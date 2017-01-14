Who Is Nicole Dutt? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star

This series of Ex On The Beach is gonna be a little bit different from the previous ones as the sexy singles are WELL aware of why they are on the beach – to be confronted with their past. As we get ready for the fireworks that are about to ensue we want you to get to know this year’s OG line-up.

Meet Nicole…

a/s/l?...

👀 👀 A post shared by NICOLE CHANTELLE 👑 (@nicoledutt) on May 25, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

Nicole is 21, from Birmingham is a VIP nightclub host and has worked as a sales assistant for Victoria’s Secret.

Best and worst…

❤️ ❤️ A post shared by NICOLE CHANTELLE 👑 (@nicoledutt) on May 2, 2017 at 11:56am PDT

Nicole exclusively told MTV: “I’m really funny, I’ve got a natural tan and my eyebrows are real. The three worst things about me are probably my temper, my hair grows down onto my head so I have to shave it off into a square and I snore.”

Love drams…

She admitted: “I’ve only had one proper boyfriend, it was the sh*ttest relationship ever and he cheated on me probably over 100 times.”

Sex secrets...

💚throwback 💚throwback A post shared by NICOLE CHANTELLE 👑 (@nicoledutt) on Jan 13, 2017 at 5:14pm PST

Nicole spilled a few secrets about her bedroom antics: “I’ve actually done it in a steam room and it was so hot I almost died. Another secret is if I’m about to Netflix and chill I put 50 Shades Of Grey to get me in the mood.”

Drunken antics…

We’ve all made a few mistakes while under the influence but Nicole’s one was kinda permanent. She said: “The most memorable thing I ever did when I was drunk was get a tattoo of my ex’s initials down there. Yeah the thingy.”

She loves the finer things in life…

❤️💥✨ ❤️💥✨ A post shared by NICOLE CHANTELLE 👑 (@nicoledutt) on Mar 11, 2017 at 2:20pm PST

Her Instagram tells us she loves a pool party, a night out clubbing and anything designer. Who doesn't?

