12 Summer Accessory Trends That Will Make Any Outfit Instantly Chicer

Now that summer is here and the shops are full of floaty dresses, it's tempting to spend your entire bank balance in about five seconds flat.

But if you want your outfits to look super put together while saving a few pennies for your actual summer holidays, here's some easy win, celeb-approved accessory trends that won't break the bank but will make the clothes you already have look instantly more chic.

#1 Coloured sunnies

Whether it’s green, blue, yellow or pink – there’s one rule this summer when it comes to shades: go for all the colours of the rainbow. Go for red like Danielle Peazer’s geometric sunnies or keep it simple like Lucy Williams’ classic yellow-hued specs.

#2 Oversized straw hats

You can blame Bella Hadid for officially making XXXL straw hats a thing. Keeping you shaded from the sun whilst looking chic – a ridiculously huge hat has never been cooler.

#3 Wicker beach bags

A trend not going anywhere this summer… wicker beach bags are IN and we are totally ok with it. Whether you’re hitting the beach or off on a city break – it turns out a beach bag is all you need to instantly feel chic.

#4 Silk scarves

Bored of your average ponytail? Update things with a summery twist by wrapping a silk scarf around your hair tie. It’s cheap, super easy to do and instantly updates your look.

#5 Bum-bags

You heard: bum bags are back and more popular than ever. For the ultimate fash-hun look, copy Misha Grimes’ mini Chanel – or for extra style points go for a slogan bum bag like Style Me Sunday’s

#6 Bucket bags

Bum bags not your thing? Go for a bucket bag instead. Cute, handy and surprisingly spacious: these little beauties have the Mary Poppins seal of practicality.

#7 Dainty jewellery

Not sure which necklace to wear? Wear ‘em all. When it comes to jewellery this summer, a general rule of thumb to follow is: more is more. Just be sure to keep things simple by keeping your necklaces dainty and rings fine and stackable.

#8 Neckerchief

Yup, them silk scarves keep coming back around. Look to Emma-Louise Connolly for the ultimate lesson in tying a neckerchief and keeping things cool. 10 points if you manage to match your neckerchief to the wall behind.

#9 Cowgirl boots

Ok so they kinda remind us of Shania Twain, an early noughties Jessica Simpson and Britney Spears circa the Crossroad days – but cowgirl boots are officially back in business.

#10 Oversized earrings

If the rule for necklaces, bracelets and rings is to keep things fine and dainty – the exact opposite goes for earrings. The bigger, the bolder, the more Pat Butcher-esque the better.

#11 Round sunnies

Yep, it’s good news for all you 90s lovers: keep channeling your inner Liam Gallagher ‘cos round sunnies aren’t going anywhere. Pair with a center-parting, gold hoops and a large glass of wine a la Chloe Plumstead

#12 Baker boy caps

Less Niall Horan, more blogger chic – baker boy hats add a little somethin’ somethin’ to any outfit. We love Sarah Ashcroft’s matchy-matchy beige baker-boy and bag together.

- Words by Chloe Burcham.