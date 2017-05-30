Far Cry 5 Trailer, Release Date And More Revealed!

Far Cry

It’s here - the Far Cry 5 reveal trailer.

Promising “chaos, unpredictability, and ferociousness”, Far Cry 5 takes us to the United States for the first time, dropping us into “deeply twisted world” of a religious extremists in Montana. And if you’re not keen on going it alone, you can team up with a buddy to take on the entire story in co-op. There’s even a map editor, too (more on that later, apparently).

“As the new junior deputy of fictional Hope County, Montana, players will find that their arrival accelerates a years-long silent coup by a fanatical doomsday cult, the Project at Eden's Gate, igniting a violent takeover of the county,” says Ubisoft, who make the game. “Caught off guard and drawn into a power struggle, players must disrupt the carefully laid plans of the Project at Eden’s Gate, and fan the fires of resistance to help liberate the Hope County community and themselves.

“Under siege and cut off from the rest of the world, players will join forces with residents of Hope County and form the Resistance. The fight against the cult will take players to unique locations throughout Hope County that provide different gameplay experiences.”

You can expect the usual vehicles and boats, but there’ll also be planes in Far Cry 5, too.

Far Cry 5 is out on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One (yes, that includes the Scorpio) on February 27. 2018. That said, it’s worth noting that Ubisoft has teamed up with Sony for a “free Far Cry 5 skin pack” for the PS4 (although you can access the same stuff on other platforms via Ubisoft Club).

