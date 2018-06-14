Love Island’s Eyal Booker Was In A Band Called EverYoung And It’s Everything

Love Island’s Eyal Brooker was in a quartet. Called EverYoung. And they covered Meghan Trainor’s hit ‘All About That Bass’.

This is EVERYTHING.

WATCH THE LATEST MTV NEWS >>>

It’s not a terrible cover either – we’ve defo heard way worse.

And the band’s music isn’t that bad, if cheesy pop is your thing that is. Their songs are pretty catchy. Very Steps-esque.

But it seems the whole of the internet is dead set on being haters, as his looks may be goin’ down a treat, but his singing doesn’t seem to be.

Can hardly believe it’s real, but I have discovered Eyal singing ‘all about that bass’ and I’m screaming #loveisland pic.twitter.com/to4FsktmFq — Lillian (@nightnightlilly) June 13, 2018

With one Love Island fan tweeting: ‘I feel it was necessary for Megan to see this before she picked him...’

I feel it was necessary for Megan to see this before she picked him... — Luke McAvoy (@Luke_McAvoy) June 13, 2018

And another comparing his singing ability to his personality: ‘His singing is almost as bad as his personality.’

His singing is almost as bad as his personality 🤧 — G (@gdubs247) June 13, 2018

The tweets didn’t stop there either…

But the hate could also be down to how he’s been acting on Love Island. The lad hasn’t been doing himself any favours with his recent snake-y behaviour in the villa.

But hopefully he can pull it back by serenading the other Islanders now that we know he can sing?

That we would love to see.