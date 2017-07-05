fashion

13 Times Tommy Dorfman Was Your Ultimate Style Inspo

Every goddamn day if we're honest.

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 12:07

Whose style are we totally obsessed with right now? So glad you asked, because the answer is Tommy Dorfman, who you might know for his recent role in the Netflix adaptation of 13 Reasons Why

It’s gender fluid fashion at its finest and we can’t decide whether we’re more in love with him or his incredible closet.

Here’s 13 of Tommy's finest fashion moments to date…

Style File | 13 Reasons Why's Tommy Dorfman

  • Of course Tommy pulled out allllll the stops with this outfit for the premiere of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why.
    Getty
    1 of 13
  • So obsessed with every inch of this metallic look and matching makeup for the 2017 Fragrance Foundation Awards.
    2 of 13
  • Owning the red carpet in the ultimate pair of Spice Girls platform boots for the 2017 TV Movie and TV Awards.
    3 of 13
  • You know that fleece you wore everyday for a year when you were 13? Well it's had a high fashion upgrade for the SS18 Fendi show in Milan.
    4 of 13
  • Nailing the summer styling with the help of pastel pink brogues matched to his sunglasses at the Tenth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park.
    5 of 13
  • Snaps for both Tommy and 13 Reasons Why co-star Brandon Flynn for these uh-mazing looks for the Paloma SS18 show.
    6 of 13
  • Culotte game STRONG at the Netflix FYSee Kick Off Event.
    7 of 13
  • Old school tailoring styled up with the addition of metallic boots and a fashion forward 'do for the GLAAD Awards.
    8 of 13
  • Obsessed with how the pocket detailing matches Tommy's Kimono at this Guess and Flaunt party.
    9 of 13
  • A shirt so lacy and romantic we can't decide if we want to wear it, eat it or marry it.
    10 of 13
  • The detail on this look Tommy wore for the Balmain Menswear SS18 show at PFW is the bomb dot com.
    11 of 13
  • A lesson in how to make your shorts and t-shirt combo look slick af as Tommy attends the Cerruti Menswear SS18 show at PFW.
    12 of 13
  • Rainbow stripes for the AW17 Club Monaco presentation at NYFW
    13 of 13

13 Times Tommy Dorfman Was Your Ultimate Style Inspo

13 Times Tommy Dorfman Was Your Ultimate Style Inspo

