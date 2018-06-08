15 Crochet Dresses To Take You From BBQ to Beach This Summer

Is it us, or is the high street feeling rather artisanal this summer? With woven basket bags, embroidered Bardot’s and crafty handiwork on all our dresses handiwork it’s got us reaching for our neglected cross stitch sets. Delicate details are definitely key and crochet styles are ticking all the boxes.

With the best mix of bold, bright and beautiful styles in-store and online that we’ve known crochet’s certainly ditched any stuffy and old fashion vibes it was previously associated with. Quickly becoming a firm fashion favourite at festivals (thanks to Coachella), summer BBQ’s and long days at the beach.

So weave a little crochet into your wardrobe this summer with our edit of 15 of the best styles…

1. Multi Coloured Crochet Dress

This limited edition style is sure to be a summer sell-out so add to your basket whilst you still can. Fun and frilly it ticks off two of the hottest trends, simply add an oversized hat and slides and you’re good to go.

£69.99 from Zara.

2. Asymmetric Dress

The perfect mix between boho and chic and dressy enough to go from the beach bar to a glam dinner date, just switch up your sandals and add a raffia clutch.

£40 from Club L.

3. Oceanside Dress

Guaranteed to look right at home by the seaside, style yours with a mini basket bag and oversized sunnies.

£90 from Free People.

4. Crochet Maxi Dress

Live life to the maxi (see what we did there…) this summer. Almost impossible to crease this longline style will make packing your holiday wardrobe all the easier.

£59.99 from Mango.

5. Crochet Mini Dress

Elegant and understated you’ll certainly get your cost-per-wear from this wear-anywhere-over-everything mini. We’ll wear ours as a cover-up poolside, adding mules and statement earrings to for dinner dates.

£69 from & Other Stories.

6. Rainbow Crochet Dress

Wear the rainbow this summer with the dress that you can wear over everything to anything. Go hands-free by pairing with a technicolour bumbag and Converse.

£69.99 from Zara.

7. Crochet Midi Dress

Cinched in at the waist this red hot style is giving us serious señorita vibes.

£89 from Warehouse.

8. Crinkled Maxi

Bring a little sunshine with you, whatever the weather, in this sunny style. Pair with neutral accessories or, make the yellow really pop against lilac hued heels.

£34.99 from H&M.

9. Multi Coloured Maxi

Go full boho this summer with a bold and bright dress, adding impact with understated accessories, like sunnies and simple sandals to complete your look.

£40 from River Island.

10. Crochet Midi

For a cute-but-casual summertime go-to, look no further than the little white — crochet — dress. Throw on a denim jacket and you’re all set for anything the weekend throws at you.

£59 from & Other Stories.

11. Navy Crochet Dress

Sometimes less is more and it’s certainly working for this minimal mini. Pair with your favourite denim jacket for when the nights get cooler.

£38 from ASOS.

12. Kassandra Dress

Toughen up this delicate off-shoulder style with trainers for weekends exploring cities.

£59 from Monsoon.

13. Daniella Crochet Dress

Square neckline, tick! Crochet detailing, tick! Buttoned-front, tick! We might have found the most Instagramable dress of the summer.

£160 from Free People.

14. Eliza Dress

Get ready for warmer temperatures and avoid pesky tan lines with this LBD. Simply slip on and go!

£8 from Boohoo.

15. Cheap 'n cheerful crochet Dress

This nostalgic little number is everything we never knew we needed, with multi-coloured crochet panels all woven together to create a wonder-dress it’s got us looking up tickets for this festival season.

£15 from Pretty Little Thing.

- Words by Sarah-Rose Harrison