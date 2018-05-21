fashion

12 Summer Accessory Trends That Will Make Any Outfit Instantly Chicer

It's easy to look expensive on a minimal budget with these accessories.

Friday, June 15, 2018 - 11:57

Now that summer is here and the shops are full of floaty dresses, it's tempting to spend your entire bank balance in about five seconds flat.

But if you want your outfits to look super put together while saving a few pennies for your actual summer holidays, here's some easy win, celeb-approved accessory trends that won't break the bank but will make the clothes you already have look instantly more chic. 

#1 Coloured sunnies 

Whether it’s green, blue, yellow or pink – there’s one rule this summer when it comes to shades: go for all the colours of the rainbow. Go for red like Danielle Peazer’s geometric sunnies or keep it simple like Lucy Williams’ classic yellow-hued specs. 

These glasses make everything look like lucozade 🙃

These glasses make everything look like lucozade 🙃

A post shared by Lucy Williams | Fashion Me Now (@lucywilliams02) on

#2 Oversized straw hats

You can blame Bella Hadid for officially making XXXL straw hats a thing. Keeping you shaded from the sun whilst looking chic – a ridiculously huge hat has never been cooler. 

in my leisure suite

in my leisure suite

A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

#3 Wicker beach bags

A trend not going anywhere this summer… wicker beach bags are IN and we are totally ok with it. Whether you’re hitting the beach or off on a city break – it turns out a beach bag is all you need to instantly feel chic. 

Happy I packed this dress in my bag! 🌞👖🚫

Happy I packed this dress in my bag! 🌞👖🚫

A post shared by Monikh Dale (@monikh) on

#4 Silk scarves 

Bored of your average ponytail? Update things with a summery twist by wrapping a silk scarf around your hair tie. It’s cheap, super easy to do and instantly updates your look. 

🍶

🍶

A post shared by Monikh Dale (@monikh) on

#5 Bum-bags

You heard: bum bags are back and more popular than ever. For the ultimate fash-hun look, copy Misha Grimes’ mini Chanel – or for extra style points go for a slogan bum bag like Style Me Sunday’s

https://iinstagram.com/p/BjNTwqUFTVB/

I call this my Fresh Prince of Bel Air look 😎✨// Complete look @prettylittlething and it’s no surprise I found a new way to wear my fave PLT silk shirts 😂🙌🏻!! // I call this my - ‘I only want to burn one shoulder look’ 😇☀️// Make sure to go see this jazzy Bikini in all its glory over on my most recent PLT haul (link in story) & of course there is ANOTHER GIVEAWAY 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻😎😎😎😎!! Ya welcome 😆👀 *This is a paid post* #prettylittlething

#6 Bucket bags

Bum bags not your thing? Go for a bucket bag instead. Cute, handy and surprisingly spacious: these little beauties have the Mary Poppins seal of practicality. 

Proper muggy innit 💦😜 Outfit deets via the link in my bio as usual #asseenonme #netaporter #simonmiller

#7 Dainty jewellery 

Not sure which necklace to wear? Wear ‘em all. When it comes to jewellery this summer, a general rule of thumb to follow is: more is more. Just be sure to keep things simple by keeping your necklaces dainty and rings fine and stackable.  

Just over 24 hours left to use my exclusive discount code for @missomalondon ✨ Get 15% off your order by using code: EMMAHILL15 at checkout - ends tomorrow night at midnight (London time). Available internationally across all collections on the site #MyMissoma #leo If you’ve already ordered I’d love to know what you bought in the comments below ❤️ AD

#8 Neckerchief

Yup, them silk scarves keep coming back around. Look to Emma-Louise Connolly for the ultimate lesson in tying a neckerchief and keeping things cool.  10 points if you manage to match your neckerchief to the wall behind. 

🎾 @rolandgarros

🎾 @rolandgarros

A post shared by Emma Lou (@emmalouiseconnolly) on

#9 Cowgirl boots 

Ok so they kinda remind us of Shania Twain, an early noughties Jessica Simpson and Britney Spears circa the Crossroad days – but cowgirl boots are officially back in business. 

Whipping excursion... 🌴

Whipping excursion... 🌴

A post shared by FAE WILLIAMS - FIFI 🌙 (@faewilliams) on

#10 Oversized earrings 

If the rule for necklaces, bracelets and rings is to keep things fine and dainty – the exact opposite goes for earrings. The bigger, the bolder, the more Pat Butcher-esque the better.  

😎Black Smoke polarized high keys dropping June 20th🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 original and mini! @quayaustralia #quayxdesi

#11 Round sunnies

Yep, it’s good news for all you 90s lovers: keep channeling your inner Liam Gallagher ‘cos round sunnies aren’t going anywhere. Pair with a center-parting, gold hoops and a large glass of wine a la Chloe Plumstead 

Part woman, part white wine (starting a petition to make the white wine emoji a ~ thing ~ with immediate effect)

#12 Baker boy caps 

Less Niall Horan, more blogger chic – baker boy hats add a little somethin’ somethin’ to any outfit. We love Sarah Ashcroft’s matchy-matchy beige baker-boy and bag together. 

Guess who finally uploaded a new video on YouTube 🙋🏼‍♀️😏 link in my bio! 📸: @rebeccaspencer_photography

- Words by Chloe Burcham. 

