Ex On The Beach

Who Is Jordan Wright? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star

Ex On The Beach starts Tuesday 20th June at 10pm only on MTV!

Caroline Fergusson
Friday, June 2, 2017 - 07:00

We can barely contain our excitement. Ex On The Beach is right around the corner and those sexy singles are about to wash up on the beach to await their fate. And by fate we mean some peeved exes washing ashore. HOORAY.

Out and about today in my @acescouture clobber. New SS17 range is absolute 🔥🔥 available now in @footasylum

Out and about today in my @acescouture clobber. New SS17 range is absolute 🔥🔥 available now in @footasylum

A post shared by Jordan Wright (@jordanwrights) on

So to prepare for the momentous day, meet Jordan…

WATCH OUR EXCLUSIVE PROFILE VIDEO OF JORDAN BELOW:

a/s/l?

That shoulder day pump 💪💪 Barbell press- 12-15, 8-10, 4-6 Dumbell press 12-15, 8-10, 4-6 Upright barbell Row SS Lateral raises 12-15, 8-10, 4-6 last is drop set Front dumbell raise- rest pause 5 sets of 5 Cable rear delts- rest pause 5 sets of 5 ---------------------------------------------------------------- #bodybuilding #gym #gymlife #gymrat #fitness #fitfam #instafit #nutrition #pump #shoulderday #lean #fitnessmodel #diet #pt #personaltrainer

Jordan is 24, from Essex and he’s a firefighter in London. He also own his own personal training business, Primal Fitness, and works as a part-time DJ.

Love life…

Jordan exclusively told MTV about his past relationships: "It started with my childhood sweetheart when I was 17/18, I was with her for three or four years. Head over heels in love but it didn’t work out. I messed around for a couple of years, had a bit of a rascal stage. Then I was dating a reality star and she was a f*cking nightmare!"

He dated Vicky Pattison…

Mambo view sunsets☉☉☉

Mambo view sunsets☉☉☉

A post shared by Jordan Wright (@jordanwrights) on

Does he mean Vicky? The pair dated for four months in 2016 before Jordan claimed that she cheated on him with her current boyfriend John Noble just days before she flew off to Australia to present I’m A Celeb: Extra Camp. People thought he had done the dirty on her when he was spotted holding hands with a mystery girl but it turned out they had broken up. YIKES.

Fave chat up line…

Appaz he likes to woo the ladies with his work-related chat up line: "Have you ever seen a fireman’s pole girl? Do you want to slip down it?"

Famous friends…

First session working with @danedgar today, expecting big things from this lad before summer season strikes.

First session working with @danedgar today, expecting big things from this lad before summer season strikes.

A post shared by Jordan Wright (@jordanwrights) on

He trains TOWIE’s Dan Edgar and goes clubbing with Jamie O'Hara. Fancy!

Sexy times…

He admitted: "I had a threesome with two Swedish girls, my favourite position is reverse cowgirl and I went to a masquerade sex party once."

Dirty little secret…

Plotted.

Plotted.

A post shared by Jordan Wright (@jordanwrights) on

Jordan spilled: "One sexy secret that I’ve never told anyone, well apart from a few girls, is I do like a little fish hook up the b*m now and then."

Ex On The Beach starts Tuesday 20th June at 10pm only on MTV!

Check out what to expect this series below...

Latest News

Who Is Nicole Dutt? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star

Who Is Jordan Wright? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star

Gaz Beadle Has Already Been Linked To Another Reality Star Following His Split From Emma McVey

Katy Perry's Twitter Followers Are Mostly Bots, So Guess Who's Really The Most Followed Celeb?

Loads of Festival Hair Ideas That Don't Involve Flower Crowns, Thank F***

Watch Foo Fighters Rock With The Elderly In Surprise New Track ‘Run’

Who Is Dean Ralph? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star

Graduating Student Gets Three Hour Delay On Subway, So Passengers Throw Him An Onboard Ceremony

10 Reality Show Couples Gush About Their Love And It Will Melt The Coldest Of Hearts

Love Island's Olivia Buckland Reveals The Teary Way She Found Out About Cara De La Hoyde's Pregnancy

Lego Dimensions

You're Going To Want These New Lego Dimensions Minifigs

Selena Gomez Has Her Say On A Rumoured Collab With Boyfriend The Weeknd

Marnie Simpson Swears Off Cosmetic Surgery After Completing Her 10th Procedure

Bella And Gigi Hadid's Father Could Go To Jail Over His Crazy New Mansion

Your First Time, As Told By GIFs

Charlotte Crosby Dishes The Details On Her Dream Wedding To Stephen Bear

Is Charlie Puth Moving On From Bella Thorne With Lea Michele?

Mermaid Thighs On Instagram Is The Body Posi Trend We Need For Summer

The Absolute Thirstiest Responses To Darren Criss's Super Naked Selfie

The First Pictures Of The Big Brother 2017 House Have Been Revealed

More From Ex On The Beach

TV Shows

Who Is Nicole Dutt? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star

TV Shows

Who Is Jordan Wright? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star

TV Shows

Who Is Dean Ralph? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Meet Chloe

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Meet Dean

MTV’s red hot reality show is back as Ex on the Beach returns for a seventh season, only on MTV! Temperatures are running higher than ever before, as eight sexy singles crash onto the black sand beaches of idyllic Bali.
Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Meet The Cast

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Meet Che

Have Zahida Allen and Sean Pratt split?
TV Shows

Have Zahida Allen And Sean Pratt Split After Her Kiss With Scotty T On Geordie Shore?

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Meet Max

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Meet Jordan

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Meet Marty

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Meet Nicole

Trending Articles

Have Zahida Allen and Sean Pratt split?
TV Shows

Have Zahida Allen And Sean Pratt Split After Her Kiss With Scotty T On Geordie Shore?

The Geordie Shore family are &#039;devastated&#039; about Sam&#039;s shock exit
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Admits The Family Are 'Absolutely Devastated' About Sam Bentham's Shock Exit - EXCLUSIVE

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

TV Shows

Who Is Che McSorley? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Geordie Shore Star

Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie

Marnie Simpson Reignites Vicky Pattison Feud With New Book: 'She’s The Most Terrifying Person I Know'

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Rumours That Jemma Lucy Wants Stephen Bear Back

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Swears Off Cosmetic Surgery After Completing Her 10th Procedure

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals How Rubbing Herself Against A Desk Got Her In Trouble At School

Celebrity

Love Island's Malin Andersson Isn't Too Happy That Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Forgot Her Name

Charlotte Crosby rages as Stephen Bear walks out on tattoo
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby’s Mum Has Defended Stephen Bear After *That* Seriously Emotional Just Tattoo Of Us Finale