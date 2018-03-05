fashion

All The Best Celeb Outfits From The 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

Margot Robbie, Lupita Nyong'o, Saoirse Ronan, Jennifer Lawrence and more of the best Academy Awards 2018 red carpet looks.

Linds Foley
Monday, March 5, 2018 - 08:34

Can you smell that? It's the scent of bazillion of the world's fanciest perfumes being spritzed all over the Hollywood A-list ready for the biggest night in the acting calendar: The Oscars.

And while your invite to the 2018 Academy Awards must have got lost in the post, don't worry too much about it as we've got your front row seat to check out exactly who wore what to hit the red carpet.

From Saoirse Ronan's millennial pink Barbie dress and Margot Robbie slinky white number through to Lupita Nyong'o's amazing golden dazzler and Emma Stone's suit, here's all the fashion moments you don't want to miss. 

Ready? Let's DO this.

Best Dressed | Oscars 2018

  • Chadwick Boseman.
    Getty
    1 of 31
  • Timothee Chalamet and mum Nicole Flender.
    Getty
    2 of 31
  • Saoirse Ronan.
    Getty
    3 of 31
  • Ansel Elgort.
    Getty
    4 of 31
  • Greta Gerwig.
    Getty
    5 of 31
  • Emily Blunt.
    Getty
    6 of 31
  • Daniel Kaluuya.
    Getty
    7 of 31
  • Lupita Nyong'o.
    Getty
    8 of 31
  • Jennifer Lawrence.
    Getty
    9 of 31
  • Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon.
    Getty
    10 of 31
  • Nicole Kidman.
    Getty
    11 of 31
  • Meryl Streep.
    Getty
    12 of 31
  • Emma Stone.
    Getty
    13 of 31
  • Gal Gadot.
    Getty
    14 of 31
  • Zendaya.
    Getty
    15 of 31
  • Beanie Feldstein.
    Getty
    16 of 31
  • Laurie Metcalf.
    Getty
    17 of 31
  • St. Vincent.
    Getty
    18 of 31
  • Haley Bennett.
    Getty
    19 of 31
  • Gina Rodriguez.
    Getty
    20 of 31
  • Andra Day.
    Getty
    21 of 31
  • Viola Davis.
    Getty
    22 of 31
  • Tiffany Haddish.
    Getty
    23 of 31
  • Taraji P. Henson.
    Getty
    24 of 31
  • Armie Hammer.
    Getty
    25 of 31
  • Maya Rudolph.
    Getty
    26 of 31
  • Allison Janney.
    Getty
    27 of 31
  • Allison Williams.
    Getty
    28 of 31
  • Tom Holland.
    Getty
    29 of 31
  • Zoey Deutch.
    Getty
    30 of 31
  • US Olympic skaters Adam Rippon and Marai Nagasu.
    Getty
    31 of 31

