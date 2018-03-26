Far Cry

Far Cry 5 IRL: Inside The Small UK Town That’s Full Of Mysterious Secret Religious Groups

There's a small town in the UK that has a weirdly high number of intriguing religious organisations. Get a look inside the town that's just like Far Cry 5 IRL...

Rebecca May
Monday, March 26, 2018 - 17:35

Massive new action-adventure shooter Far Cry 5 launches this month – and this time, the adventure takes us into the scary territory of a villainous new American cult. 

The new game is set in the fictional countryside of Hope County in Montana, USA: a seemingly idyllic small American town complete with sprawling fields, gorgeous streams and an even more gorgeous big baddie (see below).

Daddy / Ubisoft

But OF COURSE this a Far Cry game, so not everything about this place is #Instagoals. Hope County is actually home to Eden’s Gate – a deathly Doomsday cult.

Along with the game’s explosive melee weapons, open-world gameplay and ‘Fangs For Fire’ ability to tame wild animals for use in combat, you’d think this is just the stuff of video game fantasy.  But, pretty worryingly, you’d be wrong there.

The latest Far Cry game, Far Cry 5, is set in southern America / Ubisoft

Yep, in fact there’s a real life UK town just an hour from Central London which is just as pretty as Hope County. But also, apparently, just as popular with the secretive religious groups.

East Grinstead, in West Sussex, as well as being the home of Winnie The Pooh (unrelated. We think.) is the unlikely spot unusually high concentration of some of the most notorious religious organisations on the planet.

Hit play on the video below to see comedian Danny Wallace investigate the real-life UK small town that feels just a little bit similar to the one in Far Cry 5….

Far Cry 5 - Danny Wallace Investigates...

Far Cry 5 is out on March 27th on Xbox One, PS4 and PC

HIT PLAY TO SEE THE BIGGEST NEW GAMES COMING OUT SOON...

