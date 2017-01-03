8 T-Shirts To Buy If You Can't Afford The £285 Gucci Logo Tee
The high street is all about duping it right now.
Since the beginning of the year you might have noticed that pretty much every fashion blogger ever has been casually sporting a vintage look Gucci logo t-shirt.
From Tanya Burr to Halsey, it's got a major celeb following that means it most probably keeps popping up all over your Instagram feed.
But if you can't afford the £285 price tag then the high street has your back and is duping the hell out of it for anyone who likes to be fashion forward but is on a bit of a budget.
Here's eight similar looks to get your paws on right about now...
1. One for the grafters
Graft slogan tee - £8 from boohoo.
2. An iconic one
Iconic slogan t-shirt - £10 from PrettyLittleThing.
3. One to do the talking for you
Je T'aime graphic t-shirt - £15 from Missguided.
4. A bit of luck in the fashion department
Gimme Luck t-shirt - £10.99 from Pull&Bear.
5. One for those days when you're just bossing it
Successful T-shirt - £10.99 from Pull&Bear.
6. One for the Italianos
Milan slogan t-shirt - £18 from Tee & Cake.
7. A slightly more decorative version
Amour slogan t-shirt - £18 from Miss Selfridge.
8. One for the lovers (of Gucci)
Amour Graphic T-Shirt - £16 from Topshop.
Get your first look at the MTV x ASOS collection...