Fan Account Of The Week: @5hBrasilNews

Who runs the account?

Check out our Q&A with @5hBrasilNews @5hbrasilcom on Instagram) here...

It all started with me, Barbara, and my sister. We have a small team, four Harmonizers. We are all from different parts of Brazil.

How long have you been a fan of Fifth Harmony?

I remember I started watching The X Factor because of Demi Lovato and then, one day, they got those five girls together and I instantly fell in love with them. I remember it so clearly like it was yesterday, but it's been five years. It varies with the others from the team but 90% have been with them since 2012.

Why are you a fan of Fifth Harmony?

That's a difficult one… But, I mean, I can't express in words how much they mean to me. During all those years, I can say that I have grown with them. I learnt so much with them. It goes from accepting and loving yourself more, to political issues. Each one of them as individuals have taught me so much.

Dinah, for example, taught me to accept myself more, to embrace who I am. Normani shows me that I can always be better, I can improve myself that I am 100% capable of it even though some people don't believe in me. Ally taught me that there's always a purpose for everything that happens in life, I learnt from her that I can always learn something from any moment, even the bad ones. And Lauren, she has this beautiful mind and I educated myself so much because of her. She makes me think about things I didn't used to think before. She makes me care even more for the world I am living.

How much time do you devote to running the account?

Literally 24/7. There's always one member looking for updates. We have different schedule because of work and college but we are always checking for updates during the day.

Have Fifth Harmony ever noticed the account? Retweeted? Liked? If so, when?

Yes! They have RTed/Liked some of our tweets, it was a while ago because being an international fan makes it harder to get recognised but it doesn't make us any less dedicated to them.

How did that make you feel?

When they RTed/Liked, I totally freaked out!! Being recognised by them or their team means the world to me. I remember I started crying when I got the notification and shaking a lot. I still get nervous when it comes up about them, it's been 5 years and I can't get used to it. Just a simple action, makes our hard work even more rewarding.

Have you ever met any of Fifth Harmony?

Yes. I met them at the 7/27 private release party in London. Even though I'm from Brazil, I was there, I was like the only Brazilian at the event, and I remember all of them interacting with me. It was really special and so unique. I remember this day like it was a dream and I can't talk about it without crying. It was something that I'm going to keep in my heart forever.

Have you seen them perform live? If so, how many times?

Yes. Every time they come to Brazil, I'm always there! Being an international fan makes it a little harder to see them frequently, so I always save money to go whenever they come here. I’ve seen them live three times.

What’s your favourite Fifth Harmony song and why?

Can I say like one from each album? I can't choose one… Okay, let me think… I love ‘Brave Honest Beautiful’. This song has such a powerful meaning to me. I love how much it touches not only us, but the girls. Also, I love ‘Reflection’, it talks about self love, doing things to make yourself good and not because of someone else. I wish I could show the whole world how meaningful this song is. And also, their latest single, ‘That's My Girl’, I confess I'm not over this song yet, I could listen to it for years. But I'm feeling it might change when they release a new single for 5H3.

Do you think they are good role models?

Yes! When I think of them, the first words that come to my mind is girl power. You can see during every interview that they are always encouraging people to stick together, to be better. They are educated on certain topics such as feminism and at the same time, they are encouraging the fans to educate themselves. They use their platform to talk about issues, the real world. They also have this beautiful relationships with their families and care deeply for every single one of them as well for every person that supports them.

What makes Fifth Harmony different to other girl bands?

Fifth Harmony are unique because they stand for themselves in such a great way, for example, they are normal humble girls and they are not scared to get their space in this industry. We don't have a lot of girl groups out there but it doesn't make them any less exciting and fearless. They also make sure we feel special and appreciated. They treat theirs fans, Harmonizers, like friends and family. They give all that love back to us. It’s great to have role models that anyone can look up to no matter what their age or gender is.

Are there other Fifth Harmony fan accounts you follow and recommend?

Yes, a lot to be honest. We're always working together for them but to represent Brazil I would say @dinahjbrasil, @allybrasilcom, @normanikhbrasil and @laurenjbrasil.

