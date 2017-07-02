Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham And Courtney Act Team Up For A Double Date On Their Single AF Search For Love

The duo have also fallen in love with Sydney as well as dating hot guys

Sunday, July 2, 2017 - 11:29

Farrah Abraham and Courtney Act have doubled up for their Single AF adventure – enjoying a double date together.

Farrah has been hitting it off in Australia with tall and hunky Italain Luca Paolucci.

Instagram

While Courtney has been getting on like the proverbial house on fire with Brazillian dish Lucas Escarcello.

Having got on so well with their boys, Farrah and Court decided to introduce the boys to each other, with the two Single AF star teasing a double date.

“On our way to our double date!” Courtney revealed on Instagram stories – with Farrah announcing they were: “Looking fab”.

FAREWELL SYDNEY! #MTVsingleAF #mtvaustralia #mtvuk #courtneyact

FAREWELL SYDNEY! #MTVsingleAF #mtvaustralia #mtvuk #courtneyact

A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on

“Looking gorgeous. Feeling fine. We’re going to meet out mens. We’re going to do a double date. They’re going to meet each other,” Courtney explained.

“Yes. It’s time to impress, boys!” Farrah added, then while then warning there could be consequences if the boys do not get along.

However it looks, at least, like Courtney and Lucas are still getting on famously as they shared a final kiss on social media following the double date.

We're like the gay porn version of Kermit and Miss Piggy! #MTVSingleAF 💖💚 @lucasescarcello 🇧🇷🇦🇺

While the Single AF team are meant to be finding love with people on their world adventure, it appears Courtney and Farrah have both totally fallen for Sydney as well – their first destination on their love trail.

“Last day in Sydney. I mean, look at this place!” Aussie beauty Courtney said.

“I’m going to miss this place so much. The view! The water! The hot Aussie boys. The hot Brazillian boy,” she continued.

Round & A Round we go @courtneyact @mtvsingleaf #australia

Round & A Round we go @courtneyact @mtvsingleaf #australia

A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on

Farrah also declared: “We love you Syndey” as the pair prepared to jet off to a new destination while continuing the search for love.

Keep up to date with all out SingleAF stars as they travel the world by following @MTVsingleAF #MTVsingleAF 

WATCH! Marnie Simpson explain why she’s doing MTV's Single AF

Latest News

The Romance Between Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Is Heating Up As They Search For Love On MTV's Single AF

Louis Tomlinson Just Posted The Cutest Photo Of His Son With A Guitar

Vicky Pattison Brings Chaos And Lols To Channel 4's Sunday Brunch

Charlotte Crosby Stuns Fans With Shorter Hair As She Heads Out To Surprise Stephen Bear

Holly Hagan Channels Her Inner Scary Spice For Sizzling Wild Print Selfie

Find Out Which Past Love Island Winner Might Be Joining The Cast Of Towie

Is This The Reason Big Brother's Simone Was Kicked Off The X Factor?

Farrah Abraham And Courtney Act Team Up For A Double Date On Their Single AF Search For Love

The Maccabees Bring Out Mystery Jets, Jack Penate and Jamie T At Their Last Ever Show

Farrah Abraham gets cosy with her Single AF date Luca

Farrah Abraham Gets Cosy AF With Her Single AF Date Luca

Today is the day we are most likely to have sex

Today Is The Day You Are Most Likely To Have Sex In The Whole Of 2017

My Chemical Romance Win MTV’s Greatest Video Of The Century!

Is John a little Jealous of his brother Edward&#039;s success on Single AF?

Jedward's John Is Jealous Of Edward’s Single AF Date So Buys An Air Stewardess Some Earrings

Calvin Harris has admitted that calling out Taylor Swift on Twitter really wasn’t cool

Calvin Harris Has Sorta Apologised For His Behaviour After Splitting Up With Taylor Swift

Adele has posted an emotional statement about cancelling the last two dates of her world tour

Adele Is Totally ‘Heartbroken’ Over Cancelling Last Two London Shows

Beyonce and Jay Z&#039;s twins are probably called Rumi and Sir - why else would the couple trademark those names?

The Internet Thinks Beyonce And Jay Z’s Twins Are Called Rumi And Sir Because Of Some Trademark Paperwork

Geordie Shore&#039;s Vicky Pattison and Nathan Henry will both appear on All Star Driving School

Vicky Pattison And Nathan Henry Are On All Star Driving School Together And Its Just Too Exciting

Charlotte Crosby has explained how Chloe Ferry stopped her shagging Stephen Bear &#039;mid-trust&#039;

Charlotte Crosby Reveals How Chloe Ferry Made Her Stop Shagging Stephen Bear ‘Mid-Thrust’

Farrah's Latest Single AF Date Did NOT Go As She Expected

Courtney Act Shuts Down Gender Trolls In The Sassiest Way: 'I'm Here To Educate'

More From Farrah Abraham

Celebrity

Farrah Abraham And Courtney Act Team Up For A Double Date On Their Single AF Search For Love

Farrah Abraham gets cosy with her Single AF date Luca
Celebrity

Farrah Abraham Gets Cosy AF With Her Single AF Date Luca

Single AF

Has Farrah Found Love With Hunky Luca? | Single AF

Farrah's Latest Single AF Date Did NOT Go As She Expected

5 Celebrities who have been Catfished

5 Celebrities Who Have Been Catfished

Single AF

Single AF | Exclusive Videos

Single AF

Single AF's Farrah Abraham Responds To Marnie Simpson & Casey Johnson ‘Negative’ Comments

Farrah Abraham Responds To Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson's Brutal Comments

Farrah Abraham Goes In On Marnie Simpson, While Jedward Go In On Everyone

Single AF

Marnie Simpson is NOT A Fan Of Single AF's Farrah Abraham | MTV News

Marnie Simpson Is NOT A Fan Of Single AF’s Farrah Abraham: 'She Is Awful'

Single AF

Single AF: Farrah Abraham Thinks Casey Johnson Is A ‘D***head’

Trending Articles

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Babe Che McSorley Slept With Geordie Shore Lad Gaz Beadle During The Party Tour in Ibiza

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Marty McKenna kicks off after fight with Chloe Ferry

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Marty McKenna Kicks Off Big Time After Fighting With Chloe Ferry Over His Savannah Kemplay Snog

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Geordie Shore&#039;s Vicky Pattison and Nathan Henry will both appear on All Star Driving School
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison And Nathan Henry Are On All Star Driving School Together And Its Just Too Exciting

Gaz Beadle Launches A Campaign To Recruit Love Island's Sam Gowland For Geordie Shore

My Chemical Romance Win MTV’s Greatest Video Of The Century!

Charlotte Crosby has explained how Chloe Ferry stopped her shagging Stephen Bear &#039;mid-trust&#039;
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Reveals How Chloe Ferry Made Her Stop Shagging Stephen Bear ‘Mid-Thrust’

Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Says Sex With Gaz Beadle Was The Worst Because 'His D**k Was Too Big’