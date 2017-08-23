Zahida Allen Opens Up About Battle With Anorexia As She Blasts Cruel Bodyshamers

Zahida Allen has posted a powerful response to the trolls who are constantly attacking her body after opening up about the battle with anoxeria she went through as an eighteen-year-old.

The Ex On The Beach star has had enough of being told that she looks "pregnant" in her bikini pictures and has revealed that she actually suffers from a variety of health issues that cause her ribcage area to swell.

Putting her foot down on the people who feel the need to post cruel comments on her selfies, Zahida took to Instagram to write: "I can't believe I am even posting this. But I feel like I have no choice...

"I am SICK of having to deal with people calling me pregnant. It's not nice to receive messages of random people saying 'how come you're always drinking if you are pregnant?'. When have I ever said I am?"

She added: "When I was younger I suffered from health issues, I was anorexic at one point and on the road to recovery I was bang into modelling where certain people told me I had to remain a certain size & it was slowly I started realised that it was wrong.

"On the left, that's me 18 years old, pale, unhealthy, my ribs sticking out.... The size I am currently, is the biggest I have ever been and tbh I am quite happy that I don't look like the image on the left anymore. I don't even recognise myself."

That's when Zahida opened up about the real reason her stomach can appear to protude in certain pictures.

"I have stomach swelling problems" she said. "I had ulcers in my stomach and oesophagus which still cause problems and I swell around my ribs and belly, I can't help it when that happens.

"But just because this happens why should I be forced to cover my stomach up? Why shouldn't I wear bikinis on holiday like any other normal 23 year old girl? Why am I too fat now?"

Before giving thanks to boyfriend Sean Pratt for filling her with confidence and crediting her fans for always having her back, she added: "You don't know anything. Think before you speak!!"

Well said, Zahida.