside world what do you do to entertain yourself? Play games, obvs. And what better than a good classic game of Would You Rather?We grabbed the new cast of Ex On The Beach to answer the most important questions since we were told to vote in the General Election. (We picked Ariana Grande obvs.)
WATCH THE CAST PLAY WOULD YOU RATHER HERE:
And it was Geordie Shore’s Marty McKenna that gave us the juiciest answer when asked who he would rather have a bust-up with – Megan McKenna or Vicky Pattison.
He said: “I’ll argue with any fucker, I couldn’t give two fucks. Bring them both in here and we’ll have a three-way.”Because that’s how arguments always turn out? Well appaz it is because the other lads had similar thoughts. Max Morley admitted: “Megan McKenna because I like it when she gets angry”, while Dean Ralph said: “Megan McKenna because we could have make up sex after.”
Congrats Megs, you’re the clear winner, babes.
Ex On The Beach starts 20th June at 10pm only on MTV!
For more exclusive videos check these out...
Latest News
Check Out These Mint Spoilers From The Series Finale Of Geordie Shore Series 14
Mexico City: A Cultural Smorgasbord
Sam Claflin Opens Up About Experiencing Male Body-Shaming: ‘They Were Grabbing My Fat’
People Are Losing Their Minds Over This Hack To Keep Make-Up On In The Shower
Harry Styles Just Announced A Massive 2018 Arena Tour
Benefit Are Launching A Brow And Beauty Drive-Thru To On The Way To Glastonbury
Dogs At Polling Stations Is All We Thought It Would Be And More
Stephanie Davis Gives A Brutal Review Of 'Absolute Nightmare' Big Brother Star Chanelle McCleary
Justin Bieber Teases New David Guetta Collab Track With A Little Help From Victoria’s Secret Models
Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Is Raging After Marty McKenna Bangs Ex Sarah Goodhart
The New Trailer For Disney Pixar's Coco Will Give You Chills
Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Reveals Shocking Details Of Her Brazilian Butt Lift Surgery
Geordie Shore’s Zahida Allen Responds After 'Horrendous’ Fight With Abbie Holborn Over Necking On With Scotty T - EXCLUSIVE
Liam Payne Just Threw Some Very Confusing Shade At Zayn Malik
Ariana Grande Is ‘Thinking Of Our Angels’ As She Resumes Her Tour In Paris
New Minecraft Update Totally Changes All Its Colours
This Is How You Could Star In Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 2
Love Island 2017: Dom And Montana Call It Quits While Two New Lads Enter The Villa
Marnie Simpson Blasts Stephanie Davis Over Lewis Bloor Relationship Diss
Harry Styles Wearing A Feminist T-Shirt Is Everything We Want From Life Today
More From Ex On The Beach
Marty McKenna Admits He Wants A Threesome With Megan McKenna And Vicky Pattison
Stephanie Davis Gives A Brutal Review Of 'Absolute Nightmare' Big Brother Star Chanelle McCleary
Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Reveals Shocking Details Of Her Brazilian Butt Lift Surgery
Ex On The Beach
Ex On The Beach 7 | The Cast Take The 5 Second Challenge
Watch Out Megan McKenna! Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Has Her Eye On TOWIE's Pete Wicks
Ex On The Beach
Ex On The Beach 7 | The Cast Play 'Would You Rather'
Celebrity
Who Is Kayleigh Morris? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Big Brother Star
Celebrity
Who Is Kieran Lee? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Big Brother Star
Celebrity
Who Is Chanelle McCleary? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Big Brother Star
TV Shows
The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!
Ex On The Beach
Ex On The Beach 7 | First Look Promo Trailer
TV Shows
Who Is Chloe Ferry? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Geordie Shore Star
Trending Articles
Charlotte Crosby Says Appearing On Loose Women Was The Worst Day Of Her Life: ‘I Left Crying’
TV Shows
The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!
Marnie Simpson Takes To Twitter To Have Her Say On Explosive Zahida Allen Fight
Zahida Allen Hits Out At Cruel Trolls Who Branded Her 'Too Fat' To Wear A Bikini
Marnie Simpson Blasts Stephanie Davis Over Lewis Bloor Relationship Diss
Celebrity
Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Charlotte Crosby's 'Extreme' 7lbs Weight Loss
TV Shows
Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal
Celebrity
Sean Pratt Sets The Record Straight Over Reports He's Forgiven Ex Zahida Allen For Cheating With Scotty T
Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Unleashes Her First WAAAAH Of The Series Before Slamming Kayleigh Morris
Celebrity
Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson
Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Is Raging After Marty McKenna Bangs Ex Sarah Goodhart
Celebrity