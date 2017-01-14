Who Is Nicole Dutt? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star
This series of Ex On The Beach is gonna be a little bit different from the previous ones as the sexy singles are WELL aware of why they are on the beach – to be confronted with their past. As we get ready for the fireworks that are about to ensue we want you to get to know this year’s OG line-up.
Meet Nicole…
a/s/l?...
Nicole is 21, from Birmingham is a VIP nightclub host and has worked as a sales assistant for Victoria’s Secret.
Best and worst…
Nicole exclusively told MTV: “I’m really funny, I’ve got a natural tan and my eyebrows are real. The three worst things about me are probably my temper, my hair grows down onto my head so I have to shave it off into a square and I snore.”
Love drams…
She admitted: “I’ve only had one proper boyfriend, it was the sh*ttest relationship ever and he cheated on me probably over 100 times.”
Sex secrets...
Nicole spilled a few secrets about her bedroom antics: “I’ve actually done it in a steam room and it was so hot I almost died. Another secret is if I’m about to Netflix and chill I put 50 Shades Of Grey to get me in the mood.”
Drunken antics…
We’ve all made a few mistakes while under the influence but Nicole’s one was kinda permanent. She said: “The most memorable thing I ever did when I was drunk was get a tattoo of my ex’s initials down there. Yeah the thingy.”
She loves the finer things in life…
Her Instagram tells us she loves a pool party, a night out clubbing and anything designer. Who doesn't?
