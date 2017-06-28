fashion

Brooklyn Beckham, Tanya Burr And More Style Wins From The Serpentine Summer Party 2017

The fancy event was hosted by Chanel, ooh-er.

Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 14:14

Last night the annual Serpentine Summer Party went down at Kensington Gardens in London and anyone who is remotely anyone was in attendance.

The party was co-hosted by Karl Lagerfeld (AKA the Chanel bossman) and the likes of Brooklyn Beckham, Tanya Burr and Rita Ora were all sure to bring their very best clothes and even better poses to the super stylish event. Here's a peek at some of the best looks:

Brooklyn Beckham was the pinnacle of practical with his house keys hanging off his jeans...

Good thing too 'cause we heard the champers is usually flowing at these fancy occasions and we doubt Posh and Becks would appreciate the 18-year-old banging the front door down at 3am with a case of lost door keys.

Getty

Youtuber Tanya Burr was style goals in a black and white ensemble...

She thanked her "dream team" on Instagram for helping create the look - round of applause for you, Tanya Burr's dream team.

Tonight at The Serpentine Summer Party 🥂 Thank you dream team @louisvuitton, @valeriaferreiramakeup & @adamcookehair 🙌🏻💕💫

Rita Ora may not have got the whole 'summer party' memo but she killed the goth look...

The 'Your Song' singer kind of looked like an honorary member of the Adams family but we totes loved it.

Getty

Charli XCX went the other way in white...

We don't believe for a second the two friends didn't deliberately co-ordinate their outfits

Getty

Model Mary Charteris dared to bare

The It-girl made a pretty bold statement with her lacy outfit and pink hair.

Getty

Clauds kept it cas

We'll leave you with a gentle reminder that in a world of posh frocks and meticulously thought out poses, you can always be a Claudia Winkleman.

 

Getty

Sad you weren't invited? Us too tbh.

