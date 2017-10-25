fashion

Best of Halloween Fashion For The Creep Obsessed

A little spooky style never hurt nobody

Wednesday, October 25, 2017 - 12:47

As soon as the first day of October rolls around, any true Halloween fan will have their swooshy cape at the ready, a fresh pair of fangs for each day of the week, and a full wardrobe of wigs to suit every macabre mood. Literally same.

Check out this sugar skull makeup tutorial just in time for Halloween...

But, calling all creep obsessed, there is a way to show your undying love for spooky season without raiding the fancy dress cupboard y’know.

Halloween is such a big deal these days that most of your favourite brands have their own very cool, not-cringey clothing range dedicated to the witching hour.

From skeleton body suits to terrifying slogan tees, here’s the best of all the Halloween fashion on the high street right now to celebrate your love for all things scream-worthy (or just to sort you out with a very low effort costume).

1. For when you're planning a full-on intricate mermaid outift, but your bank balance disagrees.

Halloween Cropped Vest - PrettyLittleThing at ASOS, £12.00

2. The LBD of dreams that Hermione probably had stashed in her wardrobe.

Black Premium Galaxy Embellished Mesh Dress - New Look, £39.99

3. For when you're failing Potions, Charms and Divination, but you have an A+ in...

Black Jersey Bitchcraft Body Con - PrettyLittleThing, £12.00

4. If you can't cover your boobs in cobwebs at Halloween, then when can you?

Cobweb Print Tshirt Mini Dress - ASOS Curve, £25.00

5. A trick or treat choker for every day of Hallo-week.

Halloween Choker Sets - Primark, From £2.50

6. Everyone knows 'tis the season to celebrate bad puns.

Mesh Crop Top - PrettyLittleThing at ASOS, £12.00

7. It doesn't all have to be OTT - you can do a bit of subtle scaring, too.

Skeleton Mesh Body - H&M, £9.00

8. When you know you'll win the Best Dressed competition before you've even arrived at the party.

Jersey HALLO QWEEN Bodycon Dress - PrettyLittleThing, £12.00

9. A denim jacket that Dracula would be proud of.

Embroidered Dripping Blood Denim Jacket .- Liquor N Poker at ASOS, £45.00

10. No Halloween plans this year? This one's for you.

Black Scary Movie and Chill? Metallic Slogan T-Shirt - New Look, £9.99

11. For any Demogorgons out there who'll be spending the weekend watching season two.

Stranger Things Tshirt - Topshop, £20.00

12. Who wouldn't want teeny tiny, shiny cadavers hanging from their earlobes?

Skeleton Long Earrings - H&M, £6.99

13. Understated Halloween style that you can even get away with at work/college ('cause the fake blood might not go down too well).

Black Booootiful Ghost Logo Tshirt - New Look, £9.99

14. For when you're trying to make bae jealous. And bae is a banshee.

Bellatrix Glow In The Dark Skeleton Hand Dress - PrettyLittleThing, £15.00

15. Sometimes you've just gotta get things off your chest. Including your internal organs to wear on a bodysuit.

Black Skeleton Sheer Bodysuit - Missguided, £20.00

16. Not exactly the most terrifying option, but still some vague vampire vibes.

Freyja Halloween Horrorscope Bodycon Dress - Boohoo, £10.00

17. If the Sanderson sisters were gonna get a 2017 makeover, they'd probably wear these.

Star Boots - Primark, £14.00

18. If you're having ghoul problems, I feel bad for you son...

Madison I Got 99 Problems Halloween T-Shirt - Boohoo, £10.00

19. A little touch of Halloween that you can wear 365 days a year.

Spooky Pins - TruffleShuffle, £6.99 each

20. Skeletons are so lucky - they don't even have to shave their legs.

Skeleton Print Leggings - ASOS, £18.00

21. And last but not least, when you just need to show the world your secret batshit crazy side.

Halloween Sweatshirt - Zara, £22.99

Words by Lucy Wood

