Fashion Fix: Kendall Jenner's Halloween Outfit Is Beyond Risqué And Christmas Jumpers Are Back With A Vengeance

Everything you need to catch up on if you've been living under a rock for a week.

Thursday, November 2, 2017 - 17:20

Sometimes life can be so cruel it leaves you with no time to stay up to date with what Kendall Jenner’s wearing or if the high street is selling Christmas jumpers yet. BUT FEAR NOT, for we’ve rounded up everything we think you need to know in order to be on top of everything style.

Well, everything that comes under the remit of a Kardashian, the high street or a throwback we’d quite like to make a comeback.

Kendall Jenner Is A Powerpuff Girl...

Kendall Jenner clearly didn’t get the Halloween memo with her costume this year, as she rocked up to her own party wearing a string bikini top to complete her Powerpuff Girl costume. WHAT’S SCARY ABOUT THAT, KENDALL?

Liam Payne looked ridiculously sharp at the Pride of Britain Awards...

Bravo to Liam Payne who rocked up to the Pride of Britain Awards looking like James Bond himself. The name’s Payne, Liam Payne. Also it made a really quite nice change from the onslaught of tracksuits he’s been wearing.

It’s now totally acceptable to start buying Christmas jumpers...

What with it now being November we officially declare it open season on ugly Christmas jumper purchases. Or nice ones, we don’t mind. Either way we’re waiting with baited breathe to see what incredible options end up in our online shopping baskets.

Throwback time!

This week we bring you a classic 2008 look from Miley Cyrus, who was seemingly obsessed with diamonds at the time. Hey, we’ve all been there before

Gigi Hadid took on something way bigger than fashion...

https://twitter.com/GiGiHadid/status/925776591292108802

The model found herself having to say something after reading a series of offensive tweets aimed at Muslims, and honestly we couldn't agree with her more. 

