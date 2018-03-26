Example

Example Gives Advice On Stinky Housemates To Relationship Troubles

In honour of his latest tune 'The Answer' we asked the singer if he could give the answers to some of his fans' problems...

Monday, March 26, 2018 - 11:11

Earlier this year Example gifted us with a brand new banger, his latest single 'The Answer', so we asked his fans to send in some problems they're experiencing at the moment to see if 'Uncle Elliot' could offer his pearls of wisdom.

Turning agony aunt for us, Example aka Elliot Gleave, tackles relationship troubles to dealing with pungent housemates and more.

WATCH EXAMPLE GIVE THE ANSWERS HERE:

Jordan, we hope you get talking to your girl and to 'The Three Muskateers', we hope you're living a laundry fresh existence now.

Meanwhile in more Example news, over the weekend, the 'Kickstarts' hit maker hopped across the Atlantic to Ultra Miami, where among the headlines that Swedish House Mafia ARE BACK and he's gone bleach blond on us, he jumped onstage with Jauz to perform his new donk 'In The Zone'.

 

https://twitter.com/example/status/977960194566246405

Latest News

Recording artist Justin Bieber plays during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2018 presented by Ruffles at Verizon Up Arena at LACC on February 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Justin Bieber’s New Album Will “Surprise Some Fans”
Netflix Releases Trigger Warning Video Ahead Of 13 Reasons Why Series 2
Chet Johnson Trolls Helen Briggs
Ex On The Beach's Chet Johnson Hilariously Steals Wig And Nails Impression Of Girlfriend Helen Briggs
Ariana Grande performs &#039;Be Alright&#039; during the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators, including students, teachers and parents gathered in Washington for the anti-gun violence rally organized
Ariana Grande Performs At March For Our Lives Rally
Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Vid: Mia Boardman Admits There’s ‘No Going Back’ For Her And Manley Geddes As They Argue Over Erin Corrigan Staying At Manley’s House
Chloe Ferry Provides Evidence That Sam Gowland Is The Perfect Boyfriend
Example Has The Answers - MTV
Example Gives Advice On Stinky Housemates To Relationship Troubles
Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello from Swedish House Mafia perform at Palais Omnisports de Bercy on December 8, 2012 in Paris, France
Swedish House Mafia Reunite At Ultra 2018
Khloe Kardashian has no ideas for baby names
Khloe Kardashian Hits Out At Claims Her Family Gets Everything For Free
Pete Wicks' New TOWIE Girlfriend Shelby Tribble Hints She'll Fight For Him If Megan McKenna Tries To Get In The Way
Detective Pikachu
Detective Pikachu Is Out Now And You're Going To Want All This Free Stuff To Celebrate It
Bella Hadid Just Unliked This Selena Gomez Instagram And Fans Are Confused
Zayn Malik 'Scraps' Most Of His Second Album Due To Heartbreak Over Gigi Hadid
9 Things Everyone Should Do Before They Turn 25
From Justin Bieber To Ed Sheeran: 9 Times Celebrities Used Social-Media As Google
From Kim Kardashian To Reese Witherspoon: 8 Celebrities Who Found Love In An Unexpected Place
Machu Picchu
Cycling, Rafting & Hiking Your Way To Machu Picchu: The Inca Trail Alternative That’s Just As Amazing
Holly Hagan Hits Out At Claims She Photoshopped Her Thighs In This Instagram Post
Huntsham Court
Live Like A Gazillionaire With A Stay At Huntsham Court
Chrissy Teigen Has Announced She’s Stopped Using Snapchat After Rihanna Scandal

More From Example

Example Has The Answers - MTV
Example Gives Advice On Stinky Housemates To Relationship Troubles
Example Has The Answers - MTV
Example
Example Has The Answers | MTV Music
Example
Got A Problem? Let Example Be Your Agony Uncle!
Example - The Answer - Music Video
Example
The Answer [Explicit]
Music
The Club MTV Swansea 2016 Official Aftermovie Has Just Landed - Watch
Club MTV
Club MTV Swansea: Official Aftermovie 2016
We Got Wet & Wild With Example, Nero, Pro Green & More For Club MTV Swansea...Very Wet!
All The Must-See Pics From Club MTV Swansea 2016
Club MTV Derry-Londonderry 2016
Martin Garrix & More Tear Up Club MTV Derry-Londonderry 2016
Coming To Club MTV Swansea? Example Is Too!
Martin Garrix Lit Up Derry Londonderry With Club MTV
Music
This Week's Must-Hear New Music Round Up: Green Day, Florence, Nathan Sykes & More!

Trending Articles

Holly Hagan Hits Out At Claims She Photoshopped Her Thighs In This Instagram Post
Justin Bieber in LA car crash
Justin Bieber Involved In Hollywood Car Crash
Everything the Geordie Shore lasses have taught us about body confidence
Everything The Geordie Shore Lasses Have Taught Us About Body Confidence
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Response To Michael Jackson Comparisons Is As Legendary As Him
Chloe Ferry Provides Evidence That Sam Gowland Is The Perfect Boyfriend
From Aaron Chalmers To Charlotte Crosby: The Geordie Shore Cast's Major Tattoo Regrets
Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Vid: Mia Boardman Admits There’s ‘No Going Back’ For Her And Manley Geddes As They Argue Over Erin Corrigan Staying At Manley’s House
Celebrities who&#039;ve totally owned their spots
Justin Bieber To Kendall Jenner: Celebrities Who Totally Owned Their Spots
Pete Wicks' New TOWIE Girlfriend Shelby Tribble Hints She'll Fight For Him If Megan McKenna Tries To Get In The Way
The Charlotte Show SPOILERS: Charlotte Crosby Introduces Her New Series In Exclusive Video Sneak Peeks From First Episode, Expect Tears And Tension Between Josh Ritchie And BFF Melissa
Chrissy Teigen Has Announced She’s Stopped Using Snapchat After Rihanna Scandal
Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Undergoes Complete Facial Overhaul With Eyelid Surgery And Chin Liposuction