12 Times Adwoa Aboah Was Your Ultimate Style Crush

Adwoa Aboah is many things. She’s a model. She’s a feminist activist. She founded the really actually awesome GURLS TALK - a platform where women can share their experiences of what it means to be a girl in the 21st century.

She’s also our ultimate summer style crush… and this is why.

Anyone who’s been to a festival in the UK knows that a rain mac is absolutely essential - and Adwoa’s iridescent jacket teamed with the green fluffy hat of dreams makes even a cloudy day look great.

Getty

Are you getting your five a day? You are now, thanks to this uh-mazing citrus print.

Knee-length culottes and a slouchy jumper with socks and trainers - it sounds like it shouldn’t work, but OH it does.

Getty

Double denim FTW.

Getty

Channel your inner-ghostbuster with a sleeveless boilersuit. OK so maybe not this one, because it’s Miu Miu and BANK BALANCE SAYS NO, but you get the general idea.

Getty

Switch it up and wear your fave fanny pack on your shoulder. Gamechanger.

Who says summer has to mean cut-offs and shoulders out? Sure, this might get a little hot, but YESSSSS we love it.

Getty

The queen of a mixed print, we literally can’t get enough of Adowa’s floral maxi teamed with snakeskin boots. It’s LIttle House on the Prairie meets 70s rock god, and we’re so here for it.

Body chains body chains we need all of the body chains.

Getty

This embellished gown is so pretty it deserves its own modelling contract. Would we have teamed it with a fluffy yellow bag? No. Does it look amazing and do we wish we were cool enough to put an outfit like this together ourselves? Yes.

GUCCI in the DESERT. GUCCI in the DESERT. A post shared by Adwoa Aboah (@adwoaaboah) on May 20, 2016 at 7:34pm PDT

Effortlessly cool vibes coming at ya.

Getty

Daaaaaamn Adowa, at it again with an on point festival look.

Getty

It’s Little House on the Prairie meets rocker 2.0 - we’re in love, we’re in love and we don’t care who knows it (to paraphrase a rather famous elf).

- Words by Lizzie Cox.

