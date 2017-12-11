Now that we’re only a matter of days away from actual Christmas, it’s probably about time you started the often stressful task of finding a super jazzy dress to wear to various work/family/NYE parties.

Because you really can’t say you’re feeling festive while wearing your usual attire of all black everything.

So we’ve gone ahead and picked out some of the sparkliest numbers that are on the high street right now, including one or two that may not seem like the most practical outfits ever, but would look great on Instagram. Yes, we’ve reached that level of shallow.

Whether it’s a midi length fancy number you’re after, or something a little more on the shorter side, we’re feeling confident that we've found something for everyone.

16 Of The Sparkliest High Street Dresses | Christmas 2017 1 of 16

2 of 16

3 of 16

4 of 16

5 of 16

6 of 16

7 of 16

8 of 16

9 of 16

10 of 16

11 of 16

12 of 16

13 of 16

14 of 16

15 of 16

16 of 16































See? That Christmas party might not be so bad after all.