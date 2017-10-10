fashion

From Marnie Simpson To Olivia Buckland: The Celebs Who Are Selling Their Clothes On Depop

Tess Holliday, Olivia Buckland and Casey Johnson are all flogging their second-hand stylish goods.

Rachel Davies-Day
Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 15:40

Let's be honest, most of us take a little (or a lot of) inspiration from celebs when it comes to our fashion choices, but can you imagine if we could quite literally buy the clothes straight off their backs?

Well, lucky for us lot, we actually can since loads of our fave famous folk have gone and made themselves Depop accounts. Yep, stars from Marnie Simpson to Lottie Moss are all flogging their pre-loved garms for a quick quid. We're winning, they're winning, everybody's winning.

Just in case you've been living under a rock, Depop is an online community where you can buy and sell a whole bunch of stuff, but it's pretty much crawling with the amazing second-hand fashion items. It's easy-to-use layout makes it a fave amongst celebs and muggles alike, and It helps that the site has an all-around cool aesthetic (think Instagram meets eBay).

So without further ado, here are all the celebs whose style you can steal for real...

Tess Holliday @tessholliday

When the cuteness of a bathroom upstages your cuteness🤔😒🙃 #effyourbeautystandards Shirt is @daisynatives choker/cell case is @valfre

It's no secret that finding decent-fitting yet fashionable plus-size clothing can be a bit of a mare.

That's why Tess Holliday's Depop might just be your saviour. With her incredible eye for a killer outfit, her account is worthy of going straight to the top of your need-to-visit list. The model's clothes range from a UK size 18-24.

Sophie Kasaei @sophies_fashion

Copyright [Instagram]

Soph's account is the dream for anyone looking to grab a killer outfit for a night out on the toon.

From bodycon dresses to the most beaut heels, you're bound to end up looking like a total worldie in the babe's garms. Just try not to get too mortal 'cause we reckon those stiletto's will require a fair amount of skill and concentration.

Marnie Simpson @marnie10

Copyright [Getty]

The Geordie Shore star's Depop is the perfect place for anyone wanting to steal her incredible style.

From her red carpet garms to her much-loved tracksuits, Marn's Depop shop is one for the bargain hunters. She's constantly listing more stuff, but it's worth keeping an eye-out since her goods get snapped up pretty quickly.

Casey Johnson @caseysk

Fridayyyyyyyyyyyyy wearing my fave @oneathletic tracksuit 👌🏻

Fridayyyyyyyyyyyyy wearing my fave @oneathletic tracksuit 👌🏻

A post shared by Casey Cody Johnson (@caseycodyj) on

Marn's has also got her bae on the bandwagon, and the X Factor turned Ex On The Beach star's selling page is full of incred unisex steals.

Fancy his 'fave' tracky? Head on over to his Depop ASAP, only 15 quid.

Joanna Kuchta @joannamariakuchta

🐆💅🏻

🐆💅🏻

A post shared by Joanna Kuchta (@joannakuchta) on

If there's one person whose style you need to steal, it's this Polish model/DJ. 

The stunner wears a UK size 3 shoe and size 8 clothes, perfect for all the tiny-tootsie petite babes out there. Check out her stuff here.

Olivia Buckland @olivia_buck

Feeling silky smooooth in these gorgeous pants 😍 This outfit gives me life, all from @quizclothing #QUIZQUEEN

The Love Island lady is renowned for her quirky style, so it's no surprise her Depop is full of unique and gorgeous gems.

Liv even donates all the profits to The Mayhew Charity, which helps dogs, cats, and communities. You really would be doing a good deed by making a purchase or two. Olivia sells size 5 shoes and mostly size 8 clothes.

Helen Briggs @bleuxox

🍼 Set - @misspap Discount code ‘HELEN20’

🍼 Set - @misspap Discount code ‘HELEN20’

A post shared by Helen Briggs (@bleubriggs) on

The Ex On The Beach babe's shop is literally a dream for anyone in need of a super cool bargain.

Expect sassy sequins, figure-hugging leotards and plenty of jaw-dropping dresses - all perfect for a size 6-8 hun who makes looking just a little bit extra their life goal.

Chet Johnson @chet_sket

Get this sick Micky Mouse jumper now from @boohoomanofficial ⚡️🔥 use code CHET50 for 50% off !! @boohoomanofficial

Helen has kindly set her Ex On The Beach bae, Chet, up with his very own Depop account too.

Chet's shop is full of quirky print tee's and and on-trend caps, perfect for the lads looking to add a little je ne sais quoi to their wardrobe. Soz, no refunds though.

Emily Ratajkowski @emrata

Red hot in the 🚽 lol

Red hot in the 🚽 lol

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

It's no secret that the model/actress has impeccible taste when it comes to her garms, something that definitely shines through on her Depop account.

Some of the babe's good are a little on the pricier side - but with brands from Levi to Louis Vuitton making appearances, it's definitely worth a visit for the designer steals.

