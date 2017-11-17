fashion

Fashion Fix: Gigi Hadid's Victoria's Secret Drama And Topshop's Attempt At Jazzy Flares

Also, Chrissy Teigen takes on a red carpet with a dress to match...

Friday, November 17, 2017 - 15:54

It’s that time of the week again, gang! Let’s take a look back at what’s been going on in the ever dramatic and sometimes confusing world of style and fashion, as well as what’s on the high street that you need to go ahead and purchase right now.

This week it was all about Gigi Hadid’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show news, Chrissy Teigen dominating a red carpet and Topshop trying to make flares happen. Again.

Gigi Hadid drops out of Victoria’s Secret fashion show…

Just weeks after announcing she would be walking in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Gigi Hadid has now pulled out of the entire thing. It’s taking place in Shanghai, China, this year, and fans are convinced that the location is a big reason for her pulling out.

Missguided clapback at the Photoshop doubters…

Just last week we were telling you how great it is that Missguided don’t airbrush stretch marks out, but apparently for some people that just wasn’t enough. Some actually questioned whether the marks were even real, claiming that they’d been drawn on. But of course that isn’t the case, as Missguided tweeted to explain that the only thing they airbrush is the model’s own underwear. Case closed, your honour.

Topshop are bringing flares back and they’re jazzier than ever…

It’s safe to say that Topshop’s ’17 party season collection is better than ever, and these flares are why. They’re jazzy, they’re starry, what more could you want?! Sure, you may get mistaken for Harry Styles if you wear them, but that’s only a good thing really.

Chrissy Teigen channels her inner dancing lady emoji…

Chrissy Teigen rocked up to the Baby2Baby Gala this week looking in-freaking-credible in a red chiffon situation. At this point we don’t think there’s anything she can’t pull off, so that’s just great and life isn’t unfair AT ALL. 

