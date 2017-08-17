Ex On The Beach

The Sexiest Spoilers From The Season Finale Of Ex On The Beach 7

Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 16:29

Tissues at the ready, peeps because it's about to get emosh AF on that Beach Of Doom! Ex On The Beach has come to an end!

BOOOOOOOO! :(

ICYMI >> In episode 9 we saw Northern hottie, Sam Reece wash up on the beach and BOOM! This lad had a few things to get off his chest (and we ain't talking about his vest.)

Was the agg left in the sand? Absolutely NOT! Sam's plan to stir sh*t up worked and he dished out some serious strife for cheating ex, Georgia! #YIKES

And now, for one last time, it's the Ex On The Beach episode 10 forecast: Bali will enjoy a mostly dry start to the day with some bright spells, but later on viewers can expect to see a totally tropical SH*TSTORM hit the shores when for one last time someone's ex arrives to cause complete chaos! #scenes

YAAAAAS!

Be prepared! Next week's season finale is NEXT LEVEL #DRAMZ! 

To get you excited, here's a whole gallery of EXCLUSIVE spoiler pics from the last episode of Ex On The Beach 7! 

Ex On The Beach 7 | Season Finale Sexy Spoilers

  • We certainly do Georgia...
    1 of 24
  • #cheeky
    2 of 24
  • It's all fun and games!
    3 of 24
  • #brocode
    4 of 24
  • There were 3 on the bed and the tablet of terror said...
    5 of 24
  • And good day to you Mr Ritchie...
    6 of 24
  • That's a whole lotta exes babe!
    7 of 24
  • Rest in peace, Mr Reece...
    8 of 24
  • #mems
    9 of 24
  • Dean finally blows his load! #oioi
    10 of 24
  • Joshua Picasso...
    11 of 24
  • Marty dishes the dirt! #oooft
    12 of 24
  • Dapper Dean!
    13 of 24
  • That moment you realise how many exes you actually have...
    14 of 24
  • Cheers to that!
    15 of 24
  • Has sam had enough sleep yet?
    16 of 24
  • #bombshell
    17 of 24
  • All hands on deck...
    18 of 24
  • Brawlin' in Bali!
    19 of 24
  • #savage
    20 of 24
  • If you want to win...
    21 of 24
  • ... you've gotta stick it in! #norty
    22 of 24
  • The bed's still warm lass!
    23 of 24
  • Too little, too late...
    24 of 24

Don't miss the season finale of Ex On The Beach, Tuesday 22nd August at 10pm - only on MTV!

The Sexiest Spoilers From The Season Finale Of Ex On The Beach 7

