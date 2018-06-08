fashion

15 Crochet Dresses To Take You From BBQ to Beach This Summer

No longer reserved for your Grandma, this summer’s hottest dresses are crochet!

Friday, June 8, 2018 - 10:59

Is it us, or is the high street feeling rather artisanal this summer? With woven basket bags, embroidered Bardot’s and crafty handiwork on all our dresses handiwork it’s got us reaching for our neglected cross stitch sets. Delicate details are definitely key and crochet styles are ticking all the boxes.

With the best mix of bold, bright and beautiful styles in-store and online that we’ve known crochet’s certainly ditched any stuffy and old fashion vibes it was previously associated with. Quickly becoming a firm fashion favourite at festivals (thanks to Coachella), summer BBQ’s and long days at the beach.

Check out the latest from MTV News...

So weave a little crochet into your wardrobe this summer with our edit of 15 of the best styles… 

1. Multi Coloured Crochet Dress

This limited edition style is sure to be a summer sell-out so add to your basket whilst you still can. Fun and frilly it ticks off two of the hottest trends, simply add an oversized hat and slides and you’re good to go.

£69.99 from Zara.

2. Asymmetric Dress

The perfect mix between boho and chic and dressy enough to go from the beach bar to a glam dinner date, just switch up your sandals and add a raffia clutch.

£40 from Club L.

3. Oceanside Dress 

Guaranteed to look right at home by the seaside, style yours with a mini basket bag and oversized sunnies.

£90 from Free People.

4. Crochet Maxi Dress

Live life to the maxi (see what we did there…) this summer. Almost impossible to crease this longline style will make packing your holiday wardrobe all the easier.

£59.99 from Mango.

5. Crochet Mini Dress

Elegant and understated you’ll certainly get your cost-per-wear from this wear-anywhere-over-everything mini. We’ll wear ours as a cover-up poolside, adding mules and statement earrings to for dinner dates.

£69 from & Other Stories.

6. Rainbow Crochet Dress

Wear the rainbow this summer with the dress that you can wear over everything to anything. Go hands-free by pairing with a technicolour bumbag and Converse.

£69.99 from Zara.

7. Crochet Midi Dress

Cinched in at the waist this red hot style is giving us serious señorita vibes.

£89 from Warehouse.

8. Crinkled Maxi

Bring a little sunshine with you, whatever the weather, in this sunny style. Pair with neutral accessories or, make the yellow really pop against lilac hued heels.

£34.99 from H&M.

9. Multi Coloured Maxi

Go full boho this summer with a bold and bright dress, adding impact with understated accessories, like sunnies and simple sandals to complete your look.

£40 from River Island.

10. Crochet Midi

For a cute-but-casual summertime go-to, look no further than the little white — crochet — dress. Throw on a denim jacket and you’re all set for anything the weekend throws at you.

£59 from & Other Stories.

11. Navy Crochet Dress

Sometimes less is more and it’s certainly working for this minimal mini. Pair with your favourite denim jacket for when the nights get cooler.

£38 from ASOS.

12. Kassandra Dress

Toughen up this delicate off-shoulder style with trainers for weekends exploring cities.

£59 from Monsoon.

13. Daniella Crochet Dress

Square neckline, tick! Crochet detailing, tick! Buttoned-front, tick! We might have found the most Instagramable dress of the summer.

£160 from Free People.

14. Eliza Dress

Get ready for warmer temperatures and avoid pesky tan lines with this LBD. Simply slip on and go!

 £8 from Boohoo.

15. Cheap 'n cheerful crochet Dress

This nostalgic little number is everything we never knew we needed, with multi-coloured crochet panels all woven together to create a wonder-dress it’s got us looking up tickets for this festival season.

£15 from Pretty Little Thing.

- Words by Sarah-Rose Harrison

Latest News

Kylie Jenner Causes Jaws To Drop With Her Post-baby Abs
Kendall Jenner In Cannes
Kendall Jenner’s Two Latest ‘Boyfriends’ Just Had An Awkward Club Run In
Chloe Ferry/Instagram
Chloe Ferry Thrills Fans With Boob Job Update
Nick Grimshaw Fully Addresses Those Harry Styles Dating Rumours
Kanye West Kids See Ghosts Album Art
New Music Round-Up: Kanye & Cudi, Jorja Smith, Tove Lo & More!
25 Father's Day Gifts Your Dad Will Love
Marnie Simpson Reveals Casey Johnson's Surprisingly Tiny Body Part
15 Crochet Dresses To Take You From BBQ to Beach This Summer
Kim Kardashian Reveals Hilarious Joke She Made About Khloe Kardashian To Donald Trump
5 Seconds Of Summer
5SOS Announce 'Meet You There' UK Headline Tour Dates!
Brooklyn Beckham Is Apparently Smitten With THIS YouTube Star
Has Kendall Jenner And Anwar Hadid's Relationship Status Just Been Revealed?
The Pussycat Dolls - Don&#039;t Cha - Music Video
13 Reasons Why These Summer Jams Are The Best Ever
Aaron Chalmers' Hair Is 'Gone' As He Chops Off His Locks And Films Painful Laser Tattoo Removal
de Blob
Colourful Platform Game de Blob Is Coming To Nintendo Switch
Suzi Wu
Get To Know: Suzi Wu
Just Tattoo Of Us: Everything You Need To Know About Series 3
Watch Moment Love Island's Adam Collard Was A Geordie Shore Extra In Three-Way Snog With Charlotte Crosby And Chloe Ferry
Beyoncé &amp; JAY-Z Start Their On The Run II Tour In Cardiff, Wales
Beyoncé & JAY-Z’s On The Run II Tour: What We Know
Tove Lo - bitches - Music Video
Tove Lo Drops Provocative 'bitches' Video Ft. Charli XCX, Icona Pop, Elliphant & ALMA

More From fashion

25 Father's Day Gifts Your Dad Will Love
15 Crochet Dresses To Take You From BBQ to Beach This Summer
Where To Shop Love Island Star Dani Dyer's Style On The High Street
Harry Styles' New T-Shirts In Celebration Of Pride Are All We Wanna Wear This Summer
Good News, You Can Now Buy A Pair Of $140 Crocs That Feature In-Built Socks
Marnie Simpson Leaves Absolutely Nothing To The Imagination In See-Through Undies
Taylor Swift, Hailey Baldwin And More Style Wins From The Billboard Music Awards
Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin serve up some looks in Cannes
Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid And Hailey Baldwin's Most Major Looks From Cannes Film Festival
2018 Met Gala after party looks
Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid And More Make Hella Sexy Outfit Changes For The Met Gala 2018 After Party
All The Best Looks From The Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet
Charlotte Crosby InTheStyle shots
Did You Spot The One Thing Fans Can't Keep Their Eyes Off In Charlotte Crosby's Latest Pics?
Fenty X Puma
Is Rihanna Being Sued Over Her Fenty University Collection For Puma?

Trending Articles

Aaron Chalmers' Hair Is 'Gone' As He Chops Off His Locks And Films Painful Laser Tattoo Removal
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Confirm They're Back On With Cute Insta Snuggle
Watch Moment Love Island's Adam Collard Was A Geordie Shore Extra In Three-Way Snog With Charlotte Crosby And Chloe Ferry
GEORDIE SHORE SPOILER VIDEO: Sam Gowland Pops That Big Question To Chloe Ferry And We Are Shocked Beyond Belief: “It Clicked, This Is The Next Step”
Marnie Simpson Reveals Casey Johnson's Surprisingly Tiny Body Part
Chloe Ferry/Instagram
Chloe Ferry Thrills Fans With Boob Job Update
Nick Grimshaw Fully Addresses Those Harry Styles Dating Rumours
Kendall Jenner In Cannes
Kendall Jenner’s Two Latest ‘Boyfriends’ Just Had An Awkward Club Run In
Kylie Jenner Causes Jaws To Drop With Her Post-baby Abs
Casey Johnson and Marnie Simpson skinny dipping
Casey Johnson Parades Around In Makeshift Thong As He Ruthlessly Mimics Marnie Simpson's Posing
TV Shows
Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Reveals Plans To Get Entire Front Torso Tattoo Removed – EXCLUSIVE
Love Island's Jack Fincham Was Legit Unrecognisable Before He Got His Teeth Done