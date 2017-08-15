fashion

Everyone Is So Obsessed With This Zara Dress It Has It's Own Tumblr

Groundbreaking.

Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 11:44

Imagine an item of clothing so revolutionary it transcends the fashion boundaries of age, height and body shape - a timeless piece of style genius that looks so damn great nearly every single just girl had to rush out and buy it.

Sound too good to be true? Well that's exactly what Zara seem to have achieved when they created this off-the-shoulder dress, and comedian Lulu Krause has been using Tumblr to document just how many women are rocking the summery style sensation.

Take a quick look a the very latest from MTV News >>>

Lulu began her unique project back in 2016 after she started noticing the substantial number of gals that owned the dress, unambiguously titling the site: "The Blue Off-The-Shoulder Dress From Zara."

If you take a peek at the page you will find 40 sneaky snaps of women all wearing the dress in question, and in an interview with Refinery29 Lulu admitted to having a further 80 pics locked away in her Blue Off-The-Shoulder Dress picture vault.

Shoulder? I barely know her

Shoulder? I barely know her

A post shared by Lulu Krause (@lulukrause) on

The dress is even one of Dakota Fanning's faves, with it originally costing $50 from the Spanish retailer before selling out completely.

Explaining her reasoning for the page, Lulu said: "At the beginning of last summer I started noticing the trend all over New York. I wasn't actively searching for a project like this - the dress was popping up so frequently that it's almost like it chose me."

Getty

"Anyway, when it got colder out, the dress went away, and I thought that I wouldn't see it again. But this June, on a stroll through my neighbourhood, I saw the dress! It had been resurrected. At that point, I decided to share the photos I'd taken the previous summer."

The dress-spotter admitted the game has become a bizarre real-life 'Where's Waldo' situation, with random friends on her Facebook having joined in the hunt since she shared the images online.

She said: "I probably get an average of eight or nine photos from friends every week. These include sightings in Vancouver, Greece, Spain, a lot from Italy and across the United States."

Despite the popularity of the dress, Lulu admitted she found some practical drawbacks when she gave the garment a spin for herself. 

"I'd say you lose around 80 percent of your mobility in it — your arms can't go above 45 degrees without compromising the intended shape of the garment. It's impossible to hail a cab or wave violently (my two favourite pastimes)," she confessed.

Fashion and practicality rarely come hand-in-hand tbh, but at least it looks great.

Do you own the infamous dress or have you been witness to it's ridiculous popularity? Let us know @MTVUK

 

Latest News

Emma Stone And Andrew Garfield Rekindling Their Romance Two Years After Split?

Lorde and Khalid Stan Each Other Over Twitter and It's So Cute

Che and Leonie McSorley go head to head with Georgia Crone in Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Che And Leonie McSorley Lose Their Sh*t At Georgia Crone As She Walks Into The Villa Hand-In-Hand With Ex Josh Ritchie

Everyone Is So Obsessed With This Zara Dress It Has It's Own Tumblr

Zayn Malik Says His New Album Is An "Evolution"

Little Mix

Little Mix Are Releasing a Brand New Single with Latin American Boyband CNCO Tomorrow

Lorde Transforms 'Melodrama' With An Amazing 'Reimagined' Live Set

Charlotte Crosby Sets The Record Straight On Reports She And Stephen Bear Have Split

You Probably Won't Believe What Zayn Malik Would Be Doing If He Wasn't A Singer

Taylor Swift Sends Flowers To Denver Company And Makes 'Generous' Donation To Assault Survivors

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Kendall Jenner's Emotional Reaction To Pepsi Ad Backlash

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Wanted To Call Off Wedding To Kris Humphries The Night Before

Riverdale Season 2 Will See The Dark Side Of Betty Rise And We’re Terrified

Dylan Sprouse Has Responded To Claims Suggesting That He Cheated On Girlfriend Dayna Frazer

How To Watch V Festival 2017 On MTV This Weekend

Stephen Bear Saves A Woman's Life After Being Involved In Terrifying Road Incident

The Hitman&#039;s Bodyguard

Samuel L. Jackson And Salma Hayek Reveal How They Filmed Their Mad Stunts In The Hitman's Bodyguard

Ex On The Beach's Leonie McSorley Brands Sam Reece A 'F**king Drip' As She Talks Savage Showdown With Twin Sister Che - EXCLUSIVE

Ex On The Beach's Che McSorley Talks Shocking Brawl with Twin Sister Leonie: 'I F**king Went For Her' - EXCLUSIVE

Ex On The Beach Babe Che McSorley Has Her Eyes On Sam Reece After His Explosive Beach Arrival: 'He's F**king Stunning' - EXCLUSIVE

More From fashion

Everyone Is So Obsessed With This Zara Dress It Has It's Own Tumblr

Stormzy&#039;s new campaign pics for Adidas are here.
Style

You Need To Check Out Stormzy's New adidas Campaign Already

Adwoa Aboah&#039;s top style moments of all time ever
Style

12 Times Adwoa Aboah Was Your Ultimate Style Crush

YSL stiletto roller skate
Style

YSL Are Selling Stiletto Roller Skates For Anyone Who Has A Lot Of Cash And A Disregard For Their Personal Safety

Style

Sexy Harry Potter Themed Lingerie Is Now A Thing That You Can Buy

Style

Did You Spot Caroline Flack's Awkward Tit Tape Wardrobe Malfunction On The Love Island Reunion?

Vicky Pattison basically looks perfect in this new Instagram picture
Style

Vicky Pattison's Ann Summers Underwear Collab Is Here And You're Going To Want It All

Style

Kylie Jenner Is Making The Bra And Sweatpants Combo A Thing

Style

11 Times Selena Gomez Was Your Ultimate Summer Style Crush

Style

24 Pieces From The Geordie Girls' Summer Wardrobes You Can Buy Irl

Style

The Best Summer Cover Ups To Take You From Beach To Bar

Style

15 Pieces Of Reality Star Approved Swimwear You Can Buy IRL

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Sets The Record Straight On Reports She And Stephen Bear Have Split

Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Posts A Belfie Of Epic Proportions And She Looks Sensational

Celebrity

Zahida Allen Sparks Sean Pratt Engagement Rumours After Being Spotted With Ring On Her Hand

Celebrity

Holly Hagan Poses In Bed To Promote Personal Line Of 'Kinky' Vibrators

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach’s Max Morley Is Eyeing Up Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards: ‘I’m So Jealous Of Alex’

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach's Leonie McSorley Hits Back At Nasty Trolls Over Skin Condition On The Show: 'I'm Not Perfect'

Che and Leonie McSorley go head to head with Georgia Crone in Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Che And Leonie McSorley Lose Their Sh*t At Georgia Crone As She Walks Into The Villa Hand-In-Hand With Ex Josh Ritchie

Celebrity

Stephen Bear Saves A Woman's Life After Being Involved In Terrifying Road Incident

Celebrity

The Steamiest Celebrity Big Brother Snogs EVER: Ranked

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Did Girls Aloud Bandmate Nicola Roberts Just Take A Subtle Dig At Sarah Harding?

TV Shows

New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

Life

Celeb Usernames On Snapchat: A Complete List Of Who To Follow