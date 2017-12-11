fashion

16 Of The Sparkliest High Street Dresses | Christmas 2017

It's that time of year again when it's perfectly acceptable to wear something sparkly every single day of the week.

Monday, December 11, 2017 - 14:37

Now that we’re only a matter of days away from actual Christmas, it’s probably about time you started the often stressful task of finding a super jazzy dress to wear to various work/family/NYE parties.

Because you really can’t say you’re feeling festive while wearing your usual attire of all black everything. 

So we’ve gone ahead and picked out some of the sparkliest numbers that are on the high street right now, including one or two that may not seem like the most practical outfits ever, but would look great on Instagram. Yes, we’ve reached that level of shallow.

Whether it’s a midi length fancy number you’re after, or something a little more on the shorter side, we’re feeling confident that we've found something for everyone. 

  • Mesh star midi dress - £75, Topshop
    1 of 16
  • Cowl Neck Glitter Slip Dress - £32, Topshop
    2 of 16
  • Nara Sequin Bodycon Dress - £35, Boohoo
    3 of 16
  • Flare sparkle dress - $118, Reformation
    4 of 16
  • Glitter wrap dress - £24.99, New Look
    5 of 16
  • High Neck Sheer Panel Sequin Mini Dress - £40, Boohoo
    6 of 16
  • Black belted party dress - £39, Miss Selfridge
    7 of 16
  • Striped mini shift dress - £39, Miss Selfridge
    8 of 16
  • Meli Plunge Neck Bodycon Dress in Green Iridescent Sequin - £58, Motel
    9 of 16
  • Pins and Needles moonbeam slip dress - £46, Urban Outfitters
    10 of 16
  • Pins & Needles Gold Metallic Flute Sleeve Tunic Dress - £59, Urban Outfitters
    11 of 16
  • Gold wrap dress - £110, Other Stories
    12 of 16
  • Sparkle & Fade Striped Sequin Slip Dress - £66, Urban Outfitters
    13 of 16
  • Pink glitter mini dress - £34, Missguided
    14 of 16
  • Velour sequin dress - £34.99, H&M
    15 of 16
  • Halterneck sequin midi dress - £69.99, H&M
    16 of 16

See? That Christmas party might not be so bad after all.

