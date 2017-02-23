Who Is Marty McKenna? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Geordie Shore Star

It’s time to crack out those bikinis, grab a shot and get your spray tan on, because it’s almost Ex On The Beach time. But first we need to know everything we can about the new cast.

So on that note, meet someone you may already know, Geordie Shore’s Marty McKenna…

WATCH THE EXCLUSIVE PROFILE VIDEO OF MARTY HERE:

a/s/l…

Marty is 20, from Newcastle and star of Geordie Shore. Why-aye!

He’s got a long history with Chloe Ferry…

The pair have been on and off more times than a light switch in the sh*g pad and Marty exclusively explained to MTV: “I was seeing Chloe for a little bit from Geordie Shore but that was just f*cking ill so that put us off getting in relationships all together.”

Geordie snogging…

Neck on Neck on A post shared by Marty Mack (@marty_gshore) on Apr 26, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

As well as his relationship with Chloe, he’s also tashed on with Charlotte Crosby, Sarah Goodhart and Elettra Lamborghini. Oi oi!

It’s not his first Ex On The Beach run…

Back in season three, Marty washed ashore as ex of Sarah Goodhart and Jemma Lucy. He was only on the show for six episodes before he was sent home for dehydration. Classic Marty.

He loves a party…

Marty loves a night out on the toon and frequently hits the clubs with his fellow reality show mates including Jordan Davies, Aaron Chalmers, Jamie O’Hara and Joe Mclean.

Marty by Marty…

He said: “The three best things about me are me hair, me pout and me d*ck. The three worst things are; I’ve got ADHD, I can’t sit still and I stink a lot because I forget to have showers all the time.”

The perfect date…

Marty spilled his ideal date with someone: “A bird coming round mine, watching The Notebook, and then sh*gging the arse off her ten minutes later.”

Sexy secrets…

Wish it was summmmahhhh again! Wish it was summmmahhhh again! A post shared by Marty Mack (@marty_gshore) on Feb 23, 2017 at 12:57pm PST

He said “I did have a five-some in Australia, I’ve had sex in a train station and I usually do this thing where I’m pure smashing them and then I hold their legs over their head. That’s norty that one.”

WLTM…

So who is Marty looking for in the villa? He said: “I wanna meet a nice fit Irish bird, who’s a slag, she’s blonde, blue eyes and she can tan easy. And she’s game as fuck.”

Ex On The Beach starts Tuesday 20th June at 10pm only on MTV!

Meet the rest of the cast here...