15 Ultimate Pairs of Sandals That Have All Your Summer Needs SORTED

This summer, it’s all about the sandal. Whether you’re big on wedges or are all about barely there minimal pairs there’s quite literally an option for everyone and, thankfully, every occasion this summer can throw at you.

From summer weddings in romantic fields that should have ‘wedges advised’ on the RSVP, to sunny sliders that’ll get you poolside quickest.

We’ve compiled the ultimate edit of 15 of the best pairs on the high street from fancy frilled flats to standout platforms. They’re the sandals that’ll be showing up all over your favourite Instagram accounts and styles, which will have you booking in a pedi and looking for flights! Tweet us @MTVUK to let us know which pair you pick.

THE EXTRA SLIDES

More is more when it comes to these slides. Pearls, tick! Flowers, tick! All you need is a little sun.

Beaded Sandals - £39.99 from Zara.

WEAR EVERYWHERE WEDGES

Are you even on holiday (or at a summer wedding) if you’re not wearing wedges? The muted rainbow stripes on this pair help to add a little more personality to every look.

Espadrille Wedges - £25 from ASOS.

DREAM WEAVERS

The perfect go-with-everything sandals must be as comfortable as they are versatile: looking as good with a maxi dress for dinner as they do with shorts and a tee.

Hibiscus Sandals - £29 from Topshop.

HELLO SUNSHINE

Happy and bright these slides will ensure that, regardless of the weather, you’ve got a little sunshine into your wardrobe.

Jacquard Sandals - £35.99 from Mango.

RED HOT SUMMER

Mules are really having a moment this summer; this multi-strap pair offer a fresh take on the trend. In red, they’re perfect with denim or dresses.

Mules - £19.50 from Marks & Spencer.

STEP UP

Really step into summer with a pair of platform wedges, great for pool parties they’re guaranteed to lift up your summer essentials.

Platform Wedges - £25.99 from Pull & Bear.

FLORAL FANCY

Team this vintage inspired wedge with kick flares or miniskirts for a cute retro feel. Adding in a raffia clutch for the ultimate holiday look.

Raffia Sandals - £55 from River Island.

SHAKE IT UP

Have you ever packed your summer suitcase without a pair of T-bar sandals? Of course not. H&M’s fun tasselled update of this classic style are will take you from picnics in the park to beachside BBQs.

Tasselled Sandals - £12.99 from H&M.

LIKE LILAC

Sorbet shades are everything this summer. Pair your lilac shoes with yellow maxis for a truly fashion forward look.

Myla Sandal - £69 from Office.

DISCO DISCO

What would summer be without a little sparkle? Dress up your go-to denim shorts and Bardot top or ruffle midi skirt and hit the dancefloor.

Rhinestone Sandals - £79 from & Other Stories

ALL TIED UP

The hybrid between a mule and a gladiator that you never knew you needed. They might very well be the sandal of the summer: pair with neutrals and linen for low-key vibes.

Knotted Strappy Sandals - £125 from Urban Outfitters.

HOLIDAY BLUES

Slide on with laid back looks whether you’re staying at home or jetting away. Pick a bright polish to make your #FWIS pop.

Leather Crossover Sandals - £25.99 from Zara.

SLIDE INTO THE 90s

Modern and minimal, barely there sandal might take a minute to adjust to. And yet, they might very well be the best 90s inspired accessory to make a return as they work with everything: from tailoring to floaty summer dresses and airport friendly culottes.

Slingback Sandals - £39 from Charles and Keith.

OUT OF OFFICE, ON

Say it with your ‘drilles this summer. Get that out of office on and turn off your phone for some, much needed, down time.

Espadrilles - £69 from Miss KG.

BOWED OVER

100% the sweetest espadrilles to ever exist. Each pair are handmade in Spain and are just the right amount of cute.

Espadrilles - £80 from Manebi.

- Words by By Sarah-Rose Harrison.