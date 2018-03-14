Who Is Sam Lonsdale? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach OG

Chill out kids! The wait for brand new Ex on The Beach is nearly over because on Tuesday 20th March @ 10pm the dating show from Hell returns to MTV. YAASS!

And there's one particular big lad with the potench to cause chaos! So Let's meet EOTB OG Sam Lonsdale!

Meet Ex On The Beach big man Sam Lonsdale...

a/s/l?

Sam is a 20-year-old student from North Wales.

all about sam

Welsh lad Sam describes himself as the "BFG," saying he's: "big, f**kable and gigantic."

That's not how we remember the popular children's novel, but fair enough!

the three best things about Sam

Obvs this big boy is massively confident too. Listing his three greatest attributes he told us: 'I'm 6ft 5, I've got great kissable lips and I'm rate [sic] at pulling birds."

Watch out, ladies!

and the three worst things

'Fessing up about his flaws, Sam let us know what he doesn't like about himself: "My size 13 feet, my passion for food because I'm a big lad," then adding: "And some people would say I am too nice.'

I mean... who doesn't love food, eh?

relationship history

Lucky for us, the big lad's love life is a total wreck. He explained: "My relationship history has been a total f**king disaster," before revealing: "My last relationship was with the love of my life. I had my heart broken. It ended because we planned to go on a break [but] she slept with another lad. F**k that."

Say it as it is...

your perfect date?

Who has time for dating? Not Sam as he told us: "My idea of a perfect first date is skipping a meal, let's skip the chat and let's get straight down to business."

Who says romance is dead?

worst drunk moment?

When there's booze involved, Sam's in the mix as he revealed some srsly #awks drunk moments, telling us: "My worst drunken moment has got to be running completely naked down the high street after losing a bet to my mate."

Cheers!

biggest turn on?

Big Sam likes big butts and he cannot lie, confessing: "My biggest turn on has got to be someone with a big bum," adding: "I just can't get enough of it!"

Cheeky!

biggest turn off?

What ruins the mood for Sam? Girls! Or... a certain type of girl. He told us: "My biggest turn off has got to be patronising girls. I just can't stand it!"

Ex-cellent news 'cause Ex On The Beach isn't famous for its passive participants. So prepare to get annoyed BIG TIME lad!

