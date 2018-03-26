Example Gives Advice On Stinky Housemates To Relationship Troubles

Earlier this year Example gifted us with a brand new banger, his latest single 'The Answer', so we asked his fans to send in some problems they're experiencing at the moment to see if 'Uncle Elliot' could offer his pearls of wisdom.

Turning agony aunt for us, Example aka Elliot Gleave, tackles relationship troubles to dealing with pungent housemates and more.

WATCH EXAMPLE GIVE THE ANSWERS HERE:

Jordan, we hope you get talking to your girl and to 'The Three Muskateers', we hope you're living a laundry fresh existence now.

Meanwhile in more Example news, over the weekend, the 'Kickstarts' hit maker hopped across the Atlantic to Ultra Miami, where among the headlines that Swedish House Mafia ARE BACK and he's gone bleach blond on us, he jumped onstage with Jauz to perform his new donk 'In The Zone'.

https://twitter.com/example/status/977960194566246405