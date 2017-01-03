fashion

8 T-Shirts To Buy If You Can't Afford The £285 Gucci Logo Tee

The high street is all about duping it right now.

Linds Foley
Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 16:00

Since the beginning of the year you might have noticed that pretty much every fashion blogger ever has been casually sporting a vintage look Gucci logo t-shirt. 

From Tanya Burr to Halsey, it's got a major celeb following that means it most probably keeps popping up all over your Instagram feed. 

A post shared by Tanya Burr (@tanyaburr) on

But if you can't afford the £285 price tag then the high street has your back and is duping the hell out of it for anyone who likes to be fashion forward but is on a bit of a budget.

Here's eight similar looks to get your paws on right about now...

1.  One for the grafters

Graft slogan tee - £8 from boohoo.

2. An iconic one

Iconic slogan t-shirt - £10 from PrettyLittleThing.

3. One to do the talking for you

Je T'aime graphic t-shirt - £15 from Missguided

4. A bit of luck in the fashion department

Gimme Luck t-shirt - £10.99 from Pull&Bear.

5. One for those days when you're just bossing it

Successful T-shirt - £10.99 from Pull&Bear.

6. One for the Italianos

Milan slogan t-shirt - £18 from Tee & Cake

7. A slightly more decorative version

Amour slogan t-shirt - £18 from Miss Selfridge.

8. One for the lovers (of Gucci)

Amour Graphic T-Shirt - £16 from Topshop

Get your first look at the MTV x ASOS collection...

Latest News

Game of Thrones Spinoff Shows: Cast Reveal Ideas | MTV Movies

Game of Thrones’ Isaac Hampstead Wright Reveals Ideas For Bran’s Death | MTV Movies

Game of Thrones Cast Play SNOG/MARRY/AVOID: Westeros Edition | MTV Movies

Game of Thrones Season 7 DELETED SCENES – Cast Reveal Favourites! | MTV Movies

8 T-Shirts To Buy If You Can't Afford The £285 Gucci Logo Tee

Stormzy Teases 'Cigarettes and Cush' Mini Movie

It's Liam Payne's Birthday But Which Of His One Direction Bandmates Sent Him A Cute Birthday Message?

Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash After Taking Part In Jackie O Inspired Photoshoot

Kim Kardashian Says North West "Does Not Like" Her Little Brother Saint

Maroon 5 and SZA Announce Surprise Collab 'What Lovers Do'

Taylor Swift Might Get Her First Ever UK Number One This Week

Love Island's Chris Hughes Reveals He HATES Fame: "I Just Don't Enjoy It"

Megan McKenna And Pete Wicks Open Up About The Truth Behind Their Rekindled Relationship

Some Actually Quite Good Things About Going Back To School

Pokemon

Here’s How To FINALLY Get Hold Of Mythical Pokemon Marshadow In Pokemon Sun And Moon… For FREE!

Evangeline Lilly Reveals First Look At Her Ant-Man And The Wasp Costume

Marnie Simpson Weighs In On Love Island's Sam And Georgia Splitting Amid Cheating Rumours

'Despacito' Ties Mariah Carey's 21-Year Record For Longest American Number One

Marnie Simpson Breaks Her Silence On Gaz Beadle Expecting A Baby With Emma McVey

Cole Sprouse Is Convinced He's Found Lili Reinhart's Doppelganger

More From fashion

Style

8 T-Shirts To Buy If You Can't Afford The £285 Gucci Logo Tee

Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid And Every Model Confirmed To Walk In The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Style

Taylor Swift Drops Reputation Merch Including $60 Snake Ring

Style

Back To School And College Outfit Inspo You Can Steal From Celebs

Everyone Is So Obsessed With This Zara Dress It Has It's Own Tumblr

Stormzy&#039;s new campaign pics for Adidas are here.
Style

You Need To Check Out Stormzy's New adidas Campaign Already

Adwoa Aboah&#039;s top style moments of all time ever
Style

12 Times Adwoa Aboah Was Your Ultimate Style Crush

YSL stiletto roller skate
Style

YSL Are Selling Stiletto Roller Skates For Anyone Who Has A Lot Of Cash And A Disregard For Their Personal Safety

Style

Sexy Harry Potter Themed Lingerie Is Now A Thing That You Can Buy

Style

Did You Spot Caroline Flack's Awkward Tit Tape Wardrobe Malfunction On The Love Island Reunion?

Vicky Pattison basically looks perfect in this new Instagram picture
Style

Vicky Pattison's Ann Summers Underwear Collab Is Here And You're Going To Want It All

Style

Kylie Jenner Is Making The Bra And Sweatpants Combo A Thing

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry Rings In Her 22nd Birthday In The Boldest Of Cut-Out Dresses

Gaz Beadle Proudly Puts Pregnant Emma McVey’s Baby Bump On Display

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Breaks Her Silence Over Latest 'Split' From Bear

Marnie Simpson Breaks Her Silence On Gaz Beadle Expecting A Baby With Emma McVey

TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has Confirmed She's Bought A New Foundation And All Is Well In The World Again - EXCLUSIVE

Sophie Kasaei
TV Shows

Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Reveals Her Romantic Moment On The Show And It Involves Hitting The Sh*g Pad With Joel Corry - EXCLUSIVE 

Jemma Lucy wowed in a very revealing outfit during the Celebrity Big Brother final
Celebrity

Everyone’s Talking About The Dress Jemma Lucy Wore At The Celebrity Big Brother Final

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Mia Boardman And Manley Geddes Split After The Couple Have Their Biggest Argument Over *This* Social Media Post

Marnie Simpson Weighs In On Love Island's Sam And Georgia Splitting Amid Cheating Rumours

Calvin Harris Parties Until 5am At VMAs After Party With Sophie Kasaei?

Jemma Lucy Sets A Picture Of Katie Price On FIRE As She Reignites Bitter Feud

TV Shows

16 Of The Most Iconic Moments There Has Ever Been In The Land Of Geordie Shore