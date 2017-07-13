Ex On The Beach

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #5

Don't miss brand new Ex On The Beach, Tuesday at 10pm - only on MTV!

Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 14:49

OH. MY. DAYS!!!

Last week's episode of Ex On The Beach was CRAY-MAZING! Sh*t went down BIG TIME with Marty kicking REET off at Chloe. #STANDARD

MTV

And now episode 5 is nearly here. So near in fact we can almost smell the sunscreen and awks AF atmosphere! 

EX-CITED??

You should be! On this week's brutal ep, a new arrival SRSLY shakes up the villa and there's another huge slab of love beef between Max and Georgia. #OBVS

MTV

Get ready people! The BACKSTABBING and B*TCHING in Bali is getting REAL RN! 

If next week is TOOOOO FAR then take a peek at these EXCLUSIVE AF spoilers below to get you in the mood! #CHEEKY

Ex On The Beach 7 | Ep #5 Sexy Spoilers

  • Morning glory?
    1 of 21
  • Surf's up!
    2 of 21
  • But first...
    3 of 21
  • Expect the unexpected!
    4 of 21
  • beach, please!
    5 of 21
  • Chloe has had a #mare
    6 of 21
  • #truthbomb
    7 of 21
  • Would you like some custard with that Pie Jordan?
    8 of 21
  • Emosh on the beach
    9 of 21
  • peace up, a-town down
    10 of 21
  • Georgia's one in a melonion! <3
    11 of 21
  • First impressions...
    12 of 21
  • If you play with fire...
    13 of 21
  • ... you're gonna get burnt
    14 of 21
  • Bedtime stories...
    15 of 21
  • Dean is a man on a mission!
    16 of 21
  • How do you like your agg in the morning?
    17 of 21
  • All the gear and no idea...
    18 of 21
  • T H E T A B L E T O F T E R R O R
    19 of 21
  • Ohhh, so this is what playing with the devil means...
    20 of 21
  • When you're feeling *horny*...
    21 of 21

And if that hasn't got you EXCITED check out these online extras for everyone's favourite demented dating show:

DON'T forget to tune into Ex On The Beach on Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV!

Latest News

Zahida Allen Is 'Scared To Leave Her House' After Brutal Attack Left Her With A Busted Lip

Celebrity Couples Who Took Their PDA A Little Too Far

RAYE Picks Our Her Festival Faves Playlist - Listen!

Max Morley kicks off at Georgia Crone over her Lee Moran snog in Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Max Morley Loses His Sh*t Over Ex Georgia Crone's Snog Betrayal With Lee Moran

Charlotte Crosby's Reaction To Stephen Bear's On Air Proposal Is Everything

TOWIE's Jake Hall Announces His Real Housewives Of Cheshire Girlfriend Missé Beqiri Is Pregnant

Kendall Jenner Files Second Restraining Order Against Another Stalker

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are All About The Gender Fluidity As They Cover Vogue Together

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #5

Fifth Harmony Claim They Have 'No Secrets' Since Camilla Cabello's Departure

Get to Know: Bugzy Malone

Love Island 2017: Charlotte Crosby Gives Her Surprising Verdict On Olivia Attwood And Chris Hughes

16 Summer Candles And Diffusers That Will Make You Want To Stay Inside

Kim Kardashian Claps Back At Criticism Of North West's Corset Dress

This Is Why It's Probably A Bad Idea To Share Your Netflix Password

Ariana Grande Is ‘Moved And Honoured’ After Being Made First Honorary Citizen Of Manchester

We've Got a Fetish for Selena Gomez's New Single - Listen Here

Niall Horan Just Stole One Of Harry Styles’ Crowns In Shock Move

Love Island 2017: Montana's Mum Accuses The Show Of Being Fake And Claims Her Daughter Was Pressured Into Having Sex

A Throwback Video Of Ariana Grande Recreating Mean Girls Has Emerged And It's Incredible

More From Ex On The Beach

Max Morley kicks off at Georgia Crone over her Lee Moran snog in Ex On The Beach
Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Episode #5 Spoiler Vids

Max Morley kicks off at Georgia Crone over her Lee Moran snog in Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Max Morley Loses His Sh*t Over Ex Georgia Crone's Snog Betrayal With Lee Moran

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 705 | Oh Sh*t! Chloe, Sam And Marty's Savage Showdown

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 705 | WTF! Marty Drops The Savannah Secret Snog Bombshell

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 705 | Max Kicks Off Over Georgia's Lee Snog

Ex On The Beach 7 | Ep #5 Sexy Spoilers

TV Shows

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #5

Fans praise Lee Moran for being so sweet to Chloe in Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Fans Are Crying Actual Tears Over The Way Lee Moran Stuck Up For Chloe Ferry

Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Admits ‘Everyone Can See’ That Chloe Ferry And Marty McKenna ‘Still Love Each Other’ - exclusive

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 704 | Awks! Jordan Gets Pied Hard In Marty's Sex Positions Game

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 704 | Marty And Savannah's Saucy Secret Snogging

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 704 | Cheeky Che And Dirty Dean's Dinner Date

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby's Reaction To Stephen Bear's On Air Proposal Is Everything

Celebrity

Is Aaron Chalmers Already Planning On Moving In With His Girlfriend Of One Month?

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Montana's Mum Accuses The Show Of Being Fake And Claims Her Daughter Was Pressured Into Having Sex

Fans praise Lee Moran for being so sweet to Chloe in Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Fans Are Crying Actual Tears Over The Way Lee Moran Stuck Up For Chloe Ferry

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Jonny Mitchell Deletes ALL Social Media Accounts After His Shock Exit From The Show

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Charlotte Crosby Gives Her Surprising Verdict On Olivia Attwood And Chris Hughes

Celebrity

Zahida Allen Is 'Scared To Leave Her House' After Brutal Attack Left Her With A Busted Lip

Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Hints Blac Chyna May Have Violated A Non-Disclosure Agreement With Allegations Against Rob

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Admits ‘Everyone Can See’ That Chloe Ferry And Marty McKenna ‘Still Love Each Other’ - exclusive

Max Morley kicks off at Georgia Crone over her Lee Moran snog in Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Max Morley Loses His Sh*t Over Ex Georgia Crone's Snog Betrayal With Lee Moran

Celebrity

TOWIE's Jake Hall Announces His Real Housewives Of Cheshire Girlfriend Missé Beqiri Is Pregnant