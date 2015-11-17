Who Is Jordan Wright? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star

We can barely contain our excitement. Ex On The Beach is right around the corner and those sexy singles are about to wash up on the beach to await their fate. And by fate we mean some peeved exes washing ashore. HOORAY.

So to prepare for the momentous day, meet Jordan…

a/s/l?

Jordan is 24, from Essex and he’s a firefighter in London. He also own his own personal training business, Primal Fitness, and works as a part-time DJ.

Love life…

Jordan exclusively told MTV about his past relationships: "It started with my childhood sweetheart when I was 17/18, I was with her for three or four years. Head over heels in love but it didn’t work out. I messed around for a couple of years, had a bit of a rascal stage. Then I was dating a reality star and she was a f*cking nightmare!"

He dated Vicky Pattison…

Mambo view sunsets☉☉☉ Mambo view sunsets☉☉☉ A post shared by Jordan Wright (@jordanwrights) on Jul 6, 2016 at 11:57am PDT

Does he mean Vicky? The pair dated for four months in 2016 before Jordan claimed that she cheated on him with her current boyfriend John Noble just days before she flew off to Australia to present I’m A Celeb: Extra Camp. People thought he had done the dirty on her when he was spotted holding hands with a mystery girl but it turned out they had broken up. YIKES.

Fave chat up line…

A post shared by Jordan Wright (@jordanwrights) on Nov 17, 2015 at 9:58am PST

Appaz he likes to woo the ladies with his work-related chat up line: "Have you ever seen a fireman’s pole girl? Do you want to slip down it?"

Famous friends…

He trains TOWIE’s Dan Edgar and goes clubbing with Jamie O'Hara. Fancy!

Sexy times…

He admitted: "I had a threesome with two Swedish girls, my favourite position is reverse cowgirl and I went to a masquerade sex party once."

Dirty little secret…

Plotted. Plotted. A post shared by Jordan Wright (@jordanwrights) on Apr 26, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

Jordan spilled: "One sexy secret that I’ve never told anyone, well apart from a few girls, is I do like a little fish hook up the b*m now and then."

Ex On The Beach starts Tuesday 20th June at 10pm only on MTV!

