fashion

12 Times Adwoa Aboah Was Your Ultimate Style Crush

Double denim for days.

Monday, August 14, 2017 - 12:46

Adwoa Aboah is many things. She’s a model. She’s a feminist activist. She founded the really actually awesome GURLS TALK - a platform where women can share their experiences of what it means to be a girl in the 21st century.

She’s also our ultimate summer style crush… and this is why. 

Big up's to @hunterboots for the massive Glastonbury hookup and the sick threads.

Big up's to @hunterboots for the massive Glastonbury hookup and the sick threads.

A post shared by Adwoa Aboah (@adwoaaboah) on

Anyone who’s been to a festival in the UK knows that a rain mac is  absolutely essential - and Adwoa’s iridescent jacket teamed with the green fluffy hat of dreams makes even a cloudy day look great. 

Getty

Are you getting your five a day? You are now, thanks to this uh-mazing citrus print. 

Dreams really do come true. Thank you so much @bbcwomanshour for having me on you're show this morning, what a one of a kind and memorable experience. If you missed it make sure to have a listen on they're website. And remember only 9 days till our GURLS TALK X COACH one day festival on July 1st. Make sure to RSVP - rsvp@gurlstalk.com #coachgurls

Knee-length culottes and a slouchy jumper with socks and trainers - it sounds like it shouldn’t work, but OH it does. 

Getty

Double denim FTW. 

Getty

Channel your inner-ghostbuster with a sleeveless boilersuit. OK so maybe not this one, because it’s Miu Miu and BANK BALANCE SAYS NO, but you get the general idea. 

Getty

Switch it up and wear your fave fanny pack on your shoulder. Gamechanger. 

While others have chosen to wear mini denim shorts and matching T-shirts I've opted out and decided on what I feel is a more suitable outfit for rattle snakes and scorpions. #diorcruise2017 @palaceskateboards

Who says summer has to mean cut-offs and shoulders out? Sure, this might get a little hot, but YESSSSS we love it. 

Getty

The queen of a mixed print, we literally can’t get enough of Adowa’s floral maxi teamed with snakeskin boots. It’s LIttle House on the Prairie meets 70s rock god, and we’re so here for it. 

Folks Getting Brown In The Sunshine... @ooroosgreen

Folks Getting Brown In The Sunshine... @ooroosgreen

A post shared by Adwoa Aboah (@adwoaaboah) on

Body chains body chains we need all of the body chains. 

Getty

This embellished gown is so pretty it deserves its own modelling contract. Would we have teamed it with a fluffy yellow bag? No. Does it look amazing and do we wish we were cool enough to put an outfit like this together ourselves? Yes. 

GUCCI in the DESERT.

GUCCI in the DESERT.

A post shared by Adwoa Aboah (@adwoaaboah) on

Effortlessly cool vibes coming at ya. 

Getty

Daaaaaamn Adowa, at it again with an on point festival look. 

Getty

It’s Little House on the Prairie meets rocker 2.0 - we’re in love, we’re in love and we don’t care who knows it (to paraphrase a rather famous elf).

- Words by Lizzie Cox.

Now check out Love Island's Alex and Olivia taking the Girlfriend Does My Makeup Challenge...

Latest News

Splatoon 2 summer costumes

New Splatoon 2 Summer Costumes Will Make You Feel Summery AF

Liam Payne and Zedd Go Busking Around London

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Doesn't Approve Of Sarah Kissing Chad: “She’s A D**k Tease”

Battlefield 1

Here's How You Can Play Battlefield 1 For Free Right Now

11 Tiny Tattoo Ideas To Get inked With This Summer

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Lashes Out At Amelia Lily In Clash About House Arguments

Fifth Harmony’s New Album Is Risk-Taking R&B Inspired By The Pussycat Dolls

ASOS Launch The Search Tool Of Literal Dreams

Miley Cyrus' New Single Is Coming Out This Friday

Adwoa Aboah&#039;s top style moments of all time ever

12 Times Adwoa Aboah Was Your Ultimate Style Crush

Louis Tomlinson, Lili Reinhart And Fifth Harmony Rock The Teen Choice Awards Red Carpet

Love island's Kem Cetinay On THAT Ex Boyfriend Drama Between Chris Hughes And Olivia Attwood

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sarah Harding Admits She's Been Dating Someone On The Outside For 4 Weeks

18 Ways To Fool People Into Thinking You Are Winning At Adulting

Venom

Riz Ahmed And Matt Smith Going Head To Head For Venom Role

Amber Butler confronts Alex on a date on Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Amber Butler Confronts Date Alex After Discovering He's Been Flirting With Other Girls

Has Justin Bieber Just Revealed the Title of His New Single?

Why Being Single In Summer Is Actually Kinda The Best

15 Times Celebs Got Super Real About Boobs

Zendaya Is The Star Of Bruno Mars’ ‘Versace On The Floor’ Video

More From fashion

Adwoa Aboah&#039;s top style moments of all time ever
Style

12 Times Adwoa Aboah Was Your Ultimate Style Crush

YSL stiletto roller skate
Style

YSL Are Selling Stiletto Roller Skates For Anyone Who Has A Lot Of Cash And A Disregard For Their Personal Safety

Style

Sexy Harry Potter Themed Lingerie Is Now A Thing That You Can Buy

Style

Did You Spot Caroline Flack's Awkward Tit Tape Wardrobe Malfunction On The Love Island Reunion?

Vicky Pattison basically looks perfect in this new Instagram picture
Style

Vicky Pattison's Ann Summers Underwear Collab Is Here And You're Going To Want It All

Style

Kylie Jenner Is Making The Bra And Sweatpants Combo A Thing

Style

11 Times Selena Gomez Was Your Ultimate Summer Style Crush

Style

24 Pieces From The Geordie Girls' Summer Wardrobes You Can Buy Irl

Style

The Best Summer Cover Ups To Take You From Beach To Bar

Style

15 Pieces Of Reality Star Approved Swimwear You Can Buy IRL

Style

Love Island's Jess And Dom Have Done A Seriously Hot Couples Shoot For Boohoo

Style

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are Couple Goals As They Cover Vogue Together

Trending Articles

TV Shows

New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

Chantelle Connelly shows off huge new tattoo on Instagram, but it&#039;s just been sprayed on
Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Chantelle Connelly Transforms Her Look With Incredible Spray-On Tattoos

Holly Hagan shows off new hair in sexy selfie
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Is An Absolute Worldie In This Sexy Weekend Selfie

Celebrity

Love Island's Kem Cetinay Weighs In On Claims That Montana Brown Faked Her Relationship With Alex Beattie For Fame

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Twin Sisters Che And Leonie McSorley Go Head-To-Head In A Savage Fight Over The New Ex Arrival

Amber Butler confronts Alex on a date on Teen Mom UK
TV Shows

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Amber Butler Confronts Date Alex After Discovering He's Been Flirting With Other Girls

Celebrity

Love island's Kem Cetinay On THAT Ex Boyfriend Drama Between Chris Hughes And Olivia Attwood

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Lashes Out At Amelia Lily In Clash About House Arguments

Celebrity

Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde Puts Her Glorious Baby Bump On Display

Celebrity

Riverdale’s Bughead Take Home Teen Choice Award As Cole Sprouse’s On Screen Dad 'Confirms' Lili Reinhart Romance

Celebrity

Justin Bieber Just Got Turned Down By A Girl On Instagram And She Wants Everyone To Know

Celebrity

Travis Scott Gifts Kylie Jenner With A $60,000 Necklace For Her 20th Birthday