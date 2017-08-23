Ex On The Beach

Zahida Allen Opens Up About Battle With Anorexia As She Blasts Cruel Bodyshamers

The 23-year-old is sick of being told she looks pregnant.

Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 16:04

Zahida Allen has posted a powerful response to the trolls who are constantly attacking her body after opening up about the battle with anoxeria she went through as an eighteen-year-old. 

The Ex On The Beach star has had enough of being told that she looks "pregnant" in her bikini pictures and has revealed that she actually suffers from a variety of health issues that cause her ribcage area to swell.

Putting her foot down on the people who feel the need to post cruel comments on her selfies, Zahida took to Instagram to write: "I can't believe I am even posting this. But I feel like I have no choice...

"I am SICK of having to deal with people calling me pregnant. It's not nice to receive messages of random people saying 'how come you're always drinking if you are pregnant?'. When have I ever said I am?"

Instagram/ZahidaAllen

She added: "When I was younger I suffered from health issues, I was anorexic at one point and on the road to recovery I was bang into modelling where certain people told me I had to remain a certain size & it was slowly I started realised that it was wrong.

"On the left, that's me 18 years old, pale, unhealthy, my ribs sticking out.... The size I am currently, is the biggest I have ever been and tbh I am quite happy that I don't look like the image on the left anymore. I don't even recognise myself."

I can't believe I am even posting this. But I feel like I have no choice. I know I don't have to explain myself to anybody but I am SICK of having to deal with people calling me pregnant. It's not nice to receive messages of random people saying "how come you're always drinking if you are pregnant?" When have I ever said I am? If I was, I most definitely would not be going on nights out drinking. When I was younger I suffered from health issues, I was anorexic at one point and on the road to recovery I was bang into modelling where certain people told me I had to remain a certain size & it was slowly I started realised that it was wrong. On the left, that's me 18 years old, pale, unhealthy, my ribs sticking out. That wasn't a good enough then and the size I am isn't good enough now. The size I am currently, is the biggest I have ever been and tbh I am quite happy that I don't look like the image on the left anymore. I don't even recognise myself. I never air my personal issues on social media that's why no one knows about any of my health issues. But to the people who constantly comment on my photos, my boyfriends photos and even some pictures my family have uploaded & even direct message me to say "definitely pregnant" - I have stomach swelling problems. I had ulcers in my stomach and oesophagus which still cause problems and I swell around my ribs and belly, I can't help it when that happens. But just because this happens why should I be forced to cover my stomach up? Why shouldn't I wear bikinis on holiday like any other normal 23 year old girl? Why am I too fat now? Why is Sean too good for me just because other people say that's the case? Why am I disgusting for putting weight on? You don't know anything. Think before you speak!! And to every person who has been kind enough to stick up for me when I have gave up, thank you so much. I see all of your nice comments and you have no idea how grateful I really am. And @sean9pratt puts up with my anxiety and crying every single day, every time I doubt myself, he gives me the confidence to believe, he makes me feel confident every time I don't feel good enough. I love you so much ❤

That's when Zahida opened up about the real reason her stomach can appear to protude in certain pictures. 

"I have stomach swelling problems" she said. "I had ulcers in my stomach and oesophagus which still cause problems and I swell around my ribs and belly, I can't help it when that happens.

Instagram/ZahidaAllen

"But just because this happens why should I be forced to cover my stomach up? Why shouldn't I wear bikinis on holiday like any other normal 23 year old girl? Why am I too fat now?"

Before giving thanks to boyfriend Sean Pratt for filling her with confidence and crediting her fans for always having her back, she added: "You don't know anything. Think before you speak!!"

Well said, Zahida. 

 

