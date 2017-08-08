New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

If our Ex On The Beach singletons thought they'd be able to catch a break from all the crazy ex arrivals anytime soon, we've got some bad news for them, because another blast from the past is about to rock up in Bali (TONIGHT at 10pm on MTV, time fans) and he's a *bit* of a familiar face.

That familiar face? It's only Celebrity Big Brother star Jemma Lucy's ex, David Hawley. WHY AYE!

The last time we saw Hawley, he was coming face-to-face with his ex Jemma in series five of the show, with the two not EXACTLY getting on like a villa on fire.

With our singletons this time ballin' in Bali, things might be a little different for Hawley, who's on the hunt for someone who is 'funny, good-looking and a little bit of a tw*t'.

Speaking exclusively to MTV ahead of his Ex arrival, Hawley spilled some SERIOUSLY saucy secrets, admitting: "Three sexy secrets about myself are: one, I've had a fivesome. Two, (I got) wanked off on an airplane by a random Turkish bird. And three, snuck onto somebody's yacht and had sex on the yacht."

The Geordie lad also shared one of his most awkward sex stories from the past, telling MTV: "One of my most embarrassing sex stories is, is when I was with a lass when I was younger, who walks in the room but me mother (sic). Alreet mum!"

Not only that, but Hawley went on to share an embarrassing story from his time with Jemma, explaining: "An embarrassing situation with one of my exes would have to be with Jemma Lucy on Christmas Day, when my grandma didn't think she was real".

