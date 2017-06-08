Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

This Is How You Could Star In Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 2

Doesn't involve obliviating the producer.

Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 10:08

For anyone who's always wanted to be wave a magic wand about on screen and save the wizarding world from disaster, the Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them producers have announced that they're searching for muggles to star in the upcoming sequel.

One of many great things about the initial Harry Potter movies is that the golden trio - Dan Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson - all managed to snag their roles with minimal experience after attending a series of open casting calls.

Fantastic Beasts
Deciding that this is a pretty fantastic way for kids to dip their toes in the acting world, Pottermore have kicked off the search for a teenage Albus Dumbledore, teenage Gellert Grindelwald, and young incarnations of Newt Scamander and Leta Lestrange.

There's also a new character called Sebastien who will be entering the fold, with his role joining Newt and Leta in the 13 to 16 year-old age bracket. Meanwhile, the teenage roles of Albus and Gellert are poised to go to actors aged between 16 and 18, with Jude Law and Johnny Depp already set to take the reigns as their older counterparts. 

Warner Bros
What we know about the sequel so far is that it's set to focus primariliy on the friendship (and subsequent rivalry) between Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald, meaning the two muggles who win the roles will be very much centre stage.

As always, there *is* a catch as to who will eventually win the parts. While the actor's aren't required to have any acting experience, the casting call is both age-specific and UK based with headshots due to be submitted by June 20th.

Still eligible? Read the entire casting call here.

 

 

 

