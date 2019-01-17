fashion

Does This Picture Mean Rihanna Is About To Drop A Fenty Accessory Line?

It's looking very possible that a new range is being designed.

Thursday, January 17, 2019 - 10:29

It’s looking possible that Rihanna might be expanding her empire after she was spotted in New York City wearing what looks like a pair of Fenty branded sunglasses.

The singer has successfully conquered the make-up world with her inclusive range of products, and fans have reason to believe that she’s about to take on a brand new challenge in the form of an accessories line.

Giphy

The sunglasses in question have the word “Fenty” etched onto one side of the frame, which ties in with a report from Hypebae that claims Ri recently trademarked “good and services” including sunglasses (!!) and accessories for mobile phones and laptops.

Getty

If she ~has~ been secretly designing new products, it hasn’t stopped her from expanding on her Fenty Beauty empire, her Fenty PUMA collection, or her size-inclusive and downright gorgeous lingerie products. 

In terms of recent achievements, she and her team launched a retouch concealer in fifty different shades before expanding her iconic Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation from fourty to fifty skin tones. 

Fenty Beauty

Explaining this move on Twitter, she said: “We are always on the lookout for the ones who still haven’t found their shade, because nothing is more important to us than making sure no shade is left behind.” 

It might be a while before we hear if a sunglasses range is about to enter our lives, but we have our fingers crossed it will happen at some point in the future. Ideally before Summer 2019 gets into full swing. 

