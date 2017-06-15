This Is How Ex On The Beach's Che McSorley Grafts Lads On Social Media - EXCLUSIVE

In case you haven't heard, it turns out Instagram isn't just a place where you can drool over your local bakery's newest doughnut range or gently weep when you see the luxury resort your fave celeb has just jetted off to.

Nope, as new Ex On The Beach babe Che McSorley has confirmed, Instagram is ALSO a place where you could potentially find love.

WATCH CHE AND THE REST OF THE EX CAST TALK INSTAGRAM LIKES AND PROUD MOMENTS BELOW:

Who knew, eh?

Ahead of brand new Ex On The Beach series seven (starting Tuesday 20th June at 10pm - do NOT miss it), we asked our new squad of sexy singletons to reveal some of their 'lasts', from the last person they snogged and the last film they watched to the last time they felt proud and the last thing they liked on Instagram.

Revealing her last Instagram like, Che admitted that there's an ulterior motive behind her last double tap, exclusively telling MTV: "The last photo that I liked on Instagram was a boy that I quite fancy, I am trying to get his attention - hopefully it works!"

MTV

Fingers crossed, Che!

Jordan Wright also admitted to having his eyes on the opposite sex on Instagram, saying: "(The last thing I liked on Instagram was) probably something to do with either tits or boobs. I like a lot of fitness girls on there."

Nicole Dutt, meanwhile, told MTV: "The last photo I liked on Instagram was a pair of Louboutins that were really pink and lovely."

MTV

A girl after our own heart.

Watch Che, Jordan, Nicole and the rest of the sexy singletons in brand new Ex On The Beach, starting Tuesday 20th June at 10pm - only on MTV! And watch the cast play all kinds of games and challenges in our EXCLUSIVE videos below: