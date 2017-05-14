Who Is Stevie Coiley? Meet The Ex On The Beach Star And BFF Of Geordie Shore's Chelsea Barber

There is no denying that Ex On The Beach is starting to heat up big time, with the Tablet Of Terror throwing in some cray-making exes. So that note, how about you meet the ex that Dean Ralph ghosted...

Yep, srsly...

a/s/l....

Before the night got weird 💫 Before the night got weird 💫 A post shared by S t e v i e ♥ C o i l e y (@steviebrookmua) on Jun 11, 2017 at 3:08am PDT

Stevie Coiley is 23 from Littlehampton and works as a make-up artist.

WATCH STEVIE'S FULL EXCLUSIVE PROFILE VIDEO HERE:

Beware, she’s a ‘psycho’...

"The three worst things about me are I can be really aggy, I can be a bit of a psycho and I have got really bad mood swings." YIKES.

Her ex Dean ghosted her...

#lazysunday #selfiesunday #lazysunday #selfiesunday A post shared by Dean Ralph (@deanralph1) on May 14, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

She admitted: “Dean is my ex and we were seeing each other for a bit. I went to Marbella on his birthday and he didn’t reply to one of my messages so I haven’t spoken to him since. I don’t know if there are feelings there with Dean but I’m going on the show to see what the craic is because I feel like there is unfinished business.”

She’s mates with the Geordie Shore lot...

Coupla barn owls @aaroncgshore Coupla barn owls @aaroncgshore A post shared by S t e v i e ♥ C o i l e y (@steviebrookmua) on Jun 11, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

One of her BFFs is ex radgie Chelsea Barber, who had thang with Aaron Chalmers who you’ll also see on her social media. Small world this reality one, eh?

Game plan...

She single and ready to mingle! Stevie said: “I’m not bothered by any of my other exes, I’m coming on the show, I’m single and I’m here to have fun.”

Perfect first date...

“My idea of a perfect first date is to go for a drink. I don’t want to go for dinner with someone I haven’t met because if they eat funny, they’re gone.”

Stevie’s sexy secret...

“I slept with my ex when I met up with him, in his car, when he was his new girlfriend. I wonder if she knows?”

Ex On The Beach continues Tuesday at 10pn only on MTV!

For more exclusive videos then check out the below...