A Victoria's Secret X Balmain Collab Is Dropping At This Year's VS Fashion Show

This year's Victoria's Secret fashion show is going to be extra amazing, and that's because the lingerie brand is joining forces with Balmain's Olivier Rousteing.

The collaboration will be displayed in all its glory when the annual show rolls around this coming November.

Excited? You should be, because this will be the very first time VS has collaborated with a huge designer for the widely celebrated show.

The exciting collaboration has been dubbed #VSxBalmain, in line with the huge social media presence of the two brands.

Balmain-designed looks will be included in the show, as well as a capsule collection that will be available to purchase from Victoria's Secret's site on November 29, thus making it the first ever collaboration from the runway show that will be accessible to the shopaholics of the world.

As of yet we don't know much in terms of how the collection will look, but let's face it, these two visionary geniuses are bound to pull out some show-stoppers.

While all we have to go on right now is a black and white announcement, we just know that Balmain's edginess married with the sexiness of VS is going to result in a match made in style heaven.

Bring on November!

