Rogan O'Connor Starts The Fighting Talk As He Prepares To Face Dan Osborne In Celeb Boxing Match

Rogan O’Connor is getting pumped up to take on a former Towie star in the boxing ring for a charity event.

The Ex on the Beach hunk is set to fight Dan Osborne as part of the upcoming Boxing With The Stars.

And it sounds like Rogan is getting in shape – and starting the fighting talk like our very own Conor McGregor.

“I’m excited for the biggest clash of heavyweights since Joshua and Klitschko,” the rippling star laughed to the Daily Star on Sunday – referencing the recent fight between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko.

The celeb fight of the year is set to take place on October 13 – so we can probably expect a few weeks of jibes in the run up between the two lads.

And it is set to be a star studded evening as Katie Price and Bianca Gascoigne are set to sit ring side to watch all the action.

We just hope the boys don’t hurt each other’s beautiful faces!

