Farrah Abraham And Courtney Act Team Up For A Double Date On Their Single AF Search For Love

Farrah Abraham and Courtney Act have doubled up for their Single AF adventure – enjoying a double date together.

Farrah has been hitting it off in Australia with tall and hunky Italain Luca Paolucci.

While Courtney has been getting on like the proverbial house on fire with Brazillian dish Lucas Escarcello.

Having got on so well with their boys, Farrah and Court decided to introduce the boys to each other, with the two Single AF star teasing a double date.

“On our way to our double date!” Courtney revealed on Instagram stories – with Farrah announcing they were: “Looking fab”.

“Looking gorgeous. Feeling fine. We’re going to meet out mens. We’re going to do a double date. They’re going to meet each other,” Courtney explained.

“Yes. It’s time to impress, boys!” Farrah added, then while then warning there could be consequences if the boys do not get along.

However it looks, at least, like Courtney and Lucas are still getting on famously as they shared a final kiss on social media following the double date.

While the Single AF team are meant to be finding love with people on their world adventure, it appears Courtney and Farrah have both totally fallen for Sydney as well – their first destination on their love trail.

“Last day in Sydney. I mean, look at this place!” Aussie beauty Courtney said.

“I’m going to miss this place so much. The view! The water! The hot Aussie boys. The hot Brazillian boy,” she continued.

Farrah also declared: “We love you Syndey” as the pair prepared to jet off to a new destination while continuing the search for love.

