Who Is Dean Ralph? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star

We are COUNTING down the days until we’re transported to Bali where a bunch of sexy singles are preparing to meet their worst nightmares. Their exes. YES.

So while you get your sun cream on, take a gander at another one of our OG singles.

Meet Dean…

WATCH THE EXCLUSIVE PROFILE VIDEO OF DEAN BELOW:

a/s/l?...

#lazysunday #selfiesunday #lazysunday #selfiesunday A post shared by Dean Ralph (@deanralph1) on May 14, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

He is 27, from Kent and used to be a fitness model. Duh.

All about Dean…

🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️ A post shared by Dean Ralph (@deanralph1) on Jan 11, 2017 at 1:47pm PST

According to the man himself this is what you need to know: “I’m cocky, confident and up for a laugh. The worst things are I’m very fussy. I’m very stubborn and I always get my own way.”

Girls, girls, girls…

Dean told MTV in an exclusive chat: “When it comes to girls I am very very fussy. I’ve had one long term relationship that lasted for four years. Nothing too serious after that, nothing special to be honest with you.”

He’s a Ghost…

He admitted to dumping someone in a brutal way: “The worst way I’ve ever dumped someone is I’ve completely shut them off. This is what we call ghosting. You block them from all social media, block their number and you do one.”

Sexy secrets…

He said: ”I lost my virginity in Tenerife while the sun was rising and someone nicked my shorts, phone and money – gone. I got a blow job in the disabled toilets at the cinema before the film started and my favourite sex position is the reverse cowgirl. The girl sits on you the wrong way around – you can’t beat it.”

He’s dog obsessed…

🐶🐶 🐶🐶 A post shared by Dean Ralph (@deanralph1) on Oct 1, 2016 at 7:02am PDT

Take one look at his Insta and you’ll see his love for his four-legged friends. He’s got Bruce the bulldog and Pablo the Jackawawa Our. Kind. Of. Guy.

He’s bad at maths…

Dean admitted: “The one sex related secret that I’ve never told anyone is that I had a threesome with one girl and two of my mates. I’ve just realised I had foursome!”

WLTM…

🎄🎉🍾 🎄🎉🍾 A post shared by Dean Ralph (@deanralph1) on Dec 22, 2016 at 8:11am PST

So who does he want to meet in the villa? He said: “The kind of person I’d like to meet on EOTB is someone who doesn’t take themselves too serious, is up for a laugh and is horny as f*ck. Did I say horny as f*ck?”

Ex On The Beach starts Tuesday 20th June at 10pm only on MTV!

And now meet the rest of the cast - we know you want to...