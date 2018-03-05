All The Best Celeb Outfits From The 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

Can you smell that? It's the scent of bazillion of the world's fanciest perfumes being spritzed all over the Hollywood A-list ready for the biggest night in the acting calendar: The Oscars.

And while your invite to the 2018 Academy Awards must have got lost in the post, don't worry too much about it as we've got your front row seat to check out exactly who wore what to hit the red carpet.

Check out the latest from MTV News below...

From Saoirse Ronan's millennial pink Barbie dress and Margot Robbie slinky white number through to Lupita Nyong'o's amazing golden dazzler and Emma Stone's suit, here's all the fashion moments you don't want to miss.

Ready? Let's DO this.