Facebook Admits To Scanning Your Messenger Conversations

Facebook chief exec Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that your messages sent on the app really aren’t that private after all.

However it’s not because they’re just really nosey, but instead reportedly to ensure that any harmful or security breaching information is caught at the earliest stage.

"On Messenger, when you send a photo, our automated systems scan it using photo matching technology to detect known child exploitation imagery or when you send a link, we scan it for malware or viruses," a Facebook spokesperson told Bloomberg.

"Facebook designed these automated tools so we can rapidly stop abusive behavior on our platform." The spokesperson added that the data is not used for targeted advertising purposes.

Despite this well written response, the admission has left Facebook users feeling altogether unsure about the platform’s intentions, especially following the recent Cambridge Analytica data breach.

According to The New York Times, a Facebook spokesperson said earlier this week that CA may have harvested 87 million user profiles.

So between that and the fact that we’re becoming more and more spooked when we mention something to a friend and find it in our FB feeds just hours later, it’s safe to say there’s no such thing as private anymore.

