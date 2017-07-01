Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham Gets Cosy AF With Her Single AF Date Luca

She can be hard to please, but Farrah is happy with her Single AF date in Australia

Saturday, July 1, 2017 - 19:39

Farrah Abraham isn’t shy when it comes to expressing how she really feels. You saw her on Celebrity Big Brother, right? She can be pretty feisty and forthright. 

So when the Teen Mom star admitted that she wasn’t feeling super excited about her Single AF date with model Luca (she dissed his pics on Instagram but still went on their date anyway), we didn’t have much hope for him.

Turns out that she’s hit if off with Italian Australian hottie. He brought her flowers, they sacked off going ice skating in favour of wine - smart move - and now Farrah’s actually getting all cosy with her potential new man. She even posted an adorbakle snuggling up pic of them together on Snapchat, and she had lots of nice things to say about him.

“I just finished my date with Luca it was really amazing, totally unexpected,” says Farrah in a new video diary.

“I really didn’t think I would like him. [But] he gave me an amazing bouquet of flowers like a true gentleman. I wouldn't be mad if I had Luca with me in Paris. He’s so charming, so positive. I need more Luca,” she added. 

Looks like she’s forgotten all about on/off boyfriend Simon. 

Words: Olivia Cooke 

