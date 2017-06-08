Marty McKenna Admits He Wants A Threesome With Megan McKenna And Vicky Pattison

If you are stuck on an island with no contact to the outside world what do you do to entertain yourself? Play games, obvs. And what better than a good classic game of Would You Rather?

We grabbed the new cast of Ex On The Beach to answer the most important questions since we were told to vote in the General Election. (We picked Ariana Grande obvs.)

WATCH THE CAST PLAY WOULD YOU RATHER HERE:

And it was Geordie Shore’s Marty McKenna that gave us the juiciest answer when asked who he would rather have a bust-up with – Megan McKenna or Vicky Pattison.

He said: “I’ll argue with any fucker, I couldn’t give two fucks. Bring them both in here and we’ll have a three-way.”

Because that’s how arguments always turn out? Well appaz it is because the other lads had similar thoughts.

Max Morley admitted: “Megan McKenna because I like it when she gets angry”, while Dean Ralph said: “Megan McKenna because we could have make up sex after.”

Congrats Megs, you’re the clear winner, babes.

