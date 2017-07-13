The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #5
Don't miss brand new Ex On The Beach, Tuesday at 10pm - only on MTV!
OH. MY. DAYS!!!
Last week's episode of Ex On The Beach was CRAY-MAZING! Sh*t went down BIG TIME with Marty kicking REET off at Chloe. #STANDARD
And now episode 5 is nearly here. So near in fact we can almost smell the sunscreen and awks AF atmosphere!
EX-CITED??
You should be! On this week's brutal ep, a new arrival SRSLY shakes up the villa and there's another huge slab of love beef between Max and Georgia. #OBVS
Get ready people! The BACKSTABBING and B*TCHING in Bali is getting REAL RN!
If next week is TOOOOO FAR then take a peek at these EXCLUSIVE AF spoilers below to get you in the mood! #CHEEKY
Ex On The Beach 7 | Ep #5 Sexy Spoilers
-
1 of 21
-
2 of 21
-
3 of 21
-
4 of 21
-
5 of 21
-
6 of 21
-
7 of 21
-
8 of 21
-
9 of 21
-
10 of 21
-
11 of 21
-
12 of 21
-
13 of 21
-
14 of 21
-
15 of 21
-
16 of 21
-
17 of 21
-
18 of 21
-
19 of 21
-
20 of 21
-
21 of 21
And if that hasn't got you EXCITED check out these online extras for everyone's favourite demented dating show:
DON'T forget to tune into Ex On The Beach on Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV!