fashion

A Victoria's Secret X Balmain Collab Is Dropping At This Year's VS Fashion Show

It's gonna be Balmaizing.

Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 14:05

This year's Victoria's Secret fashion show is going to be extra amazing, and that's because the lingerie brand is joining forces with Balmain's Olivier Rousteing.

The collaboration will be displayed in all its glory when the annual show rolls around this coming November.

Get checking out MTV News to see Niall Horan's new rumoured bae and to found out if Chloe Ferry is joining The Apprentice...

Excited? You should be, because this will be the very first time VS has collaborated with a huge designer for the widely celebrated show.

The exciting collaboration has been dubbed #VSxBalmain, in line with the huge social media presence of the two brands.

Balmain-designed looks will be included in the show, as well as a capsule collection that will be available to purchase from Victoria's Secret's site on November 29, thus making it the first ever collaboration from the runway show that will be accessible to the shopaholics of the world.

As of yet we don't know much in terms of how the collection will look, but let's face it, these two visionary geniuses are bound to pull out some show-stoppers.

MORNING 🖤 #paris

MORNING 🖤 #paris

A post shared by OLIVIER R. (@olivier_rousteing) on

While all we have to go on right now is a black and white announcement, we just know that Balmain's edginess married with the sexiness of VS is going to result in a match made in style heaven.

Bring on November!

Need some fashion inspo? Get checking out the best high street jackets and coats to make your autumn/winter 2017 extra stylish...

Best High Street Jackets And Coats | AW17

  • Light Down Jacket - £89.90 from Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson.
    1 of 55
  • Blue Oversized Hooded Puffer Jacket - £59 from Miss Selfridge.
    2 of 55
  • Long Down Coat - £395 from Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi Hadid.
    3 of 55
  • Viola Jacket - £70 from Weekday.
    4 of 55
  • Climbing flower down jacket - £125 from & Other Stories.
    5 of 55
  • Ash Printed Longline Puffer - £179.00 from Whistles.
    6 of 55
  • Blue Vanilla Navy Velvet Funnel Neck Puffer Jacket - £65 from New Look.
    7 of 55
  • Light Before Dark Yellow Pillow Puffer Jacket - £76 from Urban Outfitters.
    8 of 55
  • Puffer coat with hood - £89.99 from Zara.
    9 of 55
  • Short quilted jacket with shimmer - £79.99 from Zara.
    10 of 55
  • Vila Padded Contrast Hood Long Coat - £80 from ASOS.
    11 of 55
  • Santa Cruz Padded Coat With All Over Hands Print - £90 from ASOS.
    12 of 55
  • Puffa Oversized Jacket With Constrast Chevron Panel - £100 from ASOS.
    13 of 55
  • Stradivarius Puffer Jacket With Zip Detail - £32.99 from Stradivarius.
    14 of 55
  • Oversized Longline Padded Coat - £99 from Mango.
    15 of 55
  • Padded jacket with a hood - £39.99 form H&M.
    16 of 55
  • OSSIE BLACK PADDED JACKET - £39.99 from In The Style.
    17 of 55
  • Light grey oversized faux fur puffer coat - £90 from River Island.
    18 of 55
  • Oversized check coat - £159 from Zara.
    19 of 55
  • Gry Coat - £90 from Weekday.
    20 of 55
  • Alicia Boucle Textured Slouch Coat - £85 from Topshop.
    21 of 55
  • Wool coat - £85 from Monki.
    22 of 55
  • Wool and mohair blend long coat - £165 from & Other Stories.
    23 of 55
  • FAUX SUEDE COAT - £69.99 from Zara.
    24 of 55
  • Pink wool coat - £49.99 from Bershka.
    25 of 55
  • Coat with shoulder pads - £99.99 from Zara.
    26 of 55
  • Wool coat with a masculine cut - £55.99 from Bershka.
    27 of 55
  • Wool boucle coat - £190 from Arket.
    28 of 55
  • Maxi Coat in Heritage Check - £85 from ASOS.
    29 of 55
  • Tailored wool coat - £175 from COS.
    30 of 55
  • Mink Layered Collar Belted Coat - £49.99 from New Look.
    31 of 55
  • Wool car coat - £175 from COS.
    32 of 55
  • Wool-blend coat in camel - £79.99 from H&M.
    33 of 55
  • Coat in bouclé yarn - £49.99 from H&M.
    34 of 55
  • Belted wool coat - £139.99 from Mango.
    35 of 55
  • Winifred Coat - £110 from Weekday.
    36 of 55
  • Voluminous coat in checkered - £165 from & Other Stories.
    37 of 55
  • Light Before Dark Melton Crombie Checked Long Coat - £109.00 from Urban Outfitters.
    38 of 55
  • Biker jacket - £59.99 from H&M.
    39 of 55
  • Cream Faux Fur Lined Aviator Jacket - £59.99 from New Look.
    40 of 55
  • Marabou Feather Jacket - £150 from Topshop.
    41 of 55
  • Coat with faux shearling collar - £75 from Monki.
    42 of 55
  • Biker leather jacket - £245 from & Other Stories.
    43 of 55
  • Double-sided biker jacket - £55.99 from Bershka
    44 of 55
  • BDG ‘80s Blue Oversized Denim Jacket - £59.00 from Urban Outfitters.
    45 of 55
  • DENISE KHAKI FAUX SUEDE SHEARLING LINED JACKET - £54.99 from In The Style.
    46 of 55
  • Parka Coat With Fur Trimmed Hood - £150 from Vans.
    47 of 55
  • Imitation suede biker jacket - £49.99 from H&M.
    48 of 55
  • SHORT IMITATION SUEDE JACKET - £80 from Noisy May.
    49 of 55
  • Contrast faux fur coat - £79.99 from Mango.
    50 of 55
  • Short pile coat - £59.99 from H&M.
    51 of 55
  • Faux Fur Coat - £165 from & Other Stories
    52 of 55
  • Lapels faux fur coat - £199.99 from Mango.
    53 of 55
  • Black Longline Faux Fur Jacket With Zip Detail - £70.00 from I Saw It First.
    54 of 55
  • Faux fur collar coat - £165 from & Other Stories.
    55 of 55

Latest News

Fifth Harmony and Pitbull Announce 'Por Favor', The Spanglish Banger We Deserve

P!nk at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

P!nk Announces Documentary, A World Tour And Drops New Song 'Whatever You Want' All At Once

Your 5 Minute Fashion Fix: Perspex Rain Boots, An Asos Bargain & A Classic Kardashian Throwback

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson's Amazing Transformation Over The Years | MTV Celeb

Megan McKenna and on/off boyfriend Pete Wicks both tweet about their #datenight

Megan McKenna And Pete Wicks Have 'Split' Following 'Constant Rows'

A Victoria's Secret X Balmain Collab Is Dropping At This Year's VS Fashion Show

Little Mix

Ed Sheeran and Little Mix Dominate Biggest Singles and Albums of the Year So Far Lists

Two Of The Stranger Things Cast Members Are Probs Dating And OMG Please Let It Be So

Get to Know: Lotto Boyzz

Anne-Marie at Topshop&#039;s London Fashion Week show

Anne-Marie Announces Headline UK Tour

Kim Kardashian&#039;s hair stylist has revealed how to get her super sleek hair do

Kim Kardashian Kicks Off At THOSE Super Unflattering Bikini Pics In New KUWTK

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: The Radgies Watch As Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Get Proper Horny Under The Covers

Glee Actor Mark Salling Sentenced To Seven Years In Prison Over Child Pornography Images

How To Come To Terms With Your Massive Weakness For F***boys

Lauren Jauregui

Did Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui Not Like 7/27?

Tish Cyrus and Miley Cyrus at Spotify&#039;s Welcome Home Miley &#039;Younger Now&#039; launch party in Nashville, Tennessee

Miley Cyrus Says She Won't Go On Tour With 'Younger Now'

The World Thinks Chloe Ferry Is On The Apprentice But It's Actually Josh Ritchie's Sister And LOL

Selena Gomez on set of Woody Allen&#039;s untitled film in New York City

Selena Gomez Is Reportedly Making A Documentary About Her Lupus Battle

Is Niall Horan Dating Neighbours Star Olympia Valance?!

Jemma Lucy RAGES At Kem Cetinay’s Response To Amber Davies Party Drama

More From fashion

A Victoria's Secret X Balmain Collab Is Dropping At This Year's VS Fashion Show

Cheryl Cole Is An Absolute Vision In First Fashion Show Since The Birth Of Her Son Bear

Of Course A Pregnant Kylie Jenner Halloween Costume Already Exists

Style

The Ultimate Coat And Jacket Edit For AW17

'Pregnant' Kylie Jenner Is Absolutely Glowing In New Video As She's Joined By Reported Baby Daddy Travis Scott

Vicky Pattison Shows Off Her Sensational Abs In Seriously NSFW Selfie

Skinnydip Have Collaborated With Starbucks For The PSL Accessories Of Your Dreams

Gigi Hadid Dressed As A Bunch Of Flowers And More Of The Most Cray Looks From The Moschino Catwalk

See Gigi Hadid's Expert Save After Ripping The Crotch Of Her Trousers During Milan Fashion Week

Little Mix Fans Obsess Over Jade Thirlwall For Dressing Like 'Princess Jasmine' Despite Losing Out On Disney Part

Teen Mom UK Fans Are Losing It Over Mia Boardman's Sensational Birthday Outfit

Selena Gomez Looks Unreal As The New Face Of Puma Following Her Kidney Transplant

Trending Articles

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Says It's Her Turn To Be The Pretty One After Marnie Simpson Applauds Her Weight-Loss

Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry’s Incredible Transformation Over The Years

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: The Radgies Watch As Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Get Proper Horny Under The Covers

Sophie Kasaei And Chloe Ferry Display Incredible Weight-loss As Geordie Shore Gets Back To Filming

Celebrity

Love Island's Kem Cetinay Responds To Jemma Lucy's Accusations That She Was Rejected From Amber Davies' Party - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Crosby Confirmed To Be Joining Another MTV Show, But What Is It?

Jemma Lucy Flaunts The Bubble Butt Result of Her Second Brazilian Bum Lift And Holy Moly

Glee Actor Mark Salling Sentenced To Seven Years In Prison Over Child Pornography Images

Celebrity

The World Thinks Chloe Ferry Is On The Apprentice But It's Actually Josh Ritchie's Sister And LOL

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson's Amazing Transformation Over The Years | MTV Celeb

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Have An Awks Confrontation As He Rates Their Norty Rome Neck On To Her Face