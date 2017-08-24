Back To School And College Outfit Inspo You Can Steal From Celebs

A new term might be just around the corner but at least it means you've got the perfect excuse for a little wardrobe refresh.

Whether you're starting sixth form and are finally going to be able to wear your own clothes, or you're looking for ways to style up your school uniform, there's no better place to look for transitional outfit inspo than from celebs.

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner and Amandla Stenberg have all been serving up some seriously put together looks lately, so check 'em out and steal their styling hacks for yourself...