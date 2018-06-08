fashion

25 Father's Day Gifts Your Dad Will Love

‘Cos he means the world.

Friday, June 8, 2018 - 12:39

Yes, it’s that time of year already and if the date’s not already printed into your diaries or iCals add it in now. Mark it down because the 17th June = Father’s Day and he really deserves something special this year.

Always there, always happy to help and always offering hilarious but sage advice Father’s Day is the perfect opportunity to show him how much he is truly appreciated. So, make it one to remember with gifts he’ll truly love!

Whether you’re thinking niche or novelty, fun or fashion forward, we’ve popped together an edit of 25 gift ideas to help you find the perfect Father’s Day present…

Non-Lame Father's Day Gifts 2018

  • Sports Headphones, £34.99, Sony - Splash-proof this handy headphones will work with him on long runs and weekend walks even when the weather against him.
    1 of 25
  • Level Pencil, £5, House of Fraser - The perfect little gift for the perfectionist, he’ll enjoy pointing out wonky frames all the more.
    2 of 25
  • Personalised Bottle Opener, £10, NotOnThe HighStreet,com - This provides the perfect opportunity to have a little fun. Opt for a funny nickname or an in-joke for something that’ll have the two of you laughing each time it’s used.
    3 of 25
  • Factfulness: Ten Reasons We’re Wrong About The World – and Why Things Are Better Than You Think, £12.99, Hans Rosling - inspiring and revelatory Bill Gates said its ‘one of the most important books’ his ever read and we’re pretty sold.
    4 of 25
  • Cycling Pizza Cutter, £15.90, Trouva - Is there anything better than a novelty Pizza cutter? We think not.
    5 of 25
  • Smartphone Projector, £22, Oliver Bonas - Watching the game just got easier! Projecting everywhere and anywhere will be Dad’s new thing.
    6 of 25
  • Neon Speaker, £25, Urban Outfitters Bright enough to ensure your Dad never forgets where his left it, this handy portable speaker will quickly become his favourite toy: playing football games and classic DAB from campsite to bbq.
    7 of 25
  • Father’s Day Grooming Kit, £29, Kiehls - Kick-start Father’s Day in the right way with a mix of Kiehl’s best-sellers like, their iconic Facial Fuel all handily packed in a travel wash bag: perf for on-the-go Dad’s.
    8 of 25
  • Beard Kit, £50, Wahl - All the gear, all the idea.
    9 of 25
  • Trivial Pursuit, £18, Argos - Because he’s so over the chaos Monopoly causes.
    10 of 25
  • Good Morning Sunshine Coffee, £9 Darkwoods Coffee - Match his blend with his breakfast. Roasted to remain sunny, light and fruity this Yorkshire coffee brand will become his go-to.
    11 of 25
  • Dark Sea Salt Caramel Truffles, £11.20, Charbonnel et Walker - A little step up from his go-to bar these truffles tick all the boxes!
    12 of 25
  • Pickwell Trilby, £19.95, Joules - Timeless style for a timeless chap.
    13 of 25
  • Breton Tee, £25, White Stuff - Because no one can ever have too many striped tees. Simples.
    14 of 25
  • Leather Wallet, £25, Debenhams - Always pick a wallet with a photo compartment, ideal for a sweet Instax shot or vintage photobooth snap. With a data protection lining this one’s not only sleek but super practical.
    15 of 25
  • Outdoor Hurricane Lamp, £28, Asos - Something fun for your outdoorsy old man, this all weather lamp’s pure Bear Grylls goals.
    16 of 25
  • Sunglasses, £29.99, Superdry - Because it’s time he stopped wearing his cycling sunnies.
    17 of 25
  • The Sapphire Gift Bag, £30, Marks & Spencer - Unable to share the day with him this year? No worries, this delish M&S gift set includes all his favourites - hello chocolate chunk shortbread. Win win.
    18 of 25
  • Boat Shoe, £34.99, Office - New season, new shoes: he’ll be thrilled to wear these all summer long and love telling anyone asks that you picked them for him.
    19 of 25
  • Linen Dressing Gown, £34.99, H&M - Because he’ll feel so luxe (and a little extra) having both a summer and a winter dressing gown.
    20 of 25
  • Lambswool Jumper, £35, Marks & Spencer - As the OG of neutrals this mocha knit will go down a storm with Pops.
    21 of 25
  • Legend Trainers, £60, Seavees - Classic, cosy and not your new Nike’s. SeaVees offer a sophisticated alternative to ‘Dad shoes.’
    22 of 25
  • Paul Smith ‘Men’ Eau de Toilette, £19.50, Boots - Light, fresh and under £20 Dad’s love the simple elegance of Paul Smith for a reason and this is absolutely one of them.
    23 of 25
  • Socks, £9.95, Happy Socks - Is it even Father’s Day without a fun pair of socks? They’re mandatory, right.
    24 of 25
  • Chino Shorts, £25, House of Fraser - Zhuzh up his holiday wardrobe with a pair of pastel shorts, a wear everywhere to everything style: from garden BBQ’s to beach front dinners.
    25 of 25

- Words by Sarah-Rose Harrison

