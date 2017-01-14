Ex On The Beach

Who Is Nicole Dutt? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star

Ex On The Beach starts Tuesday 20th June at 10pm only on MTV!

Caroline Fergusson
Saturday, June 3, 2017 - 09:00

This series of Ex On The Beach is gonna be a little bit different from the previous ones as the sexy singles are WELL aware of why they are on the beach – to be confronted with their past. As we get ready for the fireworks that are about to ensue we want you to get to know this year’s OG line-up.

Last day Plaza beach HOTBED🌺 @bikini_reef sarong 😍

Last day Plaza beach HOTBED🌺 @bikini_reef sarong 😍

A post shared by NICOLE CHANTELLE 👑 (@nicoledutt) on

Meet Nicole…

WATCH THE EXCLUSIVE PROFILE VIDEO OF NICOLE HERE:

a/s/l?...

👀

👀

A post shared by NICOLE CHANTELLE 👑 (@nicoledutt) on

Nicole is 21, from Birmingham is a VIP nightclub host and has worked as a sales assistant for Victoria’s Secret.

Best and worst…

❤️

❤️

A post shared by NICOLE CHANTELLE 👑 (@nicoledutt) on

Nicole exclusively told MTV: “I’m really funny, I’ve got a natural tan and my eyebrows are real. The three worst things about me are probably my temper, my hair grows down onto my head so I have to shave it off into a square and I snore.”

Love drams…

She admitted: “I’ve only had one proper boyfriend, it was the sh*ttest relationship ever and he cheated on me probably over 100 times.”

Sex secrets...

💚throwback

💚throwback

A post shared by NICOLE CHANTELLE 👑 (@nicoledutt) on

Nicole spilled a few secrets about her bedroom antics: “I’ve actually done it in a steam room and it was so hot I almost died. Another secret is if I’m about to Netflix and chill I put 50 Shades Of Grey to get me in the mood.”

Drunken antics…

We’ve all made a few mistakes while under the influence but Nicole’s one was kinda permanent. She said: “The most memorable thing I ever did when I was drunk was get a tattoo of my ex’s initials down there. Yeah the thingy.”

She loves the finer things in life…

❤️💥✨

❤️💥✨

A post shared by NICOLE CHANTELLE 👑 (@nicoledutt) on

Her Instagram tells us she loves a pool party, a night out clubbing and anything designer. Who doesn't?

Ex On The Beach starts Tuesday June 20th at 10pm only on MTV!

And for a cheeky peek at what you'll be getting check this out...

Latest News

Who Is Nicole Dutt? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star

Who Is Jordan Wright? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star

Gaz Beadle Has Already Been Linked To Another Reality Star Following His Split From Emma McVey

Katy Perry's Twitter Followers Are Mostly Bots, So Guess Who's Really The Most Followed Celeb?

Loads of Festival Hair Ideas That Don't Involve Flower Crowns, Thank F***

Watch Foo Fighters Rock With The Elderly In Surprise New Track ‘Run’

Who Is Dean Ralph? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star

Graduating Student Gets Three Hour Delay On Subway, So Passengers Throw Him An Onboard Ceremony

10 Reality Show Couples Gush About Their Love And It Will Melt The Coldest Of Hearts

Love Island's Olivia Buckland Reveals The Teary Way She Found Out About Cara De La Hoyde's Pregnancy

Lego Dimensions

You're Going To Want These New Lego Dimensions Minifigs

Selena Gomez Has Her Say On A Rumoured Collab With Boyfriend The Weeknd

Marnie Simpson Swears Off Cosmetic Surgery After Completing Her 10th Procedure

Bella And Gigi Hadid's Father Could Go To Jail Over His Crazy New Mansion

Your First Time, As Told By GIFs

Charlotte Crosby Dishes The Details On Her Dream Wedding To Stephen Bear

Is Charlie Puth Moving On From Bella Thorne With Lea Michele?

Mermaid Thighs On Instagram Is The Body Posi Trend We Need For Summer

The Absolute Thirstiest Responses To Darren Criss's Super Naked Selfie

The First Pictures Of The Big Brother 2017 House Have Been Revealed

More From Ex On The Beach

TV Shows

Who Is Nicole Dutt? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star

TV Shows

Who Is Jordan Wright? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star

TV Shows

Who Is Dean Ralph? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Meet Chloe

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Meet Dean

MTV’s red hot reality show is back as Ex on the Beach returns for a seventh season, only on MTV! Temperatures are running higher than ever before, as eight sexy singles crash onto the black sand beaches of idyllic Bali.
Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Meet The Cast

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Meet Che

Have Zahida Allen and Sean Pratt split?
TV Shows

Have Zahida Allen And Sean Pratt Split After Her Kiss With Scotty T On Geordie Shore?

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Meet Max

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Meet Jordan

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Meet Marty

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Meet Nicole

Trending Articles

Have Zahida Allen and Sean Pratt split?
TV Shows

Have Zahida Allen And Sean Pratt Split After Her Kiss With Scotty T On Geordie Shore?

The Geordie Shore family are &#039;devastated&#039; about Sam&#039;s shock exit
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Admits The Family Are 'Absolutely Devastated' About Sam Bentham's Shock Exit - EXCLUSIVE

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

TV Shows

Who Is Che McSorley? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Geordie Shore Star

Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie

Marnie Simpson Reignites Vicky Pattison Feud With New Book: 'She’s The Most Terrifying Person I Know'

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Rumours That Jemma Lucy Wants Stephen Bear Back

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Swears Off Cosmetic Surgery After Completing Her 10th Procedure

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals How Rubbing Herself Against A Desk Got Her In Trouble At School

Celebrity

Love Island's Malin Andersson Isn't Too Happy That Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Forgot Her Name

Charlotte Crosby rages as Stephen Bear walks out on tattoo
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby’s Mum Has Defended Stephen Bear After *That* Seriously Emotional Just Tattoo Of Us Finale