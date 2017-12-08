Ex On The Beach

Who Is Zach Tull? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach OG

Don't miss brand new Ex On The Beach on Tuesday 20th March @ 10pm - only on MTV!

Andrew Penkethman
Wednesday, March 7, 2018 - 16:38

As if we weren't already BUZZIN' for the brand new series of Ex On The Beach, we've just had a first glimpse at what to expect in the upcoming eighth series and it's seriously EPIC!

The new sexy bunch of singletons are in for an unforgettable 'holiday', including Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson and Single AF's Casey Johnson... the DRAMZ is inevitable, right?! BRING. IT. ON. PEOPLE!

Ahead of the brand series starting Tuesday 20th March at 10pm (on MTV obvs!), we thought we'd get to know the sexy singletons who are set to flirt up a storm on the Spanish sands, watching in horror as their exes wash up from the ocean of emotion...

Next up it's roofer Zach Tull, who'll be looking to lay more than just tiles during his time in the villa #norty

MEET ZACH TULL...

a/s/l?

Zach is a 23-year-old roofer from Reading.

Grey tracksuits win ? 👀😌

Grey tracksuits win ? 👀😌

A post shared by Snap Chat Mr.tull94 (@itszachgeorge) on

All about Zach...

Chatting exclusively to MTV, Zach told us: "One thing you need to know about me is that I can't keep it in my pants. That's always been my problem."

This should be an interesting series then to say the least...

#exonthebeach8 #mtv #tattoedmen 🌴

#exonthebeach8 #mtv #tattoedmen 🌴

A post shared by Snap Chat Mr.tull94 (@itszachgeorge) on

3 best things about you...

Chatting on the set of Ex On The Beach series 8, Zach described himself as: "Good looking, tatted to f*ck," before boasting: "I've got the good wood!"

Not Every Day Tracksuit 👔

Not Every Day Tracksuit 👔

A post shared by Snap Chat Mr.tull94 (@itszachgeorge) on

*3 (Acc 7) worst things about you...

No one is perfect, espesh this norty lad as he explained: "The *3 worst things about me is that I'm disloyal, I will nick your bird and show her a better time than you ever could and I get bored way too easily. I get a new car every year, a new phone every month and a new girl every day."

MTV

Mr Smooth Operator...

Relationship Status?

Single pringle and ready to mingle. C'mon... who goes on Ex On The Beach loved up?

"What's my relationship status? Single, confirmed Zach, revealing: "My longest relationship has been 2 years, it ended because I got caught cheating. SHOCK!"

MTV

The Reading lad isn't all about that player lyfe though, adding: "I'm ready for that to change, I've had enough of lonely nights in by myself". 

That's the ticket son!

Best chat up line?

When it comes to impressing the ladies, Zach certainly has an interesting way of words: "My best chat up line would have to be: Did you get that dress on sale, because at mine its 100% percent off".

Come check us Revive fitness & spa 💪🏽👌🏽

Come check us Revive fitness & spa 💪🏽👌🏽

A post shared by Snap Chat Mr.tull94 (@itszachgeorge) on

Shakespeare would be oh so proud...

Tell us 3 sexy secrets...

The 23-year-old may be known for laying tiles, but it's certainly not the only thing he lays away from the roof, as he admitted: "I love public sex, it just really gets me going. You'll find me in any public carpark. I love doggy, but let's be honest, who don't?" 

PARKLIFE!

Hump Day 💁🏽‍♂️

Hump Day 💁🏽‍♂️

A post shared by Snap Chat Mr.tull94 (@itszachgeorge) on

He then went on to add: 'I've had threesomes, foursomes and fivesomes, and in the bedroom, I'm a very very giving person." 

What hasn't this lad done?!

Why Ex On The Beach?

It appears this home counties Casanova defo doesn't have a hard time when it comes to wowing the ladies, so why are on earth is he on Ex On The Beach?

"I've come on Ex On The Beach because I wanna get rid of that bad boy past and find myself a brunette little rocket. Let's be honest, I need to settle down before I go grey."

Age is just a number though, right Zach? 

Peaky Fridays 😁

Peaky Fridays 😁

A post shared by Snap Chat Mr.tull94 (@itszachgeorge) on

Now we've stalked Zach, it's time to check out these EXCLUSIVE spoilers ahead of the brand new series:

Remember: Always EXPECT the UNEXPECTED on this holiday from HELL!

DON'T MISS brand new Ex On The Beach, starting Tuesday 20th March at 10pm - ONLY on MTV!

