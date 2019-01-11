Faith Mullen

Geordie Shore’s Faith Mullen Talks Body Positivity: “I Love That I’m Fat”

Yas queen.

Friday, January 11, 2019 - 10:24

Geordie Shore’s Faith Mullen might be the cast member that no one expected, especially when she revealed her Christian views, but the lass has proven she’s just as radge as the rest.

Now Faith is opening up about her time on the show and how being called “fat” doesn’t bother her in the slightest, as she’s perfectly in love with how her body looks. 2019 mood right there. (PSA though, let's just stop trying to bring people down). 

Watch Charlotte Crosby hilariously talk about her skin peel beauty treatment >>> 

Talking to The Sun, Faith touches on what it feels like to be labelled “obese” and “ugly” online by trolls and her reaction is perfection.

"I've been called fat since I was in nursery,” she says. “I’ve always been someone who’s bigger; I could never lose weight, even though I eat healthy, so I just thought, I’ve got to learn to love myself.”

“There’s so much more going on in the world than just worrying about your outer shell all the time,” she goes on to add.

Due to her mum’s views, she’s told her that she won’t strip off on TV or have sex in the Geordie Shore house’s infamous shag pad, but that doesn’t mean the lass is by any means insecure about how she looks.

Instagram

“I got to about 16 and realised people don’t actually care how big you are; boys are still going to fancy you,” she says.

She’s definitely not following the ‘no sex before marriage’ rule though, as the reality TV babe says that she simply asks “for forgiveness afterwards.”

When talking about the word ‘fat’ and its negative use within society, she says: “It’s just a descriptive word, so it doesn’t bother us when people say that because, I am fat - in the same way I’ve got black hair and I wear fake tan.”

"I don’t think it should be a bad word. I love that I’m fat." Now that’s big dick energy right there.

Latest News

Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Admits She ‘Grew Up Overnight’ When She Had Son Marley As She Hits Back At Young Mum Stereotypes – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Shannon Wise Explains How Her Relationship With Boyfriend Charlie Is Going After A Tough Series – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Admits Her Life Has Been Turned Upside Down After Her ‘Happy Ever After Crashed’ – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Reveals Jordan Edwards ‘Struggles With His Emotions’ In The Brand New Series – Exclusive
New Music Round-up: Sam Smith, Normani, The Weeknd And More
Celebs You Never Knew Started Out On Reality TV
Cara Delevingne Reveals She Lost 50,000 Followers After Speaking Out Against R Kelly
Faith Mullen talks body positivity.
Geordie Shore’s Faith Mullen Talks Body Positivity: “I Love That I’m Fat”
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson's Fresh Out Of Bed Underwear Pic Is Driving Everyone Wild
Fans Think Khloe Kardashian Is The Spitting Image Of Kylie Jenner In This Photo
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Explains She’s Finally Enjoying A Good Friendship With Ste Rankine: ‘We Feel Like A Family Unit’ – Exclusive
What No Ones Tells You About Graduating From University
What No One Tells You About Graduating From University
Instagram brands you should be following in 2019.
The Instagram Brands You NTK About For 2019
Introducing #JanuHairy: The Body Positive Movement Taking Over Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Is Left Red-Faced In Hilarious Skin Peel Saga
1 Month Backpacking in Thailand: The Ultimate Itinerary You Need
1 Month Backpacking in Thailand: The Ultimate Itinerary You Need
BLACKPINK Announce World Tour Bringing Them To Europe, North America And Australia
Vicky Pattison Is Loving All Her 'Bits' In Real AF Bikini Video Following Unflattering Pap Shots
Urban Decay Is Launching An Entire Make Up Collection Dedicated To Eyebrows
Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals She’s ‘Civil’ With Dylan Siggers As She Opens Up About Life As A Single Parent – Exclusive

More From Faith Mullen

Faith Mullen talks body positivity.
Geordie Shore’s Faith Mullen Talks Body Positivity: “I Love That I’m Fat”
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Explains How Things In The House Have Changed Since She Was Last With The Family – Exclusive
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Faith Mullen Necks On In Benidorm As Nathan Henry Brands Her Pulling Technique ‘Painful’
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Faith Mullen Feels Like She ‘Can’t Win’ After Her Apology Chat With Chloe Ferry Turns Awkward
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Faith Mullen Breaks Down As Chloe Ferry Questions Why She Won’t Take Part In X-Rated Dare
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Admits She’s Buzzin’ To Find Out More About Faith Mullen’s Religion – Exclusive
Geordie Shore new girl Faith Mullen
Geordie Shore Newbie Faith Mullen Talks The Pressure Of Looking Good On TV

Trending Articles

Vicky Pattison attends her sister&#039;s wedding
Vicky Pattison Explains What's Really Going On In Wedding Photos She's Getting 'Attacked' Over
Charlotte Crosby Is Left Red-Faced In Hilarious Skin Peel Saga
Faith Mullen talks body positivity.
Geordie Shore’s Faith Mullen Talks Body Positivity: “I Love That I’m Fat”
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson's Fresh Out Of Bed Underwear Pic Is Driving Everyone Wild
Vicky Pattison Is Loving All Her 'Bits' In Real AF Bikini Video Following Unflattering Pap Shots
Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals She’s ‘Civil’ With Dylan Siggers As She Opens Up About Life As A Single Parent – Exclusive
Aaron Chalmers/ ex announces pregnancy
Ex On The Beach Babe Becca Edwards Shares First Bump Pic As She Announces Pregnancy
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Explains She’s Finally Enjoying A Good Friendship With Ste Rankine: ‘We Feel Like A Family Unit’ – Exclusive
Fans Think Khloe Kardashian Is The Spitting Image Of Kylie Jenner In This Photo
BLACKPINK Announce World Tour Bringing Them To Europe, North America And Australia
Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Admits Her Life Has Been Turned Upside Down After Her ‘Happy Ever After Crashed’ – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK New Series: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Returns As The Cast Tease Breakdowns, Break-Ups And Plenty Of Emotional Moments – Exclusive