Fan Account Of The Week: @CharliePuthUK

This week's featured fan account is entirely dedicated to Charlie Puth. We recently caught up with the man himself and he was kind enough to give @CharliePuthUK a little shout out. Check it out in the video below...

We interviewed the person who runs the fan account to find out why they love Charlie Puth and what it takes to run a fan account.

Who runs the account?

My name is Sare, my main account is @xsare95x and it's just me who runs the account.

How long have you been a fan of Charlie Puth?

I have been a fan of Charlie for over two years.

Why are you a fan of Charlie Puth?

I'm a fan of Charlie because he is fun, humble and an amazing person who has a great personality, he also makes the most amazing music and he is beyond incredible.

A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) on May 11, 2017 at 7:46pm PDT

How much time do you devote to running the account?

I usually go on the account once or twice a day and spend around five minutes on it.

Has Charlie Puth ever noticed the account? Retweeted? Liked? If so, when?

He has retweeted my tweets a few times but then he deleted most of his tweets but one of them is still there and he quoted it 8 days before his birthday last year, he has liked over ten tweets in total between last year and 2015, I can't remember what ones to be exact.

How did that make you feel?

When I first noticed him notice my tweets I was happy and over the moon, it still makes me feel that way whenever he notices them.

WHERE AM I??? WHERE AM I??? A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) on Apr 10, 2017 at 8:50pm PDT

Have you seen him perform live? If so, how many times?

I have only seen him perform live once and that was in May last year when he does his European tour, I got the dressing room package so I spent a little bit of time with him and took some pictures and gave him his favourite perfume, he is so nice in person.

What’s your favourite Charlie Puth song and why?

My favourite Charlie Puth songs are 'Look At Me Now' because that song became his reality and he didn't listen to those who told him he'd be nothing and he proved them wrong, people should always chase their dreams no matter how big they seem and shouldn't let those who make you seem and feel so small stop you from what you want to do, because it can be possible if you set your heart on it and not giving up. 'See You Again' is one of my faves too because it is a song that means so much to me and it always reminds me of the people I miss so much and everyone can relate to this song because we've all lost a loved one.

What makes Charlie Puth different to other male solo artists?

The thing that makes Charlie different from other artists is that he can write songs within minutes, makes songs like 'Attention' on his own which is mind blowing, he gives the most amazing, magical and beautiful performances, when the crowds sing along with him and over over it's so beautiful and leaves me speechless and he the most amazing artist out there and has the best voice.

Are there other Charlie Puth fan accounts you follow and recommend?

There are other accounts I’d recommend but they aren't in the UK, @Mai_Lii who is from Germany does the most amazing and insane drawings of Charlie and she runs an amazing fan account.

If you want your fan account to feature on MTV, tweet us @MTVMusicUK to get involved.