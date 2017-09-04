Ex On The Beach

This Ex On The Beach Couple Are Still Together And Our Minds Are Blown

Never let anyone tell you that love is dead.

Monday, September 25, 2017 - 17:37

Fantastic news for anyone who once believed that love might be dead because Helen Briggs and Chet Johnson have proved that Ex On The Beach can actually be a good place to find romance.

SPEAKING OF WHICH, LET'S ALL GET CHECKING OUT THE TIME CHELEN MADE THEIR RELATIONSHIP OFFICIAL ON THE SHOW...

The couple fell in love again on the MTV programme after Chet described Helen as being "the one who got away" in his VT. All this time later and the pair are still going stronger than ever.

Fans first spotted their loved-up pics when the pair posed alongside Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei and Joel Corry on a night out. Can you name a more iconic foursome? Probably not.

"Daz fest on Saturday with my favesss," Helen captioned the image.

Daz fest on Saturday with my favesss

Daz fest on Saturday with my favesss

A post shared by Helen Briggs (@bleubriggs) on

The blue-haired wonder recently opened up about her feud with Megan McKenna and spoke about her music success. "At the end of the day I’m proud of her. She’s done good. She’s been trying for seven years. Megan went on X Factor.

“She said some nasty things about me and Chet, but me and Chet are still together and she’s not. But well done to her, I am happy for her.”

WHILE WE'RE ALL HERE, LET'S GET CHECKING OUT THE TIME CHET MADE HIS DEBUT ON EX ON THE BEACH...

So there it is. Chelen are still going strong, and - despite a bunch of celeb relationships crumbling away faster than dodgy foundation - our faith in true love has once again been restored. Hoorah. 

Now let's get checking out a bunch of the sexiest hook-ups from the show:

Latest News

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals Geordie Shore BFF Sophie Kasaei Feared Her Boyfriend Joel Corry Would 'Kick Off' Over His Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

Charlotte Crosby Reckons The Lad Who Got The Trump Tattoo On Just Tattoo Of Us Was 'Really Lucky' And Here's Why - EXCLUSIVE

Cardi B Scores First Billboard Hot 100 Number One Single with 'Bodak Yellow'

The Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore

10 Reality Stars Who Have Publicly Spoken Out About Their Exes New Love

This Ex On The Beach Couple Are Still Together And Our Minds Are Blown

Mollie King - Hair Down - Exclusive On Set Pics

From Sequins to South Africa, Mollie King Gives Us the Inside Scoop on Her 'Hair Down' Video

Just Tattoo Of Us Hosts Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Reckon Chloe Khan’s Reaction To Ashley Cain’s Tattoo Design Was ‘Horrible’ – EXCLUSIVE

Caitlyn Jenner's Rep Confirms That Kylie Jenner IS Pregnant With Travis Scott's Baby

Is Rihanna About to Launch a Wine and Spirits Company?

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals Her Funniest Episode From Series One - EXCLUSIVE

Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood

Love Island's Oliva Attwood Finally Breaks Her Silence After Chris Hughes Split

Creepy AF IT-Themed Halloween Tutorials That You Need To Try This Year

Charlotte Crosby Lands Position On I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here?

Shocking Reality Star Pregnancies We Just Didn't See Coming

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals The Moment She Realised They Were ‘Ruining People’s Lives’ On The Show - EXCLUSIVE

Lorde, Lena Dunham, Zara Larsson and More Praise Lady Gaga's Documentary

Megan McKenna Announces A List Of UK Tour Dates After Success Of 'High-Heeled Shoes'

13 Of The Shortest Celebrity Marriages EVER

Here's How Much The Kardashians Have Changed From The First Episode Of KUWTK To Now

More From Ex On The Beach

Megan McKenna

Ex On The Beach | Best Of Megan McKenna On-Screen Moments

This Ex On The Beach Couple Are Still Together And Our Minds Are Blown

Megan McKenna Announces A List Of UK Tour Dates After Success Of 'High-Heeled Shoes'

Jemma Lucy Pictured With Fluid Leaking From Her Bum After Second Brazilian Butt Lift

Jemma Lucy Goes On Fuming Snapchat Tirade After Being Refused Entry To Harrods

Rogan O&#039;Conner
Celebrity

Rogan O'Connor Starts The Fighting Talk As He Prepares To Face Dan Osborne In Celeb Boxing Match

Chloe Ferry has shared a sexy lingerie selfie on Instagram
Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Posts Ridiculously Hot Lingerie Selfie Because Why Not

Jemma Lucy has announced her first make up range
Style

Jemma Lucy Announces Her Debut Collection Of Lipsticks And The Colour Names Are SO Jemma Lucy

Did Pete Wicks actually sleep with Jemma Lucy just weeks before getting together with Megan McKenna?
Celebrity

Did Pete Wicks Actually Sleep With Jemma Lucy Weeks Before Getting With Megan McKenna?

Jemma Lucy Goes Completely Topless As She Embraces Being Labelled 'A B**ch'

Jemma Lucy Reveals She Wants To Take On Charity Work 'But Nobody Is Taking Her Seriously'

Love Isand’s Chloe Crowhurst Dating Ex On The Beach Star Dean Ralph
Celebrity

Is Love Island’s Chloe Crowhurst Dating This Ex On The Beach Star…

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Devastating Boob Job Scars As She Breaks Down In Tears Over Trolls

Caitlyn Jenner's Rep Confirms That Kylie Jenner IS Pregnant With Travis Scott's Baby

Charlotte Crosby &#039;wasn&#039;t upset&#039; when she ran into her ex Gary Beadle and his pregnant girlfriend
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby ‘Wasn’t Upset’ When She Bumped Into Gaz Beadle And His Pregnant Girlfriend Emma McVey  

This Ex On The Beach Couple Are Still Together And Our Minds Are Blown

12 Reality TV Star Pregnancy Bombshells We Just Didn't See Coming

Charlotte Crosby Lands Position On I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here?

Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood

Love Island's Oliva Attwood Finally Breaks Her Silence After Chris Hughes Split

The Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore

Marnie Simpson has introduced her boyfriend Casey Johnson to her ex Aaron Chalmers
Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Has Met Marnie Simpson's New Boyfriend Casey Johnson For The First Time

Celebrity

10 Reality Stars Who Have Publicly Spoken Out About Their Exes New Love

Celebrity

Little Mix Perform As A Three After Perrie Edwards Is 'Rushed To Hospital' Ahead Of iHeartRadio Gig

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott

Fans Think They've Worked Out The Exact Day Kylie Jenner May Have Told Travis Scott She's Pregnant