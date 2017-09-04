This Ex On The Beach Couple Are Still Together And Our Minds Are Blown

Fantastic news for anyone who once believed that love might be dead because Helen Briggs and Chet Johnson have proved that Ex On The Beach can actually be a good place to find romance.

SPEAKING OF WHICH, LET'S ALL GET CHECKING OUT THE TIME CHELEN MADE THEIR RELATIONSHIP OFFICIAL ON THE SHOW...

The couple fell in love again on the MTV programme after Chet described Helen as being "the one who got away" in his VT. All this time later and the pair are still going stronger than ever.

Fans first spotted their loved-up pics when the pair posed alongside Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei and Joel Corry on a night out. Can you name a more iconic foursome? Probably not.

"Daz fest on Saturday with my favesss," Helen captioned the image.

The blue-haired wonder recently opened up about her feud with Megan McKenna and spoke about her music success. "At the end of the day I’m proud of her. She’s done good. She’s been trying for seven years. Megan went on X Factor.

“She said some nasty things about me and Chet, but me and Chet are still together and she’s not. But well done to her, I am happy for her.”

WHILE WE'RE ALL HERE, LET'S GET CHECKING OUT THE TIME CHET MADE HIS DEBUT ON EX ON THE BEACH...

So there it is. Chelen are still going strong, and - despite a bunch of celeb relationships crumbling away faster than dodgy foundation - our faith in true love has once again been restored. Hoorah.

Now let's get checking out a bunch of the sexiest hook-ups from the show: