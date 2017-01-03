8 T-Shirts To Buy If You Can't Afford The £285 Gucci Logo Tee

Since the beginning of the year you might have noticed that pretty much every fashion blogger ever has been casually sporting a vintage look Gucci logo t-shirt.

From Tanya Burr to Halsey, it's got a major celeb following that means it most probably keeps popping up all over your Instagram feed.

But if you can't afford the £285 price tag then the high street has your back and is duping the hell out of it for anyone who likes to be fashion forward but is on a bit of a budget.

Here's eight similar looks to get your paws on right about now...

1. One for the grafters

Graft slogan tee - £8 from boohoo.

2. An iconic one

Iconic slogan t-shirt - £10 from PrettyLittleThing.

3. One to do the talking for you

Je T'aime graphic t-shirt - £15 from Missguided.

4. A bit of luck in the fashion department

Gimme Luck t-shirt - £10.99 from Pull&Bear.

5. One for those days when you're just bossing it

Successful T-shirt - £10.99 from Pull&Bear.

6. One for the Italianos

Milan slogan t-shirt - £18 from Tee & Cake.

7. A slightly more decorative version

Amour slogan t-shirt - £18 from Miss Selfridge.

8. One for the lovers (of Gucci)

Amour Graphic T-Shirt - £16 from Topshop.

