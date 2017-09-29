Ex On The Beach

This Is Why Love Island’s Alex Bowen Has Beef With Ex On The Beach Star Kayleigh Morris

When reality stars clash!

Sunday, October 8, 2017 - 13:06

Love Island star Alex Bowen and Ex on the Beach babe Kayleigh Morris appear to be at war.

Kayleigh seems to have ruffled Alex’s feathers after branding his relationship to his fiancé Olivia Buckland as “fake”.

And now Alex is hitting back at the Port Talbot lass after catching wind that his love life is being trashed as a showmance.

“I’m not even saying this to be rude but I didn’t even know who she was,” Alex growled to the Daily Star on Sunday.

“Someone mentioned it to me and I had to look her up,” he says - even though he goes on to suggest he actually did already recognise her from watching her on TV.

Friday Flashback wearing @uniqueboutiqueuk 📸 #FFB #UniqueBoutique #Shopping #TGIF #Follow

Friday Flashback wearing @uniqueboutiqueuk 📸 #FFB #UniqueBoutique #Shopping #TGIF #Follow

A post shared by Kayleigh Morris 🐝| (@kayleighmariemorrisx) on

“I did see her on Ex On The Beach but I don’t understand why she is even commenting because she doesn’t even know us,” Alex said.

Kayleigh was a star on series two of EOTB in 2015 and the All Star series in 2016 where her fiery personality (and epic comebacks) became something of a legend.

She also featured on Big Brother this summer where she clashed with a few of her housemates - but we know Kayleigh is a lover, not a fighter, at heart.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Love this Stevi xx</p>&mdash; Kayleigh Morris (@Kmorrisx) <a href="https://twitter.com/Kmorrisx/status/915497219494641665?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 4, 2017</a></blockquote>
<script async src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Last week she agreed with former X Factor star when he tweeted: “I have been hated, I have been loved, but I will always be me,” and she commented “Love this Stevi”.

We love it when celebs are just being themselves (and any drama that might unfold as a result...)

