Ex On The Beach

Who Is Charlotte Hughes? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach OG

Don't miss brand new Ex On The Beach on Tuesday 20th March @ 10pm - only on MTV!

Michael Currell
Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 17:30

Get your towels ready gang (not for the sunloungers, for the TEARS!). MTV's meanest and most horrible dating show is back so beware ya beauts because Ex On The Beach has landed! 

On Tuesday 20th March @ 10pm (on MTV obvs) paradise for eight sexy singles will be shattered when they face off with their past flames. Dramalamz (but megalolz for us!). 

One of the OGs hoping to avoid the awkies of an Ex arriving is Charlotte Hughes.

So let's GTK this leggy Essex lady...

Meet Ex On The Beach glamour gal Charlotte Hughes below: 

A/S/L?

Charlotte is 24, from Essex and admits to being: "the biggest flirt you'll ever meet!"

I see you 🦁

I see you 🦁

A post shared by Charlotte Hughes (@_charhughes) on

3 Best Things About You?

Taking a breather from all that beach drama, Charlotte sat down with MTV for an exclusive chat.

She explained what we can expect from her ahead of the brand new series, saying: "I’m fun, loyal and I’ve got legs that go on for days." 

Most people know I'm the biggest liability EVER 🙈and for you guys that haven't seen #stage3Char make sure you tune into the new series on Tuesday 20th March at 10pm😂🌴❤️ @mtvex #exonthebeach

She's got our pin-terest...

3 Worst Things About You?

Though this party girl certainly isn't perfect as she revealed: "I am too trusting, I am sometimes too mouthy," before adding: "And on a night out I definitely get a little bit too drunk."

Well that was a fun 24hrs 💁🏽🙋🏼 @daisylethbridge My life would be boring without you.

She'll fit into the villa very nicely we think!

Dating history?

Obvs errrryone has baggage (and we ain't talking Luis Vuitton clutch bags here). Thankfully (for us) Charlotte's romantic lyf is a shambles.

She confessed: "My dating history is an absolute sh*t show!"

🌚

🌚

A post shared by Charlotte Hughes (@_charhughes) on

The reason? Boys of course! She told us: "I just find them [boys] too clingy and I just can’t be dealing with that."

MTV

Harsh! (but fair...)   

Worst way you’ve dumped someone?

Watch out lads, coz this Miss will cool on you quicker than a bare bum in an ice bath.

She told us: "After 5 days I get 5 day ick and I block them out and never talk to them again," then coldly adding: "I just get bored." 

MTV

#BRUTAL

Your ideal first date?

Chill out! This leggy lovely does have a heart as she revealed her idea of a perf first date, telling us: "Somewhere that was nice [and] quiet," before explaining: "Somewhere I could just kiss him."

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @ashxhughes you're amazing and I fucking love you, hope you have the best day 🎀🎁🎈🎊🎀🎈

Quiet? In the Ex villa? Yeah, good luck Char...

One thing no one knows about you?

We love a good surprise on Ex. And Char certainly surprised us when she revealed: "I absolutely love Formula One," adding: "I love watching them go around and all kitted up."

MTV

Well one thing is for certain; come 20th March, Charlotte and her Ex fam will DEFFO know what it feels like to live in the fast lane! 

Now you're basically bezzies with Charlotte, get to know her hot housemates in these exclusive Ex On The Beach vids belows: 

DON'T MISS brand new Ex On The Beach starts Tuesday 20th March at 10pm - only on MTV!

