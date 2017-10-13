fashion

5 Minute Fashion Fix: Asos Resurrect Same Day Delivery, Kendall And Kylie's Topshop Confusion And H&M's Erdem Reveal

It's been a busy week

If you've been so busy this week that you've not had enough time to even so much as browse every single new in section of your fave online shops, then we feel your pain.

But it's totally fine, because we've rounded up some of the most important news and happenings that have been going in the world of mom jeans and vinyl skirts and put them all in one handy list for you. 

You know, because you can't just not know these really very important things.

1. ASOS are saving the day once again with same day delivery…

Asos same day delivery might just make us bankrupt.

Asos have only gone and resurrected their same day delivery for those lucky (or unlucky as it so often feels) enough to live in London. All you have to do is fork out £12.95 for the service to have your order, which was placed before 10am, to be delivered between 6 - 10pm that day.

2. Kendall and Kylie have launched a new Topshop lingerie collection, but something’s missing…

Kendall is the only sister to appear in the ads.

And that thing is Kylie Jenner. While Kendall features throughout the ad campaign for their new collaboration with Topshop, Kylie is literally nowhere to be seen. Which is interesting, you know, because she’s reported to be really quite pregnant at this point.

3. A weekend purchase for you to make…

It also comes in purple, if you're after something a little more colourful.

Go ahead and turn yourself into a real life teddy bear with this Topshop slouch coat. It’s £85, so call it an early Christmas present to yourself.

4. H&M’s Erdem collection is unveiled and we’d quite like it all please…

H&M's new collab with Erdem might just be our fave yet.

H&M’s latest capsule collection is with Erdem, and yes we’re going to need to get a whole new credit card to make all of the purchases. It hits stores on November 2, and is full to the brim of floral patterns, check coats and chunky boots.

5. There’s a new optical illusion and this time it’s a pair of vans…

While we’re still exhausted from the stress that was The Dress (arguing can really wear you out) there’s now a pair of shoes that people are losing their mind over. Are these Vans teal and grey or pink and white? We’ll leave you to it.

5 Minute Fashion Fix: Asos Resurrect Same Day Delivery, Kendall And Kylie's Topshop Confusion And H&M's Erdem Reveal

