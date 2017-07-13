The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #5

OH. MY. DAYS!!!

Last week's episode of Ex On The Beach was CRAY-MAZING! Sh*t went down BIG TIME with Marty kicking REET off at Chloe. #STANDARD

MTV

And now episode 5 is nearly here. So near in fact we can almost smell the sunscreen and awks AF atmosphere!

EX-CITED??

You should be! On this week's brutal ep, a new arrival SRSLY shakes up the villa and there's another huge slab of love beef between Max and Georgia. #OBVS

MTV

Get ready people! The BACKSTABBING and B*TCHING in Bali is getting REAL RN!

If next week is TOOOOO FAR then take a peek at these EXCLUSIVE AF spoilers below to get you in the mood! #CHEEKY

Ex On The Beach 7 | Ep #5 Sexy Spoilers 1 of 21

2 of 21

3 of 21

4 of 21

5 of 21

6 of 21

7 of 21

8 of 21

9 of 21

10 of 21

11 of 21

12 of 21

13 of 21

14 of 21

15 of 21

16 of 21

17 of 21

18 of 21

19 of 21

20 of 21

21 of 21









































And if that hasn't got you EXCITED check out these online extras for everyone's favourite demented dating show:

DON'T forget to tune into Ex On The Beach on Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV!