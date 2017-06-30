fashion

ASOS Models Are Showing Off Their Stretch Marks And It's Awesome

The brand isn't airbrushing them out and everyone is loving it.

Friday, June 30, 2017 - 12:36

Check out the ASOS x MTV Collection..

Online fashion retailer ASOS have been the subject of a whole lot of praise this week after one eagle-eyed Twitter user noticed something suspiciously normal about some of their modelling shots.

How could something normal be so suspicious you ask? Well, in an industry that is usually known best for airbrushing models until they no longer resemble the human species, it seems ASOS is saying to hell with that by including shots of models with their totally naturall and totally gorgeous stretch marks on show. 

Amy Rowlands noticed the retailer's bold move to include the models in all their natural glory and the people of Twitter were clearly just as thrilled since her tweet totally went viral with over 150,000 likes.

Obviously stretch marks are completely normal and you would struggle to find someone who doesn't have a single one, but despite this it's common practice for these so-called 'blemishes' to be airbrushed out of modelling shots.

Asos

A quick gander at the clothing site suggests that this may not just be one time thing since there are actually a few unretouched shots creeping in. 

Hopefully ASOS will continue to make this a thing because everyone is loving it and frankly so are we.

Asos

Finally someone is pushing the boundaries of body standards in the fashion industry. Full marks for you, ASOS!

