Here's Every Model Confirmed For The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Prepare to acquire a new girl crush or two.

Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 15:22

Very few people in the world possess what it takes to become a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show model. You need the will power to pick kale over Krispy Kremes, the perseverance to pop another squat when your legs feel feel like a baby giraffe, and of course you must be blessed with a killer walk too.

And with prep for the 2017 show in Shanghai well under way, castings in New York this week mean that we now have the first batch VS Angels confirmed.

Come behind the scenes with us at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris below...

Obvs loads of your VS faves will be hitting the runway with Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel and Lily Aldridge all confirmed to partake. Then there's Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Martha Hunt, Lais Ribeiro, Sara Sampaio, Romee Strijd, Stella Maxwell, Taylor Hill and Josephine Skriver - all of who are confirmed.

There's no news on whether Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid will return this December and with Hailey Baldwin also seen at castings, we're yet to find out if she'll make her debut.

Here's the full list of models you can expect to catch at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017...

Daniela Braga

Getty

Daniela posted a heartfelt message to Instagram, she wrote: "I did not have a lot of support when I started my career. I moved to NY and did not speak English and heard a lot of NOs. I went through a lot but persevered. Today, I am beyond happy to share with you that I will be on the VSFS 2017!!! Never give up on your dreams .Thank you @ed_razek @monica.mitro @johndavidpfeiffer @10magazine for giving me this opportunity for the 4th time I can not even explain how happy and grateful I am. Thank you to all of my fans who have been supporting me always!!!"

Georgia Fowler 

🎵'It Ain't Me' @SelenaGomez & @KygoMusic 🎶NOMINATED FOR @MTV #VMA AWARDS 💥VOTE NOW - link in bio @el_mustachios @toddmartin #MTVVMA

Georgia wrote on Instagram: "With all things celestial this week ...I can say, I am truly over the moon to be confirmed in the#VSFashionShow!"

Kate Grigorieva

☀️natural 🌟without make-up 🌼#sunlight #beauty #natural #nofilter

A post shared by Kate Grigorieva (@_kate_g_) on

"Yes!Yes!Yes!💥I'm doing a show @victoriassecret Fashion Show 💖," Kate wrote on Instagram.

Alanna Arrington

Getty

"SOOOOO i've got some news for y'all.... i'm confirmed to walk in the 2017 VICTORIA'S SECRET FASHION SHOW!!!!!!" wrote Alanna.

Grace Bol

A post shared by Grace Bol (@gracebol) on

Grace's Insta message was seriously humbling, she wrote: "I walk in to VS@victoriassecret callback yesterday with out expectation and it is beyond my dream to announce that I will be walking in #victoriassecret #vsfs2017. Thank you from the bottom of my heart"

Alexina Graham

🚨 🚨 The secret is out.... 💥 It's an honor to announce that I will be strutting my stuff In the Victoria's Secret fashion show 2017. A massive thankyou to @victoriassecret @ed_razek @monica.mitro @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer @womenmanagementny 💋💋💋 This redhead be representing!!!🦊 #vsfs2017 #victoriassecret #redhead yayyyyyyyy I'm so excited 😍🤗😄😄😄😄😄

Alexina wrote: "The secret is out.... It's an honor to announce that I will be strutting my stuff In the Victoria's Secret fashion show 2017."

Herieth Paul

Getty

She wrote on Instagram: "It is my pleasure to announce that I will be walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for the second time. THANK YOU."

Aiden Curtis

it hasn't fully registered but I'm so grateful and speechless to say I'll be walking next to some of the most beautiful women in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this year.. all I can say is thank you to my amazing bookers @christyturlington and #jamespowell at @nextmodels, my amazing trainer at @lifetimefitness, @johndavidpfeiffer and everyone at @victoriassecret for believing in me ❤️ and thank you to all the kind messages and wishes, love you all.. I'm so excited to be apart of such a beautiful show !!!!

Aiden wrote on Instagram: "It hasn't fully registered but I'm so grateful and speechless to say I'll be walking next to some of the most beautiful women in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this year."

Barbara Fialho1

A little bit of last year's BABS board! Can't believe this will be year number six! 💕 All my love to my @VictoriasSecret family! 💋 @Ed_Razek @Monica.Mitro @10Magazine Sophia Neophitou @GarthSpencer @SophiaLidz And every angel working so hard to make this dream possible for all of us. 💕 #LastYearsVSFSBoard @johndavidpfeiffer 💕

Barbara wrote on Instagram: "Can't believe this will be year number six!"

Maria Borges

Getty

She wrote: "My heart is full of happiness right now 🙌🏿 ," Borges wrote. "Thank you very much @victoriassecret for giving the opportunity to these beautiful models to shine"

sanne vloet

Beyond thrilled to announce that I will be walking my 3rd @victoriassecret Fashion show!!!!!!! Can't wait to start this new adventure again! Thankyou a million @ed_razek @monica.mitro @johndavidpfeiffer @10magazine 😘😘🎉 #VSFashionShow

Sanne wrote on Instagram: "Beyond thrilled to announce that I will be walking my 3rd@victoriassecret Fashion show!!!!!!! Can't wait to start this new adventure again!"

Bruna Lírio and Gizele Oliveira

I can't explain what I'm feeling now, I have no words to describe how happy I am. I just wanted to thank everyone who always support me and believe in me and in my work... I'm so grateful that my best friend @giizeleoliveira will be with me in the happiest moment of our lives! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Thank you so much @ed_razek @10magazine @monica.mitro @johndavidpfeiffer @victoriassecret I can't wait to see you guys in #VSFS2017 🌹 #blessed #🇧🇷 #🍀

Bruna wrote on Instagram: "I can't explain what I'm feeling now, I have no words to describe how happy I am. I just wanted to thank everyone who always support me and believe in me and in my work... I'm so grateful that my best friend@giizeleoliveira will be with me in the happiest moment of our lives!"

Vanessa Moody

I'm so excited and honored to be walking in the #VSFashionShow 💖  A million thank yous to @victoriassecret @ed_razek @monica.mitro @johndavidpfeiffer @10magazine  @womenmanagementny @campbellmodels 💞 Let the countdown begin!!

Vanessa wrote on Instagram: "I'm so excited and honored to be walking in the#VSFashionShow 💖  A million thank yous."

Mélie Tiacoh

This will be Mélie's first VS Fashion show.

Blanca Padilla

+ golden hour

A post shared by Blanca Padilla (@blaancapadilla) on

Blance wrote on Instagram: "It takes a while to understand what a great key failure is. And once you get that, everything becomes more beautiful in any area of your life. I have a LONG way of learning! But I just wanted this process to be part of who I really am, so I set that goal. I worked not only my body but my mind to live the previous days and the casting day itself with a different perspective. Had up and downs on nerve wrecking (of course), but I allowed myself to feel the real excitement it brings and a lot less insecurities."

She went on: "I CAN OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCE THAT I AM WALKING THE VICTORIA'S SECRET FASHION SHOW AGAIN. DON'T KNOW HOW TO EXPRESS HOW GRATEFUL I AM."

Get it gurl!

Leomie Anderson

Words can't describe how excited and thankful I am to announce that I will a part of the @victoriassecret Fashion Show this year!!!! I want to say thank you to everyone who helped me achieve my dreams for a third year in a row and send my love and congrats to all my beautiful friends who will also be doing the show- the cast is crazy!!! Can't wait to make you all proud ❤

Leomie wrote on Instagram: "Words can't describe how excited and thankful I am to announce that I will a part of the @victoriassecret Fashion Show this year!!!!"

Daria Khlystun

THANK YOU ALL THE TEAM OF @victoriassecret ITS SUCH A PLEASURE TO BE A PART OF THIS AMAZING SHOW @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @10magazine @monica.mitro Thanks for believing in me ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#vsfs #victoriassecret #dariakhlistun #mc2 #1motheragency

"THANK YOU ALL THE TEAM OF @victoriassecret ITS SUCH A PLEASURE TO BE A PART OF THIS AMAZING SHOW" Dahlia wrote on Instagram. 

Estelle Chen

Can't believe it's happening... I'm incredibly happy to announce that I AM WALKING THE VICTORIA'S SECRET 2017 SHOW 💥💓 ✨ I'm so thankful for everything that has happened in my life so far, every person I've met during these past four years, my family (mum, dad, williams, you're the best) ❤️ and my friends who are always by my side no matter what. So many ups and downs but that's what makes this journey so special... Thank you to my agencies and agents for believing in me and for all the hard work, and for bearing my annoying questions all the time ;) without you it wouldn't have been possible and above all thank you to the @victoriassecret team @johndavidpfeiffer @ed_razek @10magazine @monica.mitro ❤️ for giving me the opportunity I dreamed about since I was 13 😭 can't wait to see you guys again ✨ you inspire girls to be the best version of themselves and you make our dreams become reality🌷 Thank you to my followers, even if I don't respond to all your DMs, I want to say that you guys make me smile all the time and you keep me motivated throughout this incredible journey... 💌 Work hard for your goals and stay humble ❤️ may all your dreams come true just like mine became true today... ☁️

A post shared by Estelle Chen 陈瑜 (@chen_estelle) on

Estelle began her Instagram message: "Can't believe it's happening... I'm incredibly happy to announce that I AM WALKING THE VICTORIA'S SECRET 2017 SHOW"

Roosmarijn De Kok

I still can't believe it!!!!!! Words can't describe how happy and thankful i am just crying 😭😭😭 thank you thank you thank you for making dreams come true @ed_razek @10magazine @monica.mitro @johndavidpfeiffer and everyone else at @victoriassecret after almost 3 yrs of working for VS im WALKING THE VICTORIAS SECRET FASHION SHOW THIS YEAR 💘💘💘💘💘💘💘💘💘 !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

"I still can't believe it!!!!!! Words can't describe how happy and thankful i am just crying."

Frida Aasen

I'm so incredibly happy to announce that I will be walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 🙈💕 I can't express how grateful I am for this opportunity - thank you so much @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine @victoriassecret and of course my amazing agents at @womenmanagementny for believing in me☺️ I have come a long way since my mother agent @donna_ioanna convinced me at 16 to go to Milan and embark on this crazy modeling journey. Always remember hard work pays off! If anyone tells you you can't do something - prove them wrong by working even harder!🙌🏼💕 #VSFashionShow

"I'm so incredibly happy to announce that I will be walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017" Frida wrote on Instagram.

Ooh we can hardly wait! But what about Bella, Gigi and Kendall? Something tells us this list isn't finished yet...

