Everyone Is So Obsessed With This Zara Dress It Has It's Own Tumblr

Imagine an item of clothing so revolutionary it transcends the fashion boundaries of age, height and body shape - a timeless piece of style genius that looks so damn great nearly every single just girl had to rush out and buy it.

Sound too good to be true? Well that's exactly what Zara seem to have achieved when they created this off-the-shoulder dress, and comedian Lulu Krause has been using Tumblr to document just how many women are rocking the summery style sensation.

Lulu began her unique project back in 2016 after she started noticing the substantial number of gals that owned the dress, unambiguously titling the site: "The Blue Off-The-Shoulder Dress From Zara."

If you take a peek at the page you will find 40 sneaky snaps of women all wearing the dress in question, and in an interview with Refinery29 Lulu admitted to having a further 80 pics locked away in her Blue Off-The-Shoulder Dress picture vault.

The dress is even one of Dakota Fanning's faves, with it originally costing $50 from the Spanish retailer before selling out completely.

Explaining her reasoning for the page, Lulu said: "At the beginning of last summer I started noticing the trend all over New York. I wasn't actively searching for a project like this - the dress was popping up so frequently that it's almost like it chose me."

"Anyway, when it got colder out, the dress went away, and I thought that I wouldn't see it again. But this June, on a stroll through my neighbourhood, I saw the dress! It had been resurrected. At that point, I decided to share the photos I'd taken the previous summer."

The dress-spotter admitted the game has become a bizarre real-life 'Where's Waldo' situation, with random friends on her Facebook having joined in the hunt since she shared the images online.

She said: "I probably get an average of eight or nine photos from friends every week. These include sightings in Vancouver, Greece, Spain, a lot from Italy and across the United States."

Despite the popularity of the dress, Lulu admitted she found some practical drawbacks when she gave the garment a spin for herself.

"I'd say you lose around 80 percent of your mobility in it — your arms can't go above 45 degrees without compromising the intended shape of the garment. It's impossible to hail a cab or wave violently (my two favourite pastimes)," she confessed.

Fashion and practicality rarely come hand-in-hand tbh, but at least it looks great.

