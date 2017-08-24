fashion

Back To School And College Outfit Inspo You Can Steal From Celebs

Want to look a little more put together this term? Here's how...

Linds Foley
Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 11:55

A new term might be just around the corner but at least it means you've got the perfect excuse for a little wardrobe refresh.

Whether you're starting sixth form and are finally going to be able to wear your own clothes, or you're looking for ways to style up your school uniform, there's no better place to look for transitional outfit inspo than from celebs.

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner and Amandla Stenberg have all been serving up some seriously put together looks lately, so check 'em out and steal their styling hacks for yourself...

  • Nothing pulls together an everyday outfit like a statement knit.
    Getty
    1 of 21
  • Colour coordinate your outfit for an instead dose of chic.
    Getty
    2 of 21
  • A leather mini skirt might be a bit much for advanced maths but a coat chucked over your shoulder will make you feel a little more A-list on your lunch break.
    Getty
    3 of 21
  • Shake up the classic white shirt and jeans combo with an on trend pair of ankle swingers.
    Getty
    4 of 21
  • We never thought we'd see the day bum bags were back, but here it is.
    Getty
    5 of 21
  • Have to wear a suit to sixth form? Why not mix up the plain black tailoring with something a little jazzier.
    Getty
    6 of 21
  • Nothing is easier to chuck on than a cute A-line skirt with a jersey tee tucked right in.
    Getty
    7 of 21
  • Double denim is an autumnal classic and we're loving this slightly mismatched washed out version.
    Getty
    8 of 21
  • Want to make your jeans look a little more styled up? Add a pop of bright colour already.
    Getty
    9 of 21
  • The denim mini never goes out of style and we love the way Bella's given hers a dose of 90s cool with a strappy top.
    Getty
    10 of 21
  • Danielle Peazer and Jade Thirlwall showing off two wears to do girly but polished.
    Getty
    11 of 21
  • High waisted trousers = super glam and super comfy.
    Getty
    12 of 21
  • Statement trousers are perfectly styled with a basic t-shirt and backpack.
    Getty
    13 of 21
  • Yet more proof that this season is all about a jazzy pair of trousers.
    Getty
    14 of 21
  • Patched and personalised denim is an easy peasy way to make your look stand out in the hallways.
    Getty
    15 of 21
  • Stripes trousers are flattering and functional for your day to day.
    Getty
    16 of 21
  • Boyfriend style denim jackets are a great touch to add to your outfit, whether that's home clothes or your uniform for the walk home.
    Getty
    17 of 21
  • MORE GOOD TROUSERS c/o Riverdale's Lili Reinhart.
    Getty
    18 of 21
  • Basically just tuck your top into your bottoms and you'll look about 20% more fashionable.
    Getty
    19 of 21
  • A cute t-shirt dress is an easy autumnal staple.
    Getty
    20 of 21
  • Cba to put into your outfit everyday? Invest in a statement jacket that will style up every plain old outfit you own.
    Getty
    21 of 21

