Geordie Shore’s Faith Mullen Talks Body Positivity: “I Love That I’m Fat”

Geordie Shore’s Faith Mullen might be the cast member that no one expected, especially when she revealed her Christian views, but the lass has proven she’s just as radge as the rest.

Now Faith is opening up about her time on the show and how being called “fat” doesn’t bother her in the slightest, as she’s perfectly in love with how her body looks. 2019 mood right there. (PSA though, let's just stop trying to bring people down).

Watch Charlotte Crosby hilariously talk about her skin peel beauty treatment >>>

Talking to The Sun, Faith touches on what it feels like to be labelled “obese” and “ugly” online by trolls and her reaction is perfection.

"I've been called fat since I was in nursery,” she says. “I’ve always been someone who’s bigger; I could never lose weight, even though I eat healthy, so I just thought, I’ve got to learn to love myself.”

“There’s so much more going on in the world than just worrying about your outer shell all the time,” she goes on to add.

Due to her mum’s views, she’s told her that she won’t strip off on TV or have sex in the Geordie Shore house’s infamous shag pad, but that doesn’t mean the lass is by any means insecure about how she looks.

Instagram

“I got to about 16 and realised people don’t actually care how big you are; boys are still going to fancy you,” she says.

She’s definitely not following the ‘no sex before marriage’ rule though, as the reality TV babe says that she simply asks “for forgiveness afterwards.”

When talking about the word ‘fat’ and its negative use within society, she says: “It’s just a descriptive word, so it doesn’t bother us when people say that because, I am fat - in the same way I’ve got black hair and I wear fake tan.”

"I don’t think it should be a bad word. I love that I’m fat." Now that’s big dick energy right there.